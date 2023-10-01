Clara Chia Marti: A Closer Look Through Pictures

Clara Chia Marti is mostly a private person but the Spanish beauty came under public attention after she was identified as Gerard Piqué‘s new girlfriend. She works for the internationally-acclaimed retired soccer star but her claim to fame began with dating him. Marti was shoved into the spotlight months after Piqué ended his 11-year high-profile relationship with pop superstar Shakira.
Since Clara Chia Marti came under the radar for being the new girl in Gerard Piqué’s life, she has courted public scrutiny. What’s more, the diss tracks Shakira dropped further aroused curiosity about her. As such, the former celebrity couple’s fans and the general public want to know who Piqué’s new girlfriend is and what they have been up to. While she prefers to remain private, some interesting tidbits about Clara Chia Marti are explored herein.
Clara Chia Marti Was Born in Barcelona
Clara Chia Marti was born on February 7, 1999, in Barcelona, Spain. The Spanish beauty’s only claim to fame is her romantic entanglement with retired Barcelona soccer star, Gerard Piqué. The speculation that she snatched him from Shakira is what makes her story even more interesting. However, Marti prefers to keep her personal life private. As such, nothing has been revealed about her early life aside from her age and place of birth. Marti went as far as wiping her Instagram page clean and setting the account to private for a while.
While it is public knowledge that she is studying Public Relations in college, the name of the institution Clara Chia Marti attends is not known. Likewise, the identity of her parents and family members remains under wraps. Marti is doing a great job keeping the public eye away from her life before Gerad Piqué came into the picture.
What Does She Do For a Living?
Is Gerard Piqué’s new girlfriend rich? That has been the widespread question since they made their relationship official. Clara Chia Marti met Piqué as a student who works for his production company Kosmos. While her boyfriend is the founder and CEO of Kosmos, Marti is one of the junior staff members. Her job description includes handling special events. In the meantime, Marti has yet to leverage her relationship with a celebrity to become a social media influencer.
How Clara Chia Marti and Gerard Piqué Met
According to the popular version, Clara Chia Marti and Gerard Piqué met each other at Kosmos. She works at the film and TV production company while Piqué is the owner which makes their relationship interesting. Again, there are speculations suggesting that they met at a nightclub where Martí was working as a bartender. Whatever the case may be, the lovey-dovey duo have not kept a low profile since they went public with their romance. Piqué went Instagram official with the relationship in January 2023, proudly sharing his selfie with Marti.
Clara Chia Marty and Gerard Piqué made their first public appearance as a couple three months after the former football star ended his long-term relationship with Shakira. Piqué and Marti were first spotted together at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia. The couple went on to make things official in August 2022, cozying up to each other as guests at a friend’s wedding. They were photographed holding hands during the wedding at Costa Brava in Catalonia, Spain. Subsequently, Marti and Piqué have been seen in public places and enjoyed trips to choice locations in the Czech Republic and France.
Shakira Dropped Two Diss Tracks for Clara Chia Marti and Gerard Piqué
Clara Chia Marti’s relationship with Gerard Piqué got Shakira riled up to the point of dishing out some diss tracks. Two of the singer’s songs – BZRP Music Session #53 and TQG which she released after her breakup with Piqué shoved the former footballer and his new girlfriend under public scrutiny. In the first song, BZRP Music Session #53 (released in January 2023), Shakira seemingly threw shades at Piqué’s new love interest. The lyrics mocked her former lover for moving on with someone beneath her level. Shakira’s lyrics apparently compared herself to Marti – “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo – You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”
A month after BZRP Music Session #53 was released, Shakira collaborated with Karol G to drop another hit titled TQG with the same obvious target. Karol G was also pouring her heart out about a broken relationship. The lyrics explain how a former lover moved on too quickly and it hurt her feelings. The acclaimed “Queen of Latin Music” alluded that she has also moved on, even though she regrets not leaving the relationship earlier.
While there is no specific information about how Clara Chia Marti and Gerard Piqué’s relationship began, it appears she knew Shakira while the singer was still with Piqué. Interestingly, there are speculations that suggest Marti is a Shakira fan and reportedly approached the singer once for a selfie. Marti, who was already working at Kosmos, met Shakira during one of the singer’s visits. However, it is not known if she was in a covert affair with Piqué at the time.