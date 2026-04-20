Biggest Celebrity Breakups of 2025 That Shocked Fans

Celebrity breakups, or rumors of them, dominated headlines in 2025, turning a year of romance into a season of shocking splits. Fans watched seemingly solid relationships and marriages unravel with little warning. Social media buzzed with theories as couples who once looked inseparable suddenly went their separate ways.
Many of these separations involved long-term partners who had built lives and families together. Others centered on younger couples whose whirlwind love stories fizzled just as quickly as they began. Although the year saw new love and romance formed, the splits and breakups of long-running marriages were too hard to ignore. Here are the biggest celebrity breakups of 2025.
Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban
Relationship Timeline: Married for almost 20 years
Australian actress Nicole Kidman and Australian-American country singer Keith Urban were one of Hollywood’s power couples. The couple met in January 2005 at an event, and were married the following year on June 25, 2006. The couple shares two kids, daughters, born in 2008 and 2010. The multi-Grammy Award winner had always spoken fondly about his wife, attributing her love and care to helping him overcome his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction. When it was revealed in September 2025 that the couple had separated, fans and well-wishers were immediately in shock. Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban finalized their divorce on January 6, 2026, citing irreconcilable differences.
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Relationship Timeline: Engaged for 6 years
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016. The couple split in 2017, but reconciled. The couple was engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019. Although they never walked down the aisle during their relationship, Perry and Bloom welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020. In June 2025, reports began circulating that the couple had split. The couple later released a joint statement confirming their separation, but maintained they were focused on co-parenting. Towards the end of 2025, rumors were circulating that Katy Perry was dating former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The couple eventually confirmed their relationship on Instagram on December 6.
Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler
Relationship Timeline: 3 years
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler quietly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about young couples after they were first linked romantically in late 2021. Reports of their relationship surfaced in December of that year, shortly after Butler’s split from Vanessa Hudgens earlier in 2020 and Gerber’s previous relationship with Jacob Elordi. By early 2022, the pair were regularly photographed together at events and outings, signaling that their romance had quickly grown serious.
Throughout 2022 and 2023, their relationship seemed steady and low-drama. However, by 2024, signs suggested they were growing apart as their careers demanded more time in different cities. News of their breakup surfaced in early 2025, surprising fans because the couple had never appeared troubled publicly. Reports emphasized that the separation was amicable. Kaia Gerber moved on to date Lewis Pullman, while Butler isn’t yet linked to anyone at the time of this publication.
Sydney Sweeney & Jonathan Davino
Relationship Timeline: About 7 years
Sydney Sweeney and her longtime fiancé, Jonathan Davino, began their relationship in 2018, when Sweeney was still early in her rise to stardom. By 2022, their bond had deepened to the point of an engagement, and fans watched with interest as the Euphoria star and the businessman prepared for what many expected to be a long life together. However, cracks began to show as the couple entered 2025. By March 2025, the engagement was officially called off, and the relationship ended after roughly seven years together. As of 2026, Sydney Sweeney has begun dating businessman and music executive Scooter Braun.
Amy Schumer & Chris Fischer
Relationship Timeline: Married for 7 years
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer’s breakup shocked fans who had followed their marriage for years. The couple tied the knot on February 13, 2018, and their relationship quickly became a staple of entertainment news. In 2019, they welcomed their son, further solidifying their life together as a family. Despite years of public appearances and affectionate social media posts, the pair announced their separation in 2025. Schumer shared the news on Instagram in December, describing the split as amicable while emphasizing their continued co-parenting of their son.
Jessica Alba & Cash Warren
Relationship Timeline: Almost 18 years
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren’s 2025 breakup shocked fans who had long admired the couple’s seemingly solid marriage. They first met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004, where Alba starred as Sue Storm and Warren worked behind the scenes as a production assistant. Their connection was instant, and the pair began dating shortly afterward. After four years of courtship, they married in May 2008 in a private ceremony, marking the start of a high-profile yet remarkably low-drama relationship in Hollywood.
Over the years, Alba and Warren built a family together, welcoming three children: Honor Marie, Haven Garner, and Hayes. Despite appearing strong in public, the couple announced their separation in early 2025 and filed for divorce a few weeks later. Sources reported that they cited irreconcilable differences but were committed to co-parenting their children amicably. Jessica Alba is currently dating actor Danny Ramirez in 2026.
Mel Gibson & Rosalind Ross
Relationship Timeline: 9 years
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross’s 2025 breakup came as a huge surprise to many. The couple first began dating in 2014, and over time, they became a steady presence in each other’s lives. Their relationship was marked by shared interests, particularly in film and equestrian pursuits. The couple welcomed a son (Gibson’s ninth child) together in 2017, solidifying their family unit. Despite the years together, the couple rarely made public appearances, which made the news of their separation even more unexpected. Sources reported that Gibson and Ross chose to part ways amicably, emphasizing mutual respect and a focus on co-parenting their child.
Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson
Relationship Timeline: 10 years
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson’s breakup was also another bombshell in 2025. The couple first met in 2010 through mutual friends and quickly began dating, eventually marrying in July 2014 in a private ceremony in Texas. Their relationship was often highlighted in the media as one of Hollywood’s stable partnerships, with both maintaining successful careers while raising a family together. The couple shares three children, Maxwell “Maxi” Drew, Birdie Mae, and Ace Knute.
Despite years of apparent stability, the couple announced their separation in 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. Simpson and Johnson emphasized their commitment to co-parenting their children and maintaining a respectful relationship moving forward. Fans were surprised by the news, as the pair had rarely shown signs of trouble publicly, underscoring how even the most admired celebrity marriages can face unexpected challenges.
Akon & Tomeka Thiam
Relationship Timeline: Married for 29 years
Akon had openly declared that he was a polygamist. However, he reportedly admitted to having one wife, although he has children from other women. Akon married Tomeka Thiam in 1996 and stayed married for roughly 29 years, a rare milestone in both the music world and celebrity culture. Throughout that time, they built a large family and largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. Having survived decades together, their divorce, filed in September 2025 by Thiam, came as a huge surprise to many.
Rami Malek & Emma Corrin
Relationship Timeline: 2 years
Rami Malek rose to stardom with his role as Elliot Alderson in Mr. Robot and his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Malek actively avoids social media or keeps his private life out of the spotlight. He began dating actress Emma Corrin in 2023. The two actors met through industry circles and quickly sparked interest after they were photographed together at public events. Their low-key approach made the romance feel authentic and grounded, unlike more publicity-driven celebrity relationships.
Reports in 2025 indicated that the couple had quietly gone their separate ways after about two years together. Neither star publicly addressed the breakup in detail, which aligned with their consistent preference for privacy. The way the relationship ended, in an understated way, surprised followers who had viewed them as a strong, drama-free match and expected their romance to last much longer.
Nina Dobrev & Shaun White
Relationship Timeline: 5 years
The romance between Nina Dobrev and Shaun White once looked like a perfect match between Hollywood and the sports world. They confirmed their relationship began in late 2019. Over time, they became one of the most admired cross-industry couples, praised for balancing demanding careers while staying close. In 2025, reports revealed that the pair had quietly broken up, despite having been engaged in October 2024. surprising followers who believed their bond remained strong. It was one of the most shocking celebrity breakups of 2025.
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