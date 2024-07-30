Kevin Smith Opens Up on Ben Affleck’s Marital Struggles and Their Enduring Friendship Amidst Separation Rumors

Kevin Smith shared insights on his longtime friend Ben Affleck amidst the actor’s ongoing marital issues with Jennifer Lopez. During an interview at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, the filmmaker revealed that Affleck will let him know when “he’s in a good place.” Smith’s comments shed light on the supportive dynamics within their friendship.
Smith noted that the media has been buzzing about Affleck’s personal struggles, capturing public attention. “Obviously, he’s been going through a thing, or at least that’s what it says in the press,” Smith told People on Saturday. He admitted that his wife urged him to reach out to Affleck, but he decided against it for now, respecting Affleck’s space.
Kevin Smith’s Supportive Approach
Smith explained his reasoning, stating, “I, being his least trustworthy friend who’s very loose-lipped… my wife was like, ‘Oh, you should reach out to him.’” He humorously added, “The last person he needs to hear from right now is the guy who chats a lot.” Instead, Smith believes Affleck will reach out when he feels ready.
Although Smith hasn’t spoken to Affleck recently, he plans to connect with the Argo star when filming begins for the next Jay and Silent Bob installment in the fall. “I’ll be reaching out to him,” Smith confirmed. “He may even come play, but I haven’t been anywhere near the situation.”
Affleck and Smith’s History
The two have a long history of collaboration, having worked together on several films including Chasing Amy (1997), Dogma (1999), and Clerks II (2006). Smith also wrote and directed Affleck’s 2004 film Jersey Girl, which starred Lopez. Their professional relationship has been marked by mutual respect and creative synergy, making their projects memorable.
Smith attended Affleck and Lopez’s lavish second wedding ceremony at Affleck’s Georgia estate in August 2022, a grand event that drew much attention. Reflecting on the emotional event, Smith revealed he “bawled” throughout the entire ceremony, overwhelmed by the beauty and sentiment of the occasion. “I’m a crier,” he admitted to Entertainment Tonight.
“But I bawled throughout [the wedding] because it was goddamn beautiful. So beautiful, it was almost like a scene from a movie.”
The Emotional Wedding Vows
Smith also shared that Affleck’s vows were particularly moving, adding a deeply emotional touch to the ceremony. “He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking,” Smith said on The View in September 2022. This heartfelt moment highlighted Affleck’s profound love and commitment.
Affleck and Lopez’s relationship has recently faced significant challenges, with the couple spending time apart and not being seen together for over a month. They even spent their second wedding anniversary and Lopez’s 55th birthday separately, fueling speculation. Sources told Page Six that their marriage has “been over for months,” though neither Affleck nor Lopez has publicly addressed their relationship status, leaving fans curious.
Affleck and Lopez’s Current Status
The couple, who tied the knot in July 2022, have been dealing with ongoing marital issues. Despite their struggles, Smith remains hopeful that his friend will find his way through these tough times. “When he’s in a good place, he’ll let me know,” Smith reiterated, emphasizing his support for Affleck.
While fans and media continue to speculate about the future of Affleck and Lopez’s relationship, Smith’s words offer a glimpse into the actor’s inner circle and the support system he has during this tumultuous period. The upcoming Jay and Silent Bob project promises to bring the two friends back together on set, offering Affleck a much-needed distraction. As the situation unfolds, fans will be watching closely, hoping for the best for both Affleck and Lopez.
