What Happened to These Famous Child Actors from the ’90s?

The journey from childhood fame to adult life is rarely easy, especially for ’90s child actors who were thrust into the spotlight at a young age. Unarguably, these child stars helped shape an unforgettable era in pop culture. Whether they were cracking jokes on sitcoms or leading adventure films, these 90s child actors seemed destined for lifelong fame.
However, as they grew older, many found it difficult to transition into adult roles or maintain their celebrity status. The article reveals what happened to some of the most well-known child actors of the 90s. From personal battles to professional reinventions, each of these child stars’ stories reveals the reality behind early fame and what it means to grow up in the spotlight. Here’s a look at where these ’90s child actors stand in their careers now.
Macaulay Culkin
Few 90s child actors reached the heights of stardom that Macaulay Culkin did. Bursting onto the scene with his unforgettable performance as Kevin McCallister in the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone, Culkin quickly became the face of family films for decades. However, with fame came pressure. By the mid-1990s, Culkin took a break from acting after Richie Rich (1994). Culkin cited a desire to live a more normal life away from the spotlight. He largely disappeared from Hollywood, only making occasional appearances in indie films.
Today, Macaulay Culkin is enjoying a well-earned resurgence. After years out of the spotlight, he returned to the cinema with small projects. In 2021, Macaulay Culkin and actress Brenda Song welcomed their first child, with their second child born in 2022. Culkin’s career journey reflects the highs and lows many 90s child actors face. However, he stands out for his ability to step away, grow, and return on his own terms.
Michael Oliver
Michael Oliver is best known and remembered for portraying Junior Healy, the mischievous kid in the hit comedy Problem Child (1990). He reprised the role in its 1991 sequel, Problem Child 2. Oliver’s career began as a child model at age 6 and was 8 when the first Problem Child movie was released. Post-Problem Child, Michael Oliver appeared in a few guest roles and bit parts, including an uncredited role in the 1994 Tom Hanks-led Forrest Gump.
After the release of Problem Child 2, Universal Pictures sued Oliver’s mother, Dianne Ponce, who also served as his manager. The studio sued her for attempting to renegotiate young Oliver’s salary from $80,000 to $500,000, resulting in a protracted and financially draining legal battle. Michael Oliver retired from acting around age 15 to pursue a quieter, more conventional lifestyle. He married Magnolia Ponce in 2016, but they were separated by 2019, with Oliver filing for divorce in 2022. The actor turns 41 years old in 2025.
Mason Gamble
Mason Gamble rose to fame in the 1990s thanks to a couple of standout roles. Gamble made his screen debut in 1993 with the hit comedy Dennis the Menace, where he played the mischievous Dennis Mitchell. He reportedly beat out over 20,000 other child actors to land the role. His next major role was in Wes Anderson’s critically acclaimed 1998 comedy Rushmore.
However, after a prolific run in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Gamble made his final screen appearance in the 2011 film Golf in the Kingdom. Mason Gamble transitioned away from acting to become a marine biologist and environmental scientist. Today, Mason Gamble leads a quiet, low-profile life focused on family and scientific research.
Norman D. Golden II
Norman D. Golden II was one of the most memorable ’90s child actors, known for playing Devon Butler in the family buddy cop comedy Cop and a Half (1993). Golden starred alongside Burt Reynolds as an irresistibly charming kid partnered with the gruff detective. After his last acting credit in 1998’s Moby Dick, the child star stepped away from performing to focus on education and real-world experiences.
He later re-emerged as a rapper under the professional name “Enormous.” As an adult, he has been active behind the scenes as a producer and writer, developing film and television projects. As of today, Norman D. Golden II has no interest in returning to the screen and is more than happy to work as a producer.
Eric Lloyd
Eric Lloyd was also another child star who dominated the 1990s. He played Charlie Calvin in The Santa Clause film series alongside Tim Allen. Having starred in several other roles on the big and small screens, Lloyd took a break from acting in the early 2010s. In 2014, he founded LP Studios in Glendale, California. With the company specializing in film and production/post-production, Lloyd has largely worked behind the scenes since the mid-2010s. He returned briefly to acting with a cameo appearance in the 2022 Disney+ series The Santa Clauses.
Mara Wilson
Mara Wilson was one of the most recognizable ’90s child actors, thanks to her charm, expressive face, and natural acting talent. She quickly rose to fame with a string of beloved roles that made her a staple in family-friendly films of the decade. She had her debut in Mrs. Doubtfire as Natalie “Nattie” Hillard, the youngest daughter of Robin Williams and Sally Field’s characters. Then came her most iconic role as the titular character in Matilda (1996), the film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s 1988 classic novel.
Despite her early success, Mara Wilson stepped away from acting by the early 2000s. As she entered her teen years, Wilson found herself increasingly uncomfortable with the expectations placed on young women in the entertainment industry, as well as the actor’s creative liberties. Rather than continue pursuing fame, Wilson chose a more private life. She later opened up about her struggles with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Wilson came out as bisexual in 2016. Her most recent credits include lending her voice to Netflix’s BoJack Horseman (2016) and Disney’s Big Hero 6: The Series (2018–2019).
Justin Cooper
Although not his first role, the Tom Shadyac-directed fantasy comedy Liar Liar was Justin Cooper’s breakout performance. He starred alongside Jim Carrey as his adorable son, Max Reede. Interestingly, he portrayed Dennis Mitchell in the direct-to-video standalone sequel Dennis the Menace Strikes Again. However, after a busy childhood in front of the camera, Cooper gradually stepped back, with his last credited acting role in an episode of ABC’s legal drama The Practice in 2003. Justin Cooper officially retired from acting in 2003, joining the nostalgic list of ’90s child actors that helped define a generation of cinema.
