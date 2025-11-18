“Take The Hint”: 50 Things People Should Do That Are Basically “Unwritten Rules”

As you grow up, you start to notice that there are little things one can do to make everyone’s life easier. More often than not, these aren’t exactly laws and regulations, just emotional intelligence and life experience all rolled into one.
Someone asked “What’s an ‘unwritten rule’ of life that everyone should know about?” and netizens shared their best examples. So get comfortable as you read through, upvote your favorites, and share your own examples in the comments below. And if you want to see some other examples, check out our other article on unwritten rules of life.
#1
When your roommate, partner, spouse, child, etc. just got home and is still taking off their shoes, putting their keys away, etc….do NOT greet them with a “to-do” request or some sort of reminder. It’s a universally s****y feeling to be greeted by that.
Image source: believe0101, Allan Mas / pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
If you want to listen to something in public, use f*****g headphones.
Image source: sheepbridges, Mark Rohan / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#3
Don’t be a jerk to retail workers.
Image source: elashury, Amina Filkins / pexels (not the actual photo)
#4
If you’re walking in a group, don’t take up the whole goddamn sidewalk/hallway/tunnel/railroad tracks/trail/path.
Image source: marianormann, Stanley Morales / pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
Saying thank you, please or sorry when needed. There is nothing wrong in being polite.
Image source: Moon_Jewel90, Brett Jordan / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#6
Let people get off the elevator/bus/whatever before you shove your way on.
Image source: cubs_070816, bruce mars / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#7
Your lack of preparation does not equal someone else’s emergency.
Image source: Content_Talk_6581
#8
I don’t remember who said this or where I heard it, but I always liked the quote, “if someone tells you that you made them feel a certain way, you don’t get to decide that you didn’t.”
Image source: CockroachBorn8903, Baptista Ime James / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#9
You having a bad day doesn’t mean that you have to ruin other people’s day.
Image source: Cutegirl-4, – – / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#10
Just because you don’t understand something doesn’t mean it’s not true.
Image source: the6thReplicant
#11
Don’t post what you wouldn’t say in person.
Image source: Herstorical_Rule6, Thomas Lefebvre / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#12
Always leave a place a little better than you found it 🌱✨. Whether it’s cleaning up after yourself at a friend’s place, picking up litter during a walk, or just offering a kind word to someone in need, these small acts of kindness and respect make a huge difference. It’s about adding value to the world in tiny, manageable ways. 🌍❤️
Image source: Avery-Reichert
#13
You can’t argue with stupid.
Image source: heckydog, Liza Summer / pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
“Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.” George Carlin
Image source: CrazyMarlee, Heather Mount / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#15
Secure your own oxygen mask before helping others.
Seriously. Take this bit of advice and carry it whatever you go through. You can be the most empathetic, helpful, caring person, but even if that’s your one goal, by neglecting yourself you won’t be the best you can be for others. Sort out mess in your own life, don’t carry loads you can’t, and everything else will be so much simpler.
Image source: Naturage, Alejandro Quiñonez / pexels (not the actual photo)
#16
You’ll never be thanked the way you want to be thanked. Your reward is the good you do, not the praise you get from it.
Image source: 5amteetimeguy, Lesly Juarez / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#17
Putting the grocery cart back costs you nothing.
Image source: jtilly95
#18
Treat others how you want to be treated. It’s simple, universal, and fosters respect and empathy in all interactions.
Image source: AngelicAriaXXX, 周 康 / pexels (not the actual photo)
#19
Most opinions can be kept to yourself.
Image source: PreparationNo3440, LinkedIn Sales Solutions / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#20
If someone takes the time and goes to the expense of sending you a gift for your graduation, wedding, baby shower, etc., have the common decency to acknowledge it and send a thank you note, email, text, or phone call.
Image source: igotplans2
#21
You can do everything right and still not win, sometimes that’s just life.
Image source: thesparkleninjafairy
#22
If a toddler gives you a toy phone, you reply. If a little girl gives you an empty toy cup of tea, you pretend to drink. If a little boy shoots you with a toy gun, you pretend to be hurt.
Image source: OldPyjama, Ann H / pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
If you wouldn’t take advice from someone, don’t take criticism from them either.
Image source: classless_classic, Jessica Da Rosa / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#24
You remember far more embarrassing moments about yourself than your environment remembers about you.
Image source: Do_Not_Touch_BOOOOOM, Ivan Aleksic / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#25
When someone shows you who they are, believe them!!
Image source: And_alsowithyou, Go to Shane Rounce’s profile Shane Rounce / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#26
If someone tells you something that
– is private
– isn’t illegal, immoral, or otherwise putting anyone’s life or finances or property at risk
then keep it the f**k to yourself unless prompted otherwise by that person.
Image source: Gogeta-
#27
Character is what you do/who you are when no one is watching.
Image source: WaterEnvironmental80, Philip Martin / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#28
Don’t waste time trying to convince people to care about you. They will or they won’t.
Image source: Left-Star2240
#29
Not every bad person is going to suffer or have some karma happen to them.
Image source: Wolfeking69, Gianfranco Grenar / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#30
As a dog owner I would like to see more people ask if its okay to pet the dog, not just go for it. Children are usually good at asking first, but way to many adults just go for it. My dog is not yours to just pet. Ask first. And deal with the answer sometimes will be no.
Image source: Fenrisulfr1984
#31
If you open something, close it.
Image source: RiseinAshes, Maria Lupan / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#32
Think of your future self not as your current state/mindset but as someone else you have to protect and provide for because that’s who they are.
You don’t know what they want differently than you do now, what has happened to them, their health, their tragedies, their triumphs, the lessons you haven’t had yet, the changes you don’t know you have to make, what feelings you have now that they don’t… So make sure you’re setting them up with the best intentions at heart. They are relying on you for stability & safety, and are watching you thru the memories you’re creating now.
Image source: Tokijlo, Giulia Bertelli / unsplash (not the actual)
#33
Never screw with someone’s lunch break. Most people hate their jobs, and that half hour to an hour they get to be on their own and enjoy their food and/or just time alone is sometimes the only peace and enjoyment they get for 8+ hours.
If you see someone eating in their car, park or walk somewhere else away from them so you don’t disturb them, if they’re in the office by themself, wait until they’re done to talk to them, if it’s close to the normal lunch hours (between 12-2PM), anything you need from that person can wait until after they get back from their lunch. Never. F**k. With. Lunch.
Image source: arvo_sydow, Malte Helmhold / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#34
Your actions speak louder than your words.
Image source: BigMoney5594, Markus Spiske / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#35
Learning to ‘read the room’ is one of the most important, and probably underrated, social skills to have in your locker.
If you’re leading a conversation and the other person/people start to look away, act slightly distracted, or interject with different topics, take the hint and change the subject.
Not everyone is as interested as you are in your favourite topics. It doesn’t mean you’re boring (necessarily), but this isn’t the right audience for whatever you’re talking about right now.
I’m consistently blown away by the number of grown adults, even in their 30s or 40s, who haven’t learned this yet and just yammer on obliviously.
Image source: BillyBatts83
#36
Kindness will be the most valuable item you can use as currency. Without it, you lose long term value with everything we touch.
Examples of a person who invested with kindness?
Mister Rogers
He earned the respect and dignity of the world.
Image source: Motor_Holiday6922
#37
Think before you speak.
Image source: Yesidoo12
#38
Try where possible to live for yourself and not for other’s expectations of you.
Image source: murotomisaki, Tim Mossholder / unsplash (not the actual photo)
#39
Ive always put this rule directly under the golden one.
NEVER OVERSTAY YOUR WELCOME.
Image source: zoey_will
#40
Self-awareness is a superpower, to be able to pat your own back and call yourself on your c**p is priceless.
Image source: Prior-Biscotti-2765
#41
Chew t with your mouth closed. And don’t talk with food in your mouth.
Image source: Tigress2020
#42
Your mental map of how things work is wrong in many ways.
Image source: Frozenlime
#43
Respect the atmosphere of the room you walk into. If it’s quiet, you will be quiet. If it’s louder, you can be loud.
Image source: ScaryCoffee4953
#44
Most of our learning comes about through making painful mistakes.
Image source: fermat9997, Alex Green / pexels (not the actual photo)
#45
Life isn’t fair.
Image source: NoPantsSantaClaus
#46
If your wife says she doesn’t need presents you still buy her presents.
Image source: ImFrenchSoWhatever, Any Lane / pexels (not the actual photo)
#47
You are not the main character. Your actions affect everyone around you as well.
Image source: crazycatlady331
#48
Mood and feelings are like the weather. “I’ve found that it’s of some help to think of one’s moods and feelings about the world as being similar to weather. Here are some obvious things about the weather: It’s real. You can’t change it by wishing it away. If it’s dark and rainy it really is dark and rainy and you can’t alter it. It might be dark and rainy for two weeks in a row. But. It will be sunny one day. In the same way that one has to accept the weather, so one has to accept how one feels about life sometimes. “Today’s a c**p day,” is a perfectly realistic approach. It’s all about finding a kind of mental umbrella. “Hey-ho, it’s raining inside: it isn’t my fault and there’s nothing I can do about it, but sit it out. But the sun may well come out tomorrow and when it does, I shall take full advantage.”
Image source: Odd_Beginning1272
#49
Not all rules are blindly meant to be followed.
Image source: pementomento, Joshua Miranda / pexels (not the actual photo)
#50
Relationships (romantic, familial, friendly, work) are compromise. If you’re not willing to help the world around you, don’t be surprised when the world doesn’t help you in return.
Image source: painstream
Follow Us