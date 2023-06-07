6 Things You Didn’t Know About Billions’ Malin Akerman

Malin Akerman‘s star continues to rise in Hollywood, propelled by her standout performance in the drama TV series Billions. While she initially made her mark in comedic films like The Proposal and The Heartbreak Kid, she successfully transitioned into roles that showcase her versatility. In Billions, she portrays the assertive and outspoken Lara Axelrod. She’s billionaire Bobby Axelrod’s wife, brilliantly played by Damian Lewis.
After her 1997 acting debut on the Canadian science fiction series Earth: Final Conflict, Akerman’s career has been one of constant growth and improvement. While many fans are familiar with her on-screen persona, there are intriguing aspects of her life that often fly under the radar. Here we’ll delve into six fascinating facts about Malin Akerman.
1. She is Multilingual
Akerman is fluent in English, Swedish, French, and Spanish. That makes sense since she is Swedish and has lived in Canada for many years. Her upbringing in both Canada and Sweden contributed to her bilingual abilities. She became an American citizen in 2018 and pursued her interest in learning French and Spanish by herself. Following in her footsteps, her young son Sebastian already speaks Italian, Swedish, and English. Akerman’s proficiency in multiple languages adds to her versatility as an actress and expands her opportunities for diverse roles.
2. Malin Akerman Was The Lead Vocalist for the Alternative Rock Band The Petalstones in the Early 2000s
In the early 2000s, Malin Akerman showcased her musical talents as the lead vocalist for the alternative rock band, The Petalstones. Formerly known as Ozono, other members of the band were Francesco Sondelli (Guitar), Mario Pagliarulo (Bass), and Roberto Zincone (Drums). Their 2005 album Stung had songs like “Calling Your Name”, “Poison”, and “Take It or Leave It”.
3. She Competed As A National Figure Skater
Before pursuing a career in entertainment, Malin Akerman dedicated a significant portion of her life to figure skating. For an impressive span of 10 years, she competed at the national level in this demanding sport. Akerman’s passion and dedication to figure skating enabled her to refine her skills, pushing herself to new heights of athleticism and artistry on the ice. No doubt, her focus eventually shifted to other pursuits. But, the discipline and determination she cultivated during her figure skating years undoubtedly continue to shape her work ethic and commitment to excellence.
4. Her First Audition was For A Role in The Hot Chick, which Eventually Went to Rachel McAdams
Malin Akerman’s journey into the world of acting began with an audition that set the stage for her future endeavors. Her very first audition was for a role in the popular comedy film The Hot Chick. However, despite her efforts, the role ultimately went to Rachel McAdams. Needless to say, she went on to deliver a memorable performance in the movie. While it may have been a missed opportunity for Akerman, this experience marked the beginning of her acting career. It equally served as a valuable learning experience in the competitive nature of the industry.
5. Malin Akerman is Dyslexic
Akerman has dyslexia – a learning disorder that affects reading, writing, and spelling skills. Akerman’s dyslexia diagnosis has presented unique challenges throughout her career. She gets apprehensive when faced with table reads alongside the entire cast, as the experience tends to highlight her struggles with stuttering. To compensate for this, she prepares in advance.
She finds solace in improv scenes, as they allow her to rely less on memorizing specific lines. Sure, some directors, particularly those who are also writers, prioritize precise dialogue delivery. But, she occasionally alters words and appreciates flexible directors who accommodate her learning difficulties.
6. Malin Akerman’s Wish is to Retire in Africa
Africa holds a special place in Malin Akerman’s heart, as it is her wish to eventually retire on the vibrant and diverse continent. She’s drawn to the captivating landscapes, rich cultures, and breathtaking wildlife. Additionally, Akerman envisions a future where she can immerse herself in the beauty and tranquility that Africa offers. For Akerman, Africa represents a true escape, a place where she can find solace and experience the warmth and hospitality of its people. Only time will tell if this wish would one day come