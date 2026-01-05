5 Underrated Samuel L. Jackson Movies You Need to Watch

Samuel L. Jackson is without a doubt one of the most iconic actors in cinema history. What makes his body of work so impressive is not only the eclecticism displayed, but the fact that he started later in life and still made an ever-lasting impression. With an Oscar-nomination to his name, his raw talent is undeniable.
Often a supporting actor, Samuel L. Jackson has a proclivity to steal the show from his on-screen collaborators. And when he forefronts, he totally commands the screen. However, hidden in his legendary portfolio are some underrated gems. Here’s our pick of 5 you need to watch.
5. Changing Lanes (2002)
For such a star-studded vehicle, it’s hard to see why Changing Lanes falls into the category of Samuel L. Jackson movies that got overlooked. This taut thriller is deeply human, grounded, but extremely tense, making for a unique picture. The plot follows two men who collide on what is an important day for both of them. Jackson plays Doyle Gipson, a struggling businessman and recovering alcoholic who is on the verge of losing everything. When he crashes cars with Doyle Gipson (Ben Affleck), an up-and-coming lawyer, their accident quickly escalates into a full-scale rivalry in the space of a day.
Changing Lanes perhaps fell under the radar as it seems like an action thriller on the surface. However, what is served up is much more a character-driven movie about the delicacy of human nature and how easy it is to lose our way when the odds are stacked against us. Both Jackson and Affleck deliver commanding performances, and when paired together, it’s nothing short of electric. A slow burn it may be, the reward at the end is well worth it.
4. The Negotiator (1998)
The Negotiator flying under the radar is hard to wrap your head around. It boasts two powerful leading performances from Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey, and its supporting cast is teeming with talent. Fresh off the success of stoner comedy Friday, director F. Gary Gray switched gears and delivered a thriller spliced with phycological drama. Although it enjoyed modest success at the box office, it has since slipped from mainstream consciousness and become one of Samuel L. Jackson’s most underrated gems.
This frenetically-paced vehicle follows Chicago police hostage negotiator Danny Roman (Jackson), who finds himself framed for embezzlement and murder. With his reputation shattered and nowhere left to run, he does a complete 180 and takes his own hostages in a government office to buy time and expose the real conspirators. When fellow negotiator Chris Sabian (Spacey) shows up, what unfolds is an electrifying game of wits, as two masters of manipulation face off across a room caked in tension. Jackson commands the screen with a performance that’s equal parts vulnerable and volcanic. While Kevin Spacey had already earned his Oscar by this point, Jackson cemented himself as one of the best, proving he’s more than capable of going toe-to-toe with Hollywood’s elite.
3. Lakeview Terrace (2008)
Across his storied career, Samuel L. Jackson has done it all; action, drama, comedy, thriller, horror – you name it. With such an impressive array of genres to revel in, he has played both heroes and villains. His role in Lakeview Terrace is perhaps his most sinister turn that not many people gave a chance. Much more of a brooding slow-burn character piece, this movie slowly but surely descends into chaos as Jackson’s character Abel Turner becomes increasingly dangerous and unhinged.
Directed by Neil LaBute, the film revels in his penchant for exploring the human psyche. The plot follows a mild-mannered interracial couple who have their lives toyed with by their neighbour Turner, a racist L.A.P.D officer who disagrees with their relationship. As the stakes get higher, the couple realize that this man may be working himself up to killing them. This is perhaps the most calculated character Jackson has ever embodied, hiding his evil nature with both masterful deceptiveness and his shield of law enforcement – making for a truly chilling villain that’s hard to shake off.
2. A Time to Kill (1996)
A Time to Kill is a movie that upon release seemed poised for awards season glory, but it was completely snubbed across the board. However, audiences flocked, with the film bringing in $152 million against a $40 million budget. So, when it comes to overlooked Samuel L. Jackson movies, this one falls into the realm of ones where he was cheated out of an Oscar.
Joel Schumacher‘s heart-breaking drama tells the story of Jake Tyler Brigance (Matthew McConaughey), a young Mississippi lawyer who defends a black man who killed the two white men that raped his preteen daughter. Jackson stars as Carl Lee Hailer, the grief-stricken father who stands for his actions. While A Time to Kill is for the most part a courtroom drama, it is elevated with its exploration of a myriad of characters, thrusting the audience into a masterfully constructed morality play. The film is utterly stacked with talented thespians, including Kiefer Sutherland, Sandra Bullock, Ashley Judd, and Donald Sutherland, yet Jackson steals the show with his magnetically nuanced rendition. His performance is both heart-wrenching and uplifting as a man navigating intense emotional pain while rising to the forefront with exceptional energy to defend himself.
1. The Banker (2020)
The Banker is a powerful movie that didn’t get the attention it deserves. Jackson stars as Joe Morris, a charismatic businessman who embarks on an epic mission to fight racial inequality in 1960s America. Realizing the youth of the day is crucial to tackling the widespread issues, he teams up with Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie), a fast-talking, fast-moving entrepreneur. Together, they construct the perfect scheme: hire a working-class white man to pretend to be the head of their business empire while they pose as a janitor and a chauffeur.
Although heavy in parts, it is Jackson who lifts the film into more digestible content with his subtle humor and slick dialogue. What elevates Jackson’s work in The Banker is his restraint. He could have easily dominated every frame, but instead he allows the story’s gravity to speak through him. In quieter moments, you can see the weight of decades of discrimination etched into Joe’s posture, yet Jackson never lets him become a victim. The chemistry between Jackson and Mackie is sizzling. What could have easily been a trope-heavy version of wisdom meets sprite is much more a powerfully intricate look at the pros and cons of generations merging to make a difference.
Read Next: 8 Times Samuel L. Jackson Played a Villain in Movies
Follow Us