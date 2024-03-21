American actor Giancarlo Esposito may have begun his screen career in movies, but he has had his most success in television. Esposito was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, to an Italian father and African-American mother. With his distinct look, he often plays Latino-American antagonists in film and television.
Known for his incredibly dashing smile and charisma, Giancarlo Esposito has captivated audiences with his presence and performance for over four decades. Famously known for playing Gustavo “Gus” Fring on AMC’s crime drama Breaking Bad and its prequel spin-off Better Call Saul. No stranger to playing the villain, Giancarlo Esposito starred in Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen TV series as Stanley Johnston. Examining his work on the big screen, here’s an evolutionary journey of Giancarlo Esposito’s career in movies.
Trading Places (1983)
Giancarlo Esposito had his film debut in 1979, playing a Puerto Rican teenager in the Canadian sports drama Running (1979). However, a good place to start with Giancarlo Esposito’s career in movies is John Landis’ 1983 comedy Trading Places. Esposito was cast as an extra in the movie and was credited as Cellmate #2. Dan Aykroyd and Eddie Murphy led the cast of Trading Places.
School Daze (1988)
Giancarlo Esposito was a frequent collaborator of Spike Lee in the late 1980s to early 1990s. The first time he worked with Lee in movies was in the director’s 1988 musical comedy. The then-29-year-old Esposito was cast as Julian “Dean Big Brother Almighty” Eaves. Co-starring alongside Laurence Fishburne, Esposito’s character is the Head/President of Mission College’s Gamma Phi Gamma Fraternity chapter. He’s also a rival and former friend of Laurence Fishburne’s character, Vaughn “Dap” Dunlap.
Do the Right Thing (1989)
Unsurprisingly, Giancarlo Esposito lands a role in Spike Lee’s next feature film, Do the Right Thing (1989). Following its eligibility for selection, Do the Right Thing was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress in the National Film Registry in 1999. In Do the Right Thing, Esposito plays Buggin’ Out, Mookie’s (Spike Lee) friend whose enraged Sal (Danny Aiello) refuses to hang pictures of Black celebrities in his pizzeria’s Wall of Fame, along with other decorated photos of famous Italian-Americans. Their disagreement eventually escalates into a fight, riot, and burning down of Sal’s pizzeria.
Bob Roberts (1992)
In Tim Robbins’ directorial debut, Bob Roberts, Giancarlo Esposito was cast as investigative journalist John Alijah “Bugs” Raplin. Tim Robbins plays the title character, a conservative Republican running in a fictitious senatorial race against the incumbent Democrat senator, Brickley Paiste. Esposito’s character seeks to expose him as a master manipulator and hypocrite. While Bob Roberts goes on to win the election with 52% of the votes, Esposito’s Bugs Raplin is killed in his hotel room.
Malcolm X (1992)
In the same year, Giancarlo Esposito portrayed his first historical figure in movies. In the Spike Lee-directed biographical drama Malcolm X (1992), Esposito portrayed Thomas Hagan, one of Malcolm X’s (Denzel Washington) assassinators. Although one of the Nation of Islam’s disciples, who fatally shot Malcolm X, he was the one apprehended by the furious crowd, after being shot in the leg by Malcolm X’s bodyguard.
Nothing to Lose (1997)
Giancarlo Esposito teamed up again with Tim Robbins in the 1997 buddy action comedy Nothing to Lose. Cast in a supporting role, Esposito plays one of two thieves, Charles “Charlie” Dunt. When Charlie and his partner, Davis “Rig” Lanlow (John C. McGinley), are blamed for a robbery they did not commit, they seek revenge with the true culprits, Nick Beam (Tim Robbins) and Terrence Paul “T-Paul” Davidson (Martin Lawrence). However, their quest for vengeance led to their eventual arrest by the police.
Monkeybone (2001)
Even in the Henry Selick-directed black fantasy comedy Monkeybone (2001), Giancarlo Esposito still plays the villain. Cast as Hypnos, his character is introduced after Stuart “Stu” Miley (Brendan Fraser) awakens in Down Town. Esposito’s Hypnos is the malicious satyr-like God of Sleep and ruler of Down Town. Esposito wore a satyr horn to portray the character. However, Monkeybone bombed at the Box Office.
Maze Runner Movies
Giancarlo Esposito joined the cast of Maze Runner in its sequel and second installment, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015). Cast as Jorge, Esposito’s character is introduced as one of the leaders of a dangerous band of survivors alongside Brenda (Rosa Salazar). Jorge and Brenda leave the other survivors to assist Thomas (Dylan O’Brien) and his group in finding the location of the Right Arm. Giancarlo Esposito reprised his role in the third and final installment, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, in 2018.
The Show (2017)
The Show (2017) is Giancarlo Esposito’s sophomore directorial project in movies. In satirical drama, Esposito cast himself in the supporting role as Mason Washington. His character is introduced as a janitor working in the studio offices. However, he was fired when he asked for more hours to qualify for medical benefits. With growing financial debts, Mason chooses to partake in Adam Rogers’ (Josh Duhamel) new show, This Is Your Death. The show allows participants to kill themselves on live television for a chance to claim a financial prize for anyone they love.
Stargirl (2020)
Giancarlo Esposito was part of the Disney+ jukebox musical romance movie Stargirl (2020) cast. Although cast in a supporting role, his character, Archie Brubaker, was one of the movie’s iconic characters. Archie Brubaker is Leo Borlock’s (Graham Verchere) mentor, who not only gives him life lessons but also information about Leo’s love interest, Susan “Stargirl” Caraway (Grace VanderWaal).
Beauty (2022)
Although far from being a favorite of critics, Beauty makes the list as one of Giancarlo Esposito’s most recent works in movies. Esposito played the father of the title character, Beauty (Gracie Marie Bradley). As a religious family, Beauty’s parents are skeptical and reluctant about letting their daughter become a professional singer. Having appreciated Giancarlo Esposito’s journey in movies, check out the cast of his new TV series, The Gentlemen.