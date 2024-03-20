Why Toy Story Remains An Influential Pixar Film

Toy Story is a classic. Whether you love it or hate it, this film put Pixar on the map. The animated studio continued to up the ante with excellent movies such as Monsters Inc., The Incredibles, or Wall-E, but the original Toy Story remains their best. Somehow, a film about the misadventures of talking toys managed to tug at the heartstrings of both kids and adults.
The journey of Woody and Buzz represents the magic that films have on society. They’re supposed to be an escape from the everyday drudgery of our world. Plus, it taps into our imaginations and brings them out in a way that toys with our emotions. Toy Story is the perfect escape film that has a positive message for people of all ages. It’s an incredible film that stands the test of time, and it’s a piece of art that triumphs over every animated film that’s been made.
The Themes About Fear And Friendship Is Universal
What Pixar does amazingly well in every one of their films is dosing their characters and story with ounces of truth and humanity. Whether it’s a robot, a talking dog, a rat, or in this case, a bunch of toys, everyone can relate to these stories because themes like fear are what everyone deals with. Woody is pretty much a jerk to Buzz in the beginning. However, that’s not because he doesn’t like the new space toy. It’s based on him being afraid of his position with Andy.
Buzz also deals with the same issues. Though he’s presented as the cool kid on the block, there’s a disillusion with him believing that he’s a real Astronaut. So when he fails to fly out of Sid’s house, his fear of only being a toy comes across as true in his mind. Buzz doesn’t feel that he provides much value besides being a child’s plaything and gives up life as he knows it.
Pixar masterfully weaves these themes into their films without being preachy or judgmental. We’ve all had toys when we were kids. Our level of imagination and excitement for these simple objects remind us of one of the easiest points in life. It also shines a light on the insecurities we have as human beings. Toy Story wasn’t afraid to dive deep into these complex issues, but more importantly, it was entertaining first and foremost.
The Characters Are Realistic
Whether it’s Sid, Andy, Woody, or Buzz, the characters are realistic. It never feels out of place that a bunch of talking toys are dominating the screen. They’re brought to life because they’re so vibrant and colorful that it’s easy to distinguish one from another. Woody is different from Buzz. Those two are different from Mr. Potato Head and Rex. The entire cast has a defining trait that establishes something unique about who they are. It helps that the voice actors add a dimension that helps make these characters feel all too real.
The level of depth and detail given to the main cast is astounding. Even minor side characters such as Sarge and the legs from Sid’s room have a notable trademark. We’re living and breathing in a world full of toys and it never feels fake or misguided. Though it’s still in a human world, the world-building is incredible because of how deeply layered everything is. The fact that Pixar went out of its way to exemplify the difference in cultures and characters through a bunch of plastic dolls makes the entire experience rewarding.
Toy Story Improved Upon The Great Animation That Came Before It
Before Toy Story, Disney was knocking the animation department out of the park with the likes of The Little Mermaid, Snow White, and Mulan. Those are still classics, but Pixar’s Toy Story took a bold step by bringing 3D animation to life. The 1995 feature still has the vibrance and style that allows the animation to be expressive and fluid. Giving it that real-world touch helped make the film more relatable and expanded upon what visuals could do overall.