Home
Entertainment
Things You Didn't Know
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mamrie Hart

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mamrie Hart

13 seconds ago

The deal with Mamrie Hart is that she was famous for making videos online before it was a thing. She was making YouTube channel videos and amassing millions of followers before people realized what it meant and how it worked. She’s been working hard, she’s been making things happen, and there are many who recognize her as one of the OGs of the YouTube influencer craze. She’s done some big things in her life, and she’s made some big changes in her life, but she’s still the content creator that got her start online – she’s just really famous for it right now. So, who is she and what’s she like? Let us tell you.

1. She is in Her 30s

What we love is that she’s a woman in her 30s, but not for much longer. She was born on September 22, 1983, which means 2022 is the year she will celebrate her last birthday in her 30s. After that, it’s all forties all the way for this young woman.

2. She’s Been Doing This A While

What were you doing back in 2011? She was on the internet making videos and gaining followers on her YouTube channel, and the rest of us were just wondering what that new thing called Instagram was. Well, maybe we are premature – was Instagram even a thing in 2011? Or was that more like a few years later? Either way, she was becoming famous when no one else was.

3. She’s a Jersey Girl

She was born in New Jersey, but she did not spend her entire childhood there. Despite being born in Jersey, she was the kind of kid whose family moved south for the time being. She ended up graduating from high school in North Carolina. She and her mom, dad, brother, and sister lived there together.

4. Her Dad is Famous

Did you know that her own father is an actor? His name is David Hart. He was in a few good shows, and he is also the kind of actor who spends a great deal of his time starring in commercials. You’ve seen him before even if you don’t know who he is.

5. Her Parents Divorced

She did grow up with both of her parents, but that doesn’t mean their marriage worked out. She was only nine when they made the decision to end their marriage and go their separate ways. Her mother was a high school English teacher, and she made things work for the family when she was caring for them in North Carolina.

6. She is Doing Well

One thing that can be said for certain about this woman is that she is doing well in life. She’s amassed a relatively impressive fortune at the tender age of 38, and she’s proud of that. She has an estimated net worth of around $4 million at the moment, and we imagine she will continue to grow that.

7. She’s An Author

Not only is she a YouTube star and a favorite internet personality, she’s a woman who wrote a book. She authored a book called “You Deserve a Drink” and she tells a lot of stories in her book. She likes to tell the stories of her life, and her book is one that allows you to hear a story while making a drink from a recipe she includes as well.

8. She Recognizes Her Life Shaped Her

There are many people who are ashamed of or embarrassed by the moments in their lives, but they should not be. Mamrie Hart does recognize that each thing that happened to her, that she did, and that occurred in her life is a thing that made her who she is today. She is not ashamed of those things or the way that they changed her life, and she is certainly glad they put her where she is now.

9. She’s Private

She’s done a lot in the public eye, but the concept of keeping her personal life to herself is not one that is lost on her. She does a lovely job of it, and it is nothing that she struggles with on a regular basis. She knows what to share and what not to share, and those things have worked well for her.

10. She’s Done Improv

Her life has been spent doing many things, and improv and acting are both included. She was a student in college performing in student-run soap operas, acting as a character in one, and she also spent some time working in the improv world as a comedian.

About The Author

Tiffany Raiford
More from this Author

Tiffany Raiford is a lifelong Floridian, wife to my high school sweetheart and mother of four littles (two girls and boy/girl twins...no, they are not identical and yes, I'm sure). My kids love to whine, so I love to wine. My loves include nap time, bed time, date night, travel and evenings and weekends when my husband is home because he handles all diaper changes.


Related Posts

Add Comment

American Horror Story BMF Cobra Kai Dexter Hawkeye Heels Money Heist Ozark Shark Tank Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Ted Lasso The Mandalorian
The Top Five Characters on Better Call Saul
Five Men Who Should Win The 2022 Royal Rumble
Flash armageddon recap review
Television Event Recap and Review – The Flash: Armageddon
Action Adventure Comedy Documentary Drama Fantasy Horror Movie Lists Mystery Romance Sci-Fi Thriller
Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of The 355
Theory: Ninja Assassin Could Exist in the MCU
10 of The Most Highly Anticipated Movies Of 2022
Comics Lists News Things You Didn't Know Whatever Happened To
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Mamrie Hart
Fan Theory: Diamonds are Forever is a Prequel to The Rock
Five Actors Who Should Play Betty White In A Biopic
Top Five Characters In Avatar: The Last Airbender
The Top Five Characters In The Legend Of Korra
Why Live-Action Anime Adaptations Continue To Fail
Ghost in the Shell Netflix
The Five Best Anime Films of All Time
Fortnite turned Jokes into content
How Fortnite Turned Jokes Into Content
Horizon: Forbidden West Looks Intense
How Will MultiVersus Compare to the Other Platform Fighters?
Lies of P Gives a New Spin On The Classic Tale of Pinocchio