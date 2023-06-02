7 Things You Didn’t Know About Class Of ’09’s Kate Mara

Kate Mara is an American actress whose first claim to fame came in the Netflix hit political series, House of Cards. Mara delivered a stand-out performance as the scheming reporter, Zoe Barnes who strikes a calculated deal with Francis Underwood to further her career. Mara has ridden on the wave of that success to even greater accomplishments. She was recently seen in the political thriller series, Class of ’09.
From her critically acclaimed performance in the Hulu miniseries, A Teacher to major roles in films such as Fantastic Four and The Martian, Mara has cemented her spot among Hollywood’s elite league. As one of the industry’s most sought-after talents, Mara continues to captivate audiences with her performances, leaving them eager for what the future holds. Read on to learn about lesser-known facts about Kate Mara.
1. She Hails From A Lineage of Football Royalty
Born on February 27, 1983, to Timothy Christopher Mara, and Kathleen McNulty Mara, Kate Rooney Mara hails from a family deeply rooted in the football business. The Mara family’s football legacy traces back to 1927 when Kate’s paternal great-grandfather, Tim Mara, founded the New York Giants. Her uncle John Mara now holds the positions of President, CEO, and co-owner of the Giants, while her father, Tim, serves as the vice president for player evaluation and an NFL scout. On her mother’s side, Kate is the great-granddaughter of Art Rooney, the founder of the Pittsburgh Steelers, with his son Dan currently serving as the chairman of the franchise.
2. Kate Mara Originally Wanted To Focus On Stage Acting
As a New York native who grew up in the world of Broadway, Kate Mara’s passion for acting ignited at a young age. Initially, her aspirations leaned towards becoming a stage actress, with no interest in pursuing on-screen roles. However, her trajectory took an unexpected turn when a failed audition for the police drama, Homicide: Life on the Street, sparked her curiosity for on-screen opportunities. Despite initially studying musical theater at the Tisch School of the Arts, Mara made the decision to shift her focus to on-screen acting. In 2003, she took a significant step towards fulfilling her dreams of being on Broadway when she made her stage debut in Landscape Of The Body at the renowned Williamstown Theatre Festival.
3. Kate Mara Has A Super Bowl Clause In Her Movie Contracts
Being a descendant of the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers owners, Mara is understandably a fan of both teams and has even sung at matches involving both teams. However, an unfortunate clash between her filming commitments for the show 24 and the 2006 Super Bowl (XL) resulted in her missing the momentous Steelers’ victory. Consequently, Mara took proactive steps to avoid a recurrence by drafting a clause into her movie contracts that allows her to attend super bowl games involving either team. Mara was present with her family for the Giants’ victory in Super Bowl XLII, and Super Bowl XLVI as well as the Steelers’ victory in Super Bowl XLIII.
4. She Appeared With Her Sister Rooney Mara In Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
Mara has a sister named Patricia Rooney Mara who is also an actress and uses the name Rooney Mara. Rooney Mara is equally as successful as her older sister Kate and is best known for her performances in The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, and Women Talking. Both sisters got to act together in the same film, Urban Legends: Bloody Mary, a supernatural slasher film.
5. She Is A Fan of the Real Housewives and The Bachelor Franchise
Amidst her busy schedule, Kate Mara makes out time to indulge in her favorite guilty pleasure – reality TV. She has admitted to being an avid follower of The Real Housewives of New York. Mara equally enjoys watching The Bachelor spin-off, The Bachelorette.
6. She Is Vegan
In 2013, Kate Mara made a conscious decision to embrace a vegan lifestyle, driven by her desire for personal well-being. This pivotal choice came about after she delved into the enlightening pages of “The Beauty Detox,” a book authored by wellness practitioner Kimberly Snyder, recommended to her by a friend. The book provided insights into a preventive approach to maintaining good health, ultimately inspiring Mara to adopt a vegan diet. Years later she began lending her voice in support of animal rights protection, a passion she shares with her sister Rooney Mara.
7. Kata Mara Has Dated A Few of Her Co-stars
It’s not uncommon to find actors who frequently date their co-stars and Mara counts among the lot. Her first known romantic relationship to stem from a movie set was with McG whom she met while filming We Are Marshall. She also reportedly dated The Stone Of Destiny co-star, Charlie Cox, and 10 Years co-star, Justin Long. In 2017, Mara married her Fantastic Four co-star, Jamie Bell.