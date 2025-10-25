Hollie Strano: 7 Things You Didn’t Know about the WKYC Channel 3 Meteorologist

Despite her rough exit from WKYC Channel 3 in Cleveland, Hollie Strano is still making a mark as a renowned weather expert. Strano is one of the best on-air meteorologists known for her skills in blending science and storytelling, making her forecasts more engaging. She was fired from WKYC Channel 3 in 2024 after over two decades of service at the Cleveland station. However, the former meteorologist for WKYC Channel 3 didn’t waste time exploring new grounds in her career.
With over two decades of experience as an on-air personality, Hollie Strano is a seasoned meteorologist and a recognizable face on television. However, Strano has experienced difficult times in her career and personal life, but she has never allowed them to define her. Beyond delivering weather news, Strano has dedicated her time to using her platform to spread positivity. She actively posts on social media, discussing walking away from her old self and embracing a new life. Strano also hosts the Abruptly Authentic with Hollie Strano podcast on YouTube. These facts explore the personal life and career of the media personality.
1. Hollie Strano Was Arrested in 2023 For Driving Under the Influence
In November 2023, Hollie Strano pleaded guilty after being charged with one count of operating a vehicle under the influence. Cuyahoga Falls police arrested her after her vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on Akron-Peninsula Road on Thanksgiving. At the time of the crash, Strano reportedly had a high blood alcohol level, which surpassed the legal limit. Consequently, her license was suspended for one year, alongside a fine and a short intervention program.
2. Hollie Strano Was Fired From WKYC After 22 Years
In September 2024, just nine months after her DUI incident, Hollie Strano was fired by WKYC. Before her termination, she was a longtime meteorologist at the station for 22 years. As such, Strano has a huge fanbase that has continued to follow her as she revamps her career. Strano has been busy since she left WKYC, expanding her horizon beyond weather broadcasts.
3. The Meteorologist Took Legal Action Against WKYC, Claiming She Was Fired For Being Open About Her Recovery Journey From Alcoholism
Following her run-in with the law for DUI, Hollie Strano embarked on a journey to rebuild her life. She used her platform to spread positivity, sharing her weaknesses and measures she’s taking to correct her past mistakes. Sadly, her job at WKYC was terminated a few months after the DUI saga, and she linked it to the arrest. Subsequently, she sued the media company in December 2024, claiming she was treated unfairly. Strano claimed that the station fired her because she shared her alcohol addiction story and treatment journey on social media. She also added a product she promoted on social media to the reasons she got fired.
4. She Currently Delivers Weather Forecasts For Mix 94.1 Radio Station in Ohio
After losing her job in 2024, Hollie Strano explored new chapters in her life beyond weather forecasts. She returned to broadcasting in August 2025 after landing a new gig at Mix 94.1 radio station in Canton. The Stark County-based station will see Strano deliver weather forecasts remotely from Cleveland from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. every morning. She’s back to blending her storytelling skills with scientific accuracy to educate and engage audiences.
5. Hollie Strano’s New Gigs Extend Beyond Cleveland to Southern Radios
Despite setbacks, Hollie Strano has been resilient in her efforts to rebuild her career. Her fresh start as an on-air personality has gone beyond Ohio to include audiences in Georgia and Alabama. She announced on Facebook that she now broadcasts the weather for southern radio stations without leaving Cleveland. “What an honor it is to be bringing you the forecast each day, from my hometown in Cleveland to your radios down South! Grateful for the opportunity, and excited for what’s ahead.”
6. She Hosts the Abruptly Authentic with Hollie Strano Podcast
After she departed from WKYC, Strano increased the tempo in her advocacy for mental health and recovery journey from addiction through her podcast. She currently hosts Abruptly Authentic with Hollie Strano, a podcast that streams on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts. Through the platform, she explores topics related to sobriety, mental health, and personal growth. Strano’s mental health advocacy has won her an Emmy.
7. Hollie Strano Has Been Married Twice
Although she currently appears to be single, Hollie Strano has been in two marriages. She first married Brian Toohig, with whom he shares two children, Jessica and Grady. They later chose to go their separate ways after two kids. Next, Strano married Alex Giangreco, but the marriage also ended in a divorce. Strano doesn’t publicize her personal life and has not shared any details about her relationship status.
