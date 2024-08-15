Danielle Fishel Reflects on Challenging Weight Gain Storyline in Boy Meets World

Not all of Danielle Fishel’s Boy Meets World memories are positive. In a recent Pod Meets World episode, the actress opened up about a particular plotline from the ’90s sitcom that made both her and co-star Will Friedle uncomfortable.
Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence, recalled being summoned to a meeting with the show’s writers. During this meeting, she was informed that their weight gain would be incorporated into the show without much consideration for their feelings.
I had gained some weight. [And the writers said], ‘Obviously, you guys have gained a little bit of weight, so we’re gonna write an episode about it. And we just wanted you to know.’
The episode in question revolves around Fishel’s character Topanga experiencing weight gain in Season 3, Episode 7 titled ‘Truth and Consequences’, tackling themes of body image and self-acceptance. This thoughtful approach to body image carried significant personal implications for Fishel. She mentioned,
At 192lbs and after the weight gain storyline was over, I couldn’t tell myself that anymore because I just didn’t have it in my body. You could see a physical change of me out growing my figure.
The hardest part for Danielle was the reaction of her co-star.
Will very much was like, ‘Oh, yeah. I’m totally fine with it.’
Although he seemed nonchalant at the time, Fishel later realized it was also painful for him. While she had been conscious of her weight gain she still felt the reality hit hard when told that an entire episode would focus on it.
Rider Strong shared his perspective during the podcast episode:
If you had canned [that idea] – if you had said, ‘I’m not comfortable doing that – that would’ve been the story. The pressure and discomfort of such a situation struck a chord with listeners.
