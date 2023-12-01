Meet Duncan Campbell – Julie Christie’s Husband

Duncan Campbell is a journalist and published author with a good reputation in the field. He is known for his articles on crime-related issues and has worked with various media outlets. As a crime reporter, Campbell worked for The Guardian for over two decades. In addition to reporting crime stories, he has also written many books, both fiction and nonfiction.
Not to be confused with another journalist of British origin who goes by the same name, Duncan Campbell is Julie Christie‘s husband. Campbell and Christie have been together since 1979 and still going strong. Despite his great accomplishments as a journalist, Campbell’s claim to fame is mostly linked to his association with the icon of the Swinging Sixties.
Duncan Campbell’s Early Life and Education
Born in 1944, Duncan Campbell has not shared his exact birthday. Notwithstanding, he is four years younger than his wife, Julie Christie, who was born on April 14, 1940. Like his date of birth, further details about his early life are not public knowledge. As such, nothing is known about his parents and if he grew up with any siblings. A British national, Campbell was born in Scotland, United Kingdom.
For his early education, Duncan Campbell attended the Edinburgh Academy. He also studied at Glenalmond College, in Perth and Kinross, Scotland. Campbell went on to carve a niche for himself as a journalist and author after his studies and has recorded some notable achievements in the field.
His Journalism Career Explored
Duncan Campbell was in his 20s when he took the Journalism industry by storm. One of his earliest jobs was as a copywriter for advertising agency Ogilvy & Mather but he quit in 1971 to follow his passion in journalism. To achieve this purpose, he went on a trip to India. The trip didn’t just launch his journalism career, it inspired the plot of his first novel. The bulk of Duncan Campbell’s work is with The Guardian where he worked as a crime correspondent and Los Angeles correspondent. He worked with the daily newspaper from 1987 until 2010.
In 2009, The Guardian announced that Duncan Campbell would take voluntary redundancy but would continue working as a freelance writer for various papers, including The Guardian. Before he joined The Guardian, Campbell worked for various newspapers, magazines, websites, and radio stations, including the London Daily News, City Limits, Time Out, LBC Radio, and BBC Radio Five Live’s Crime Desk program. Away from writing and reporting, Campbell was the chair of the Crime Reporters’ Association for four years. He also won the Bar Council Legal Reporting Award for Newspaper Journalist of the Year in 1992.
Life As An Author
Overall, Duncan Campbell has authored two novels. His first novel, The Paradise Trail was inspired by his trip to India. He wrote the book decades after visiting India, turning his experience into a story. Mostly set in India, The Paradise Trail was published in 2008 and follows a murder mystery and life on the “hippie trail”. His second novel, If It Bleeds was published in 2009 to rave reviews.
Beyond fiction, Duncan Campbell is also known for his nonfiction books. He wrote a few pieces in the 1990s, including a history of British crime from the 1930s to the 1990s (The Underworld, 1994) and That Was Business, This Is Personal (1990) the latter which comprises of interviews with criminals. His book, A Stranger and Afraid (1997) tells the story of Caroline Beale who was arrested at JFK airport in New York with the body of her dead baby. Campbell took readers through his years as a crime correspondent in his 2016 book We’ll All Be Murdered In Our Beds. His 2019 book The Underworld: The Inside Story of Britain’s Professional and Organized Crime went on to become a Sunday Times Bestseller.
Duncan Campbell Has Been Married To Julie Christie For Many Years
British actress Julie Christie is the wife of Duncan Campbell and they have been married for many years. While there are speculations about the actual date they exchanged vows, including the rumor that they married in November 2007, there is no confirmation of that. In her response to reports about her marriage, Christie emphasized that she had been married for a few years before the 2007 reports started making the rounds.
To date, the exact date Duncan Campbell and Julie Christies got married is not known but they reportedly had a quiet wedding in India. However, they have lived together since 1979. Their marriage has not produced any children and Campbell has no children from previous relationships.
