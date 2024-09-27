Nicki Aycox: Life and Career of the Jeepers Creepers Actress

Hollywood lost a rare gem in late 2022 following the death of Nicki Aycox. The American actress gained early recognition in the 1990s, appearing in films and TV shows such as 3rd Rock from the Sun, USA High, Boy Meets World, The X-Files, and Defying Gravity. Aycox notably played Meg Masters on The CW’s Supernatural between 2006 and 2008. She also appeared in Cold Case and Jeepers Creepers 2.
Before she caught the acting bug, Nicky Aycox was a singer and played the piano. Aycox’s beauty and incredible talent attracted fans who supported her until her last day. In 2014, the Supernatural actress went on a hiatus from her acting career and never returned. Notwithstanding, her legacy on the big and small screens lives on forever. Explore Nicki Aycox’s life and legacy.
Nicki Aycox Was Born In 1975
The Supernatural alum was born in Hennessey, Oklahoma on May 26, 1975, to Gary and Margaret Aycox. She had a brother named Steve Aycox. The Aycox family has a Native American heritage. Nicki Aycox aspired to be a singer and began singing in beauty pageants as a child. She also played the piano, performing before audiences around Oklahoma.
Nicki Aycox’s Early Years
As a child, Nicki Aycox groomed a music career but her dreams of becoming a singer were crushed when her family ran into financial troubles. Subsequently, her piano was sold and she shifted her focus from music to the theater. Aycox performed in school plays and drama competitions, winning several state titles. During her days in the theater, she built up the confidence needed to hit the screen.
After high school, Nicki Aycox attended the University of Oklahoma but later moved to California to join the theater department at Long Beach State. In her budding years, Aycox worked two jobs and performed in the theater department. She signed with a small Hollywood agency in her second year at Long Beach State, launching her journey as a professional actress.
A Rundown of Nicki Aycox’s Career From 1995 to 2014
Nicki Aycox made her acting debut on the television project Weird Science. She began enjoying success in her career in the late 1990s, appearing in four TV shows in 1997, including 3rd Rock from the Sun, Boy Meets World, and L.A. Heat. She appeared in two episodes of Significant Others in 1998 as Brittany. Aycox was a recurring cast member, playing Lily Galagher on NBC’s Providence in 1999 and guest-starred on The X-Files the same year. Stepping into the 2000s, Nicki Aycox continued to pull double shifts on different shows.
She landed guest spots on Dark Angel, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Opposite Sex, and Family Law in the early 2000s. Aycox also played a recurring role as Stella Vessey on Ed (2002-2004). While playing a recurring role on Cold Case from 2004 to 2010, Aycox landed her best-known role as Meg Masters on The CW’s Supernatural. Her only main role on television is as Jamie Allen on Dark Blue. Aycox notably appeared on LAX, Criminal Minds, Law & Order, Longmire, and CSI: Miami. Her final TV role was in the 2014 television film Dead on Campus.
On the big screen, Nicki Aycox debuted as Gretchen in the 1997 film Defying Gravity. She launched the 2000s with a role in Rob Schmidt‘s Crime and Punishment in Suburbia. She portrayed Tanner Jennings in Slap Her… She’s French (2002) before making a notable appearance in Jeepers Creepers 2 in 2003 as Minxie Hayes. Her other film credits include Dead Birds (2004), Perfect Stranger (2007), The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008), Joy Ride 2: Dead Ahead (2008), and Lifted (2010). She played her final roles in the 2013 films The Girl on the Train and The Employer.
Nicki Aycox Died From Leukemia
On March 5, 2021, Nicki Aycox took to Instagram to announce horrifying news about her health. Part of her statement reads:
“I became very ill thinking I had covid in Jan and Feb. well things came to a head. I ended up in a hospital diagnosed with Leukemia. I want everyone to know I’m doing incredibly well and fighting my way thru chemo. I will update with a better pic of myself, and talk about staying positive thru the worst of times,” she wrote.
The next few months were filled with ups and downs for Aycox but she kept a positive mindset. The actress updated her fans on social media about her health and treatment. A month after announcing her battle with cancer, Aycox shared that the cancer cells were gone but the mutation that caused it remained and she was ready to keep fighting. Sadly, she succumbed to the disease on November 16, 2022.
