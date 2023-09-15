In-depth Look at the Life of Trump’s Sons

Donald Trump attained both fame and notoriety on the world stage due to his business ventures, his presidency, and the famed way it ended. However, Trump did not achieve this so-called “notoriety” alone. His time in the spotlight also brought attention to his sons.
This article will talk about Donald Trump’s three sons: Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron. There will be a deeper dive into the lives of these three children by analyzing their connections with their father and the roles they played in propelling him to fame. Keep reading to get to know more about the three sons of the 45th President of the United States.
1. Donald Trump Jr.
Donald Trump Jr. is the oldest of Donald Trump’s sons. He was born in Manhattan, New York, on the last day of the year 1977 to Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana. Ivana Marie Zelníčková was from then-Czechoslovakia, and it was where Donald Jr. would spend some of his summers. It was in the home of his mother’s father, Miloš Zelníček, where he spent his summers in Czechoslovakia. In that home near Prague, he did his usual summer camping activities such as fishing, hiking, and camping. In addition to that, he also learned the Czech language while being under the care of his grandfather, and Donald Jr. can still speak the Czech language today.
Donald Trump and Ivana divorced in 1990 after Donald’s infidelity, such a divorce caused the preteen Donald Jr. to withdraw from his father. In 2000, Donald Jr. graduated from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School with a Bachelor of Science in Economics. After graduating, he lived in a truck in Colorado and worked as a bartender before joining the Trump Organization. In 2016, when Donald Trump was campaigning for the presidency, his team saw Donald Jr. as one of the leading figures. He became his father’s “political adviser” while at the same time, also trying to bring his father’s main opponent, Hillary Clinton, down. For example, in June 2016, he attended a meeting arranged by Rob Goldstone under the premise of him acquiring some destructive information about Clinton, though Trump Jr. claimed that the meeting went another way.
In 2020, Donald Trump Jr. also played a role in the instigation of the January 6 United States Capitol attack. He maintained quite an aggressive stance in ensuring his father’s second term. This included threatening Republican politicians who would not side with Trump in overturning the election results and declaring “total war” instead of accepting the results. In a CNN report published in April 2022, it was revealed that Donald Jr. reportedly laid out plans on how they could overturn the election from the inside through text to the then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Donald Jr. noted in the text that the Republicans control more states (28) than the Democrats (22), making them have “multiple paths” that they could control all. However, despite the aggressiveness, it was revealed in December 2021 that Donald Jr. also pleaded to Meadows to make his father stop the attack.
2. Eric Trump
Eric Trump was born in New York City on January 6, 1984. He is the second of Donald Trump’s sons, but third child in terms of birth order, after Ivanka. He is the last child of Donald to Ivana. He established the Eric Trump Foundation in 2007 to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. In 2013, St. Jude reported that they received $6 million from the foundation. In 2016, that figure rose to about $16.3 million.
Eric was seen more in the business stage rather than the political stage. On January 11, 2017, with his father’s presidency in sight, he and his brother Donald Jr. were declared to be the overseers of trust of the Trump Organization’s assets. This was to avoid Donald Trump, the would-be president, having a conflict of interest. Like his older brother, Eric did not remain quiet when it came to securing his father’s career. In May 2020, he claimed on Fox News that the COVID-19 pandemic was just a Democrat strategy to prevent them from conducting campaign rallies. He told the media that the pandemic would “magically go away” after the election (spoiler alert: it didn’t).
He also threatened Republican politicians if they did not help with overturning the election. In a now-deleted Tweet, Eric wrote, “I will personally work to defeat every single Republican Senator / Congressman who doesn’t stand up against this fraud – they will be primaried in their next election and they will lose.” Eric also spread baseless conspiracy theories such as claims Antifa was responsible for the attack.
3. Barron Trump
Barron Trump is the youngest of Donald Trump’s sons was born on March 20, 2006, to Donald Trump and his third wife, Melania Trump. Aside from English, Barron is fluent in Slovene, thanks to his mother who was born in the Slovenian SR. Not much is known about Barron, and he has not yet made any grand public appearance as he is still young. It was known that when his father won the presidency, he was taken care of by his mother by staying in Manhattan to finish his school year before moving to the White House. After his father left the white house, they moved to Florida to finish his school year.