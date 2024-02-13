Is David Bromstad Single? Does He Have a Partner?

David Bromstad was born on August 17, 1973, in Cokato, Minnesota. He is one of the most famous interior designers in the world, gaining recognition as a host on the HGTV Network. With his vibrant personality and unique design aesthetic, Bromstad quickly became a fan favorite on shows like Color Splash and My Lottery Dream Home. His talent for transforming spaces and creating stunning designs has earned him a loyal following and solidified his reputation as a design guru.
Much like many stars in the entertainment world, David Bromstad‘s dating life has caught a lot of media attention. For the most part, Bromstad tries to live a quiet life. So, inevitably, this only causes ever more allure around his love life. With that said, let’s take a look into David Bromstad’s dating life and divulge everything we know.
The History of David Bromstad’s Dating Life Unveiled
After he rose to fame, David Bromstad became a hot topic in the entertainment world. Of course, with that, also comes a great deal of intrigue around his dating life. For nearly ten years, Bromstad was involved in a significant, high-profile relationship with Jeffrey Glasko, who rose through the ranks of the Miami Police Department to become the SWAT team’s commander throughout an outstanding career. Fans of Bromstad were besotted by their relationship since it appeared to be based on a solid and loving courtship. The two were often pictured together at high-profile events, and Glasko was heavily featured on Bromstad’s social media pages. However, sadly, turmoil was right around the corner.
Divorce Was a Painful Time for David Bromstad
After nearly a decade of being a couple, the surprising announcement of David Bromstad and Jeffrey Glasko’s split shocked the entertainment world to no avail. Like any high-profile individual, David Bromstad’s dating life had been closely followed by the public eye, which can be a tremendous strain on any couple. However, the sad news still came as a shock to many. This is partly because their bond seemed unbreakable, with their social media posts painting the picture of a perfect life together.
This breakup occurred amidst a backdrop of pain, with reports emerging of David’s struggles with substance abuse. To that, this hidden turmoil revealed the complex dynamics of their relationship, which had been kept away from public view. Jeffrey’s decision to end the relationship was likely a difficult one and surely posed a significant challenge considering their lengthy past together.
Bromstad and Glasko’s Divorce Got Pretty Messy
A further level of intricacy was added by the legal issue of David Bromstad and Jeffrey Glasko’s split. To elaborate, Jeffrey filed a lawsuit against David, alleging that David had attempted to divide the property they had shared by breaking an oral arrangement that resembled a marriage-like cohabitation. Jeffrey filed a lawsuit, claiming that their relationship had damaged him emotionally and financially. In his case, he accused David of abusing drugs, alcohol, and prostitutes, which had caused their finances to dwindle away. Unfortunately for Glasko, the lawsuit did not yield the desired result, as the judge dismissed his claims, citing a lack of sufficient evidence.
Is David Bromstad in a Relationship Now?
Following on from the divorce, David Bromstad’s dating life became even more intriguing than ever. However, it appears the media frenzy he faced during the separation caused him to make his love life even more lowkey. As of the time of this writing, Bromstad is not married. It is also unclear if he is currently dating. Yet, based on his social media pages like Instagram, he appears to be living a dazzling social life. So, he just may well have met someone but perhaps isn’t ready to go public with it just yet. Either way, one thing is for sure – both his career and public image are still climbing rapidly.
In November 2023, David Bromstad’s new show Hot Mess Renos premiered. With David Bromstad offering analysis, Hot Mess Renos features some of the messiest and most disastrous restoration projects in HGTV history. The videos of the renovations show embarrassing scenes, collapsed homes, unannounced guests, and other unforeseen events that took both the homeowners and designers by surprise. Intrigued about how much money David Bromstad makes? Find out his net worth here.
Watch David Bromstad’s TV Shows on HGTV
