Hey Pandas, Post Your Recent Artwork (Closed)

This was something I thought would be cool, so maybe drop a sketch or two below.
#1 36×48 Acrylic Painting I Made For My Brother
#2 My Latest Wip Of My Leopard Drawing :)) Check Other Work Out @art_by_juliaaa On Instagram :)
#3 I’ve Been Making Some Superhero Oc’s. Here Is Hope!
#4 Here Is Aiden!
#5 Dragon
#6 Weird Girafe…..
#7 Circles……
#8 Zentangle…..
#9 Little Jelly Bug Dog :d
#10 I Forgot To Bring My Supplies So I Used Whatever I Could Find
#11 This One’s Mine
#12 This Is A Drawing I Finished Like 2 Hours Ago, It’s Ballora From Sister Location With A Bunch Of Kid Dancing. (Before You Comment That This Is Gacha Club, I’m Not Allowed The App So I Draw My Characters In The Same Style As The Game, If You Don’t Believe Me Look How Untidy Some Of The Lines Are)
#13 I Did This In Math Class. We Were Learning How To Use Compases And Protractors. Its Pac-Man Btw
#14 This Is Miku!
#15 Geisha… Keep The Comments Coming! :)
#16 Sanrio!
#17 The Picture On The Left Is Drawn. The Picture On The Right Is The Reference.
#18 I Upcycle Items In My Work. Most Of My 2-D Pieces Are Bookmarks. This Is Sherbert Fantasy
#19 A Drawing For Pride Month
#20 I Upcycle Items In My Work. Most Of My 2-D Pieces Are Bookmarks. This Is Coneflower Study:
