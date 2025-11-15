Hey Pandas, In Your Eyes, What Is The Meaning Of Life? (Closed)

A lot of people are unsure how to answer my question including me, and we could all use some motivation.
#1
Enjoying the little things, like a butterfly on a flower, or the the sunset after a gloomy day.
#2
Survive if you can, and have fun doing it. Try not to hold yourself to unattainable standards, and pet a cat.
#3
Try and be kind to people, animals and yourself 😊
#4
Just stop and smell the roses :)
#5
Pet every single animal in existence
#6
The answer to life, the universe, and everything is 42. But the question is much bigger.
#7
Enjoy life, have experiences, find someone to love (only if you want to), travel, etc.
#8
Okay, so this is sad but hear me out.
I think there is no meaning to life. It was all an accident.
The big bang (bad name theres no sound in space) wasn’t manmade. It happened and we happened. There is no meaning.
#9
I was going to say 42 but someone already said that so TACOS
#10
To leave the planet better than it was when you got here.
#11
to exist and be as happy as you can. also cake.
Follow Us