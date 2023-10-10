Ultimate Guide to Stream Supernatural: Platforms & Seasons

Supernatural is an American dark fantasy drama television series. It was first broadcast on September 13, 2005. The series was produced by American TV production and distribution studio Warner Bros.Television but later transitioned to CW. The series was filmed in Vancouver, Canada.
As part of a promotional scheme, Warner Bros.Television made the first episode available to stream online for a week before it was set to premiere on the network rather than having the series debut on television. After over 10 years the series ended on November 19, 2020, with the fifteenth and final season. Aside from the fact that Supernatural is the longest-running fantasy show to have ever been broadcast in the US, it is also considered one of the greatest fantasy shows of all time.
What Is Supernatural All About?
Supernatural follows the tales of brothers, Sam Winchester and Dean Winchester portrayed by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles respectively as they hunt demons, ghosts, monsters, and other supernatural beings. Supernatural has 15 seasons with 327 episodes with most seasons capping off at around 22 episodes. Throughout its run, the series had a long line of executive producers including McG, Robert Singer, Phil Sgriccia, Sera Gamble, Jeremy Carver, John Shiban, Ben Edlund, and Adam Glass.
In 2015, Supernatural became the longest-running American live-action fantasy TV series after the release of season eleven. When the first season of the show was released it received generally mixed reception. The first season received a Metacritic score of 59/100 based on 22 reviews. However, as the series progressed the reception from critics grew more favorable. Over the years Supernatural has amassed a dedicated fanbase with many of the fans writing fanfiction stories about the show.
Where Can Supernatural Be Streamed?
Supernatural is available to stream on various streaming platforms across different regions. However, the availability will differ from country to country. In December 2006, after the transition of the series from Warner Bros.Television to The CW television network, episodes of the series were added to Apple’s iTunes Store.
Being the official broadcaster of the show, Supernatural is available to watch on CW. The series is also available to stream on Netflix and Netflix Basic with Ads. However, the 15 seasons of Supernatural are limited to the US Netflix library only. Other platforms where viewers can stream, rent, or buy Supernatural include TNT, iTunes, Amazon Video, DirecTV Now, Spectrum On Demand, FuboTV, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play Movies.
All Seasons Are Not Available To Stream On All Platforms
Although viewers are able to watch Supernatural on the platforms mentioned above, not all platforms have all 15 seasons of the series. For Netflix and Netflix Basic, all 15 seasons are available to stream on the platform. However, just one season is available to stream on TNT. On Google Play Movies only 14 seasons of Supernatural are available to stream. All 15 seasons are available on Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and Apple TV. Only one season is also available to stream on Spectrum On Demand.
How Much Does It Cost To Stream Supernatural?
The cost to stream Supernatural varies across platforms. Netflix is a subscription-based platform and they offer different subscription plans with different benefits. The subscriptions start from standard with ads for $6.99 per month, standard without ads for $15.49 per month, and the highest, premium for $19.99 per month.
The first season of this show is also available to buy in HD on Amazon for $12.99 and $14.99 on Google Play Movies. The season finale is also available on Google Play Movies for $24.99 and $23.99 on Amazon. Viewers can also buy the first episode of the series on Apple TV for $24.99.
Some Platforms To Stream Supernatural Are Restricted In Some Regions
Thanks to geo-restrictions certain streaming platforms are not available in some regions. As stated earlier the 15 seasons of Supernatural are limited to the US Netflix library only. This means that Netflix subscribers outside the U.S. won’t be able to stream Supernatural. However, with the help of a VPN viewers should be able to stream the movie outside the territories of the US.
In the United Kingdom, viewers can stream the show on Amazon Prime Video and ITVX. However, only 13 seasons are available to stream on ITVX. Viewers can also buy and stream Supernatural on Sky Store, Microsoft Store, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies. Supernatural is available to buy on Sky Store for £19.99 and on Apple TV, and Google Play Movies for £24.99. The season finale is also available to buy in the United Kingdom on Amazon Prime Video, Sky Store, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies for £24.99.