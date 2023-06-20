Daniel Kaluuya is one of the most notable actors in Britain in the last decade. Listed by Time Magazine among the 100 most influential people in the world in 2021, Kaluuya’s rise has been meteoric. With his incredible range and raw talent, Kaluuya has quickly become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.
Born in London to Ugandan parents, Kaluuya wrote his first play at the age of nine and has since gone on to have a successful career. In a relatively short period of time, he has already racked up an Academy Award, two BAFTA Awards, and a Golden Globe Award. Here we run through some of the best Daniel Kaluuya roles in Movies and TV Shows.
1. Black Panther
In Black Panther, Kaluuya steps into the role of W’Kabi, a close friend and ally of T’Challa, the titular character played by the late Chadwick Boseman. As a member of the Border Tribe in the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda, W’Kabi serves as the head of security. He’s tasked with protecting the kingdom’s borders. Kaluuya’s performance earns him rave reviews, further bringing his talent to the fore on a more global scale.
2. Get Out
Here Kaluuya takes on the role of Chris Washington, a young African-American man who visits his white girlfriend’s family home. What initially appears to be a harmless and well-intentioned weekend getaway quickly spirals into a nightmarish exploration of racial tensions and systemic racism. Kaluuya’s portrayal of Chris is impressive as he brings a deep sense of empathy to the character. Get Out‘s impact extends far beyond the horror genre, sparking important conversations about race, identity, and privilege.
3. Judas & The Black Messiah
In the riveting biographical drama Judas & The Black Messiah, Daniel Kaluuya delivers a performance that shines a light on a pivotal chapter in American history. Directed by Shaka King, the film tells the true story of Fred Hampton, the charismatic chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. It also chronicles the betrayal that ultimately led to his untimely demise. The chemistry between Kaluuya and his co-star, Lakeith Stanfield (William O’Neal), makes it all the more engrossing.
4. Skins
Before Daniel Kaluuya gained widespread recognition on the big screen, he made a significant impact on the small screen. He was in the British teen drama series Skins. Created by Bryan Elsley and Jamie Brittain, Skins became a cultural phenomenon known for its raw and unfiltered portrayal of adolescence. Another special feature was the idea to have teenagers write the show themselves. Kaluuya wrote and acted in the show. In the first two seasons, Kaluuya played Posh Kenneth, a charismatic and street-smart teenager known for his unique style and witty one-liners.
5. Widows
Directed by Steve McQueen, this Daniel Kaluuya movie follows a group of women who carry out a daring robbery after their criminal husbands are killed. In this thriller, Kaluuya delivers a chilling performance as Jatemme Manning. He’s a mob enforcer whose modus operandi is to wield power silently, leaving a trail of fear and violence in his wake. With his piercing gaze and calculated movements, Kaluuya immerses himself in the role. Altogether, he captures the essence of a complex and ruthless character.
6. Queen & Slim
Queen & Slim is directed by Melina Matsoukas and written by Lena Waithe. It’s centered on the journey of a young black couple on the run after a fateful encounter with a police officer. Kaluuya portrays Slim, a compassionate and reserved man who, along with his partner Queen (Jodie Turner-Smith). The pair find themselves thrust into a nationwide manhunt. Queen & Slim stands as a poignant exploration of systemic racism, police brutality, and the power of love and solidarity.
7. Nope
In his latest collaboration with Jordan Peele, Kaluuya portrays Otis Jr. “OJ” Haywood. In the film, he’s alongside the talented Keke Palmer as Emerald “Em” Haywood. The story unfolds when the Haywood siblings stumble upon a UFO resembling a classic flying saucer. In one of Kaluuya’s most intriguing performances, he puts on an emotionally stoic demeanor in the face of grief. In this Daniel Kaluuya movie, the star pulls off the role with a sense of detachment that takes some serious talent to achieve. The performance earned him a nomination for Male Movie Star of 2022 at the People’s Choice Awards.