Hey Pandas, What Do You Do In Your Spare Time? (Closed)

Everyone has a plan, one goes to have fun, and one goes to a restaurant. how about you.

#1

Play soccer, play softball, read a book, write short-stories, play Roblox and plant flowers and plants.

#2

Play video games (usually roblox, pjsk, or ace attorney), watch TV (usually anime. I love being a nerd 😌), run my tiktok fan account (VERY FUNSIES. I have really cool mooties :3), hang out with my sister (we’re literally besties 🫶), or just pet my cat 😽

#3

Draw, play piano, scroll BP, learn to embroider, write stories :)

#4

I read a lot, maybe three or four hours a day. I also like to draw original characters, and write their backgrounds. Oh, and I sew clothes too.

