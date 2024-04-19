6 Villainous Roles That Make Jesse Plemons The Master of Menace

Jesse Plemons, born on April 2, 1988, in Dallas, Texas, is a talented actor who has made a name for himself in Hollywood. He began his career as a child actor and gained recognition for his role as Landry Clarke in the NBC drama series Friday Night Lights. However, Plemons achieved his career breakthrough when he portrayed the despicable villain Todd Alquist in the final series of the hit show Breaking Bad.
Plemons’ role in Breaking Bad showcased his acting range and versatility, as he convincingly portrayed a character with chilling and psychotic tendencies. Plemons has since developed a reputation for playing villainous and morally ambiguous characters in film and television, solidifying his status as a versatile and talented actor in the industry. So, let’s rank every villainous role from Jesse Plemons as he continues to ascend Hollywood.
6. Game Night as Gary (2018)
While Jesse Plemons isn’t exactly the bad guy of the movie Game Night, his character is so eerie that he becomes a villainous figure that looms throughout. Known for his darker roles, Plemons leans into those traits and brings a sinister feeling to the otherwise comedic movie. His character Gary is the butt of many jokes in the film, as the audience learn of his obsession with his ex-wife, to the point where a whole room in his house is a shrine to her. As the movie goes on, the mystery around Gary grows until his intentions are revealed at the end of the picture.
5. Jungle Cruise as Prince Joachim (2021)
In the 2021 movie, Jungle Cruise, audiences are taken on a thrilling adventure set in the early 20th century as a riverboat captain, Frank Wolff (played by Dwayne Johnson), takes a scientist, Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), and her brother on a dangerous mission to find a magical tree with healing properties deep in the Amazon jungle. Jesse Plemons shines in a rare villainous role that also brings forth a level of dark humour. In the movie, he portrays Prince Joachim, serving as the main antagonist. His portrayal of Prince Joachim pays homage to classic adventure films like The African Queen (1951), where the German Empire served as the main antagonist, adding depth and historical context to the character. Plemons brings a perfect blend of humor and menace to the role, making Prince Joachim a memorable and entertaining villain in the action-packed film.
Watch Jungle Cruise on Disney+
4. Black Mass as Kevin Weeks (2015)
Technically, all of the lead characters in Black Mass are villains, seeing as the movie charts the rise and fall of the Winter Hill Gang in Boston. Scott Cooper‘s 2015 crime drama tells the true story of notorious Boston gangster Whitey Bulger, played by Johnny Depp. The film follows Bulger’s rise to power in the criminal underworld of South Boston while simultaneously serving as an FBI informant, forming an unholy alliance with childhood friend turned FBI agent John Connolly, portrayed by Joel Edgerton. As Bulger’s criminal empire grows, he is able to elude law enforcement for years, engaging in violent activities and maintaining a stranglehold on the city.
Although his role in the movie is rather small, Jesse Plemons immerses himself into the part of Kevin Weeks, the longtime friend and mob lieutenant to Whitey Bulger. As always, Plemons brings a brooding intensity to the role, equipped with a steel stare and commanding presence. One scene in particular, although hard to watch, showcases Plemons as one of Hollywood’s most intense actors. In the scene, Weeks pummels a man half to death, fleeing the scene with zero remorse.
3. Civil War as Unnamed Soldier (2024)
A24 have become known for their delivery of some of the most tense and jarring movies of the last decade. To that, Civil War is no exception. Set in a dystopian America where the country has descended into a civil war at the hands of The President (Nick Offerman), the movie follows a team of journalists who make a perilous journey to Washington DC with hopes of interviewing and photographing The President.
Amongst the array of precarious situations that the team find themselves in on their journey, their encounter with a group of rogue soldiers is arguably the most nail-biting moment of the picture. Although his role is small, only appearing in one scene, Jesse Plemons delivers an utterly menacing and haunting rendition as a psychotic, blood-thirsty soldier completely lacking a moral compass. From the moment he enters his first frame, Plemons exudes a sinister aura that thrusts the audience into a state of dread and anxiety. The fact that he delivers such a haunting portrayal with such little screen-time truly showcases his might as an actor, cementing him as one of the best movie villains of recent years.
2. Black Mirror as Robert Daly (2017)
In the first episode of the fourth series of the anthology series Black Mirror, titled “USS Callister”, viewers are introduced to the character of Robert Daly, played by the talented Jesse Plemons. Fresh off the success of Breaking Bad, Plemons builds on his image as a formidable villain in the entertainment industry with his portrayal of Daly, a brilliant but socially awkward programmer who takes his anger out on digital clones in a virtual reality game. The episode explores themes of toxic masculinity as Daly’s unhappiness in real life drives him to create a twisted space opera universe where he can exert control and dominance over his digital counterparts. USS Callister is highly praised for its thought-provoking narrative and Jesse Plemons’ chilling performance as a character grappling with power, insecurity, and the consequences of his actions.
1. Breaking Bad & El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie as Todd Alquist
Following the death of Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), one of television’s most notorious villains in Breaking Bad, the show introduced a new antagonist in season 5: Todd Alquist. Played by Jesse Plemons, Todd is portrayed as an even darker, sicker, and unapologetic villain than Fring, showcasing a level of depravity and ruthlessness that shook audiences to their core.
Plemons’ performance as Todd shot him to superstardom, as his portrayal of the character was both chilling and unforgettable. In 2019, Plemons reprised his role in the Breaking Bad spin-off movie, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, further solidifying Todd’s image as a truly menacing and despicable character. Through Todd’s actions in the film, viewers witness even more horrifying wrongdoings, emphasizing his place as one of the most sinister villains in the Breaking Bad universe. While his career has further flourished and diversified since Breaking Bad, Jesse Plemons’ role as Todd will forever be etched into the ethos of truly menacing TV villains, congealing his status as one of Hollywood’s finest actors. Want to read about more Breaking Bad villains? Here’s every villain ranked.
Follow Us