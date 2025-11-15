Hey Pandas, Post Your Recent Artwork (Closed)

by

This was something I thought would be cool, so maybe drop a sketch or two below.

#1 36×48 Acrylic Painting I Made For My Brother

#2 My Latest Wip Of My Leopard Drawing :)) Check Other Work Out @art_by_juliaaa On Instagram :)

#3 I’ve Been Making Some Superhero Oc’s. Here Is Hope!

#4 Here Is Aiden!

#5 Dragon

#6 Weird Girafe…..

#7 Circles……

#8 Zentangle…..

#9 Little Jelly Bug Dog :d

#10 I Forgot To Bring My Supplies So I Used Whatever I Could Find

#11 This One’s Mine

#12 This Is A Drawing I Finished Like 2 Hours Ago, It’s Ballora From Sister Location With A Bunch Of Kid Dancing. (Before You Comment That This Is Gacha Club, I’m Not Allowed The App So I Draw My Characters In The Same Style As The Game, If You Don’t Believe Me Look How Untidy Some Of The Lines Are)

#13 I Did This In Math Class. We Were Learning How To Use Compases And Protractors. Its Pac-Man Btw

#14 This Is Miku!

#15 Geisha… Keep The Comments Coming! :)

#16 Sanrio!

#17 The Picture On The Left Is Drawn. The Picture On The Right Is The Reference.

#18 I Upcycle Items In My Work. Most Of My 2-D Pieces Are Bookmarks. This Is Sherbert Fantasy

#19 A Drawing For Pride Month

#20 I Upcycle Items In My Work. Most Of My 2-D Pieces Are Bookmarks. This Is Coneflower Study:

Patrick Penrose
