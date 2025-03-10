While he is not the most critically acclaimed actor in terms of prestige, Tim Allen has starred in some of cinema’s most iconic movies. He first became known to audiences with his leading role in the ABC sitcom Home Improvement. The family-friendly American series began in 1991 and ran for 8 seasons, earning him a Primetime Emmy nomination.
However, the comedic actor’s big break came when he leant his voice to character of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story, a blockbuster movie that spawned into one of the most succesful animated franchises of all time. However, outside of these roles, Tim Allen has rarely been given the praise he deserves as he has become more associated with the family genre. Yet, there are a handful of roles that standout and showcase his versatility. So, here’s our pick of 5 Tim Allen roles that deserve more attention.
5. Big Trouble (2002)
Big Trouble was a major shift in direction for Tim Allen. Released in 2002, this slick crime comedy fell under the radar and underperformed at the box office, only grossing $8.5 million against a budget of $40 million. However, over the years, it has garnered somewhat of a cult following. In terms of talent, the movie is filled with it. Barry Sonnenfeld (Get Shorty, Men in Black) took the helm as director, emulating and extrapolating his unique style he crafted with Get Shorty seven years prior. Allen shared the screen with the likes of Rene Russo, Stanley Tucci, Ben Foster, Johnny Knoxville, and Jason Lee. Partnering up with such a talented cast, Big Trouble served as one of the first indicators that Allen can do much more than comedy and hold his own in a more serious realm.
The plot of Big Trouble is akin with the dark comedy crime genre that boomed after Quentin Tarantino‘s Pulp Fiction, which may have hurt its chances, seeing as it was labelled as a copycat movie by many critics. Allen stars as Elliot Arnold, a man who becomes involved with the ex-wife of a major criminal. When a mysterious briefcase shows up, he is thrust into the world of organised crime, crossing paths with hitmen, gunrunners, street thugs, and law enforcement. While the movie fails to hold up to its contemporaries, it is still a fun watch that shows Allen in a different light that hadn’t been seen before.
4. Joe Somebody (2001)
While very much a family-friendly comedy that borders on slapstick, Joe Somebody has a dramatic heart underneath and boasts a surprisingly varied rendition from Tim Allen. The story follows Joe Scheffer (Allen), a mild-mannered man who suffers an existential crisis when he is beat up by a co-worker in front of his daughter on “Bring Your Child To Work Day”. Embarrassed and emasculated, Joe decides to fight back, taking self defense lessons from the eccentric Chuck (Jim Belushi), a former B-movie star and martial arts instructor. As a PG movie, of course much of the film is aimed at children. However, beyond its comedic exterior lays a rather warmhearted story that many can relate to as Joe attempts to claim back his masculinity and finally stand up for himself. Joe Somebody is a movie that many adults may have skipped, simply thinking it was a pure children’s movie. Yet, Allen elevates that picture to feel much more than that with a surprisingly nuanced portrayal.
3. Christmas with the Kranks (2004)
Christmas with the Kranks is often overshadowed by more mainstream holiday films, yet it deserves recognition not only as a quirky Christmas comedy but also for Tim Allen’s underrated performance. Starring alongside Jamie Lee Curtis, the pair showcases a delightful chemistry as they navigate the chaos of planning the perfect holiday after their daughter comes home for Christmas last minute. With the intention of escaping the usual hustle and bustle, Luther and Nora Krank (Allen and Curtis) plan a tropical getaway, only to have their lives turned upside down when their daughter unexpectedly returns home. While the film relies on slapstick humor, at its heart, it is a touching exploration of community spirit and the lengths to which loving parents will go to create cherished memories for their family. Allen’s portrayal of Luther is multi-layered – from his initial carefree attitude to his eventual realization of the importance of community and togetherness – demonstrating a depth that may have gone unappreciated amidst the film’s comedic antics.
2. Galaxy Quest (1999)
Outside of the Toy Story franchise, Galaxy Quest is easily Tim Allen’s most critically-praised film. However, it is still somewhat overlooked by mainstream audiences, falling more into the cult circuit of sci-fi films. Yet, this sci-fi film has a unique twist that hadn’t been seen before. The plot follows the former cast of a once popular space opera television series who have to play their roles as the real thing when an alien race needs their help. This high-concept comedy surprised both audiences and critics alike when it hit movie theaters in 1999 and cemented Tim Allen as a leading man after rising as one of Hollywood’s most succesful voice actors. While the film had magnetic supporting roles from the likes of Alan Rickman, Sigourney Weaver, and Sam Rockwell, Allen stole the show as the lead Jason Nesmith, a once-famous actor who has been struggling with identity issues. As he embarks on this otherworldly adventure, he is given a new lease on life, making for a challenging role for Allen, a test he passed with flying colours.
1. Last Man Standing (2011-2021)
After breaking out with Home Improvement in 1991, Tim Allen slowly left TV behind as he became a movie star. In 2011, he made his return to the world of American sitcoms with Last Man Standing, a simple yet relatable take on family life. Marking his highly anticipated return to television, it proved to be a masterful amalgamation of his extensive career as a both a comedic and dramatic actor. Premiering in 2011, the show follows the life of Mike Baxter (Allen), a middle-aged outdoor enthusiast and loving father of three, as he navigates the changing dynamics of modern family life. As the sole male figure in a household surrounded by two opinionated and strong-willed daughters (Mandy and Kristin) and his loving but exasperated wife (Vanessa, played by Nancy Travis), Mike finds himself constantly trying to adapt to the shifting values and social norms of the world around him. But beneath the show’s lighthearted humor and satirical take on contemporary issues, Last Man Standing boasts a more mature and nuanced portrayal of fatherhood, one that showcases Tim Allen’s growth as an actor.
Follow Us