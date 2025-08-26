Samuel L. Jackson Set to Lead Another Taylor Sheridan Spinoff

Samuel L. Jackson is set to team up with Taylor Sheridan in not one, but two projects. Filming for Tulsa King season 3 is underway and the supporting cast is stacking up. Samuel L. Jackson joins Robert Patrick, with both actors reportedly portraying new adversaries for Sly’s Dwight Manfredi.
However, it doesn’t end there. In true Taylor Sheridan fashion, this new character has led to another spinoff in his ever-expanding TV universe. So, here’s everything we know about NOLA King starring Samuel L. Jackson.
The NOLA King Meets the Tulsa King
Tulsa King season 3 will mark the first time Sylvester Stallone and Samuel L. Jackson have ever graced the screen together. In recent years, we’ve seen Jackson take his thespian skills to the small screen in shows like The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey, Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, and Secret Invasion. However, entering the “Sheridanverse” may be the biggest TV moment yet for the Hollywood icon.
Stallone is also rather new to TV, but seems to have gotten the knack for it rather quickly based on the increasing popularity of Tulsa King. The show has proven successful enough to secure both a third season renewal and confirmation of a fourth season, demonstrating Stallone’s natural transition from the big screen to television. Before Samuel L. Jackson ventures off into his own TV show with NOLA King, he will square off with Stallone in the dust and grit of Oklahoma. Exact character details are being kept under wraps, but Jackson is reportedly set to play a prominent gangster in New Orleans called Russell Lee Washington Jr.
While it is currently unknown how big a part Jackson will play, Sylvester Stallone’s Instagram post hints that it may be small. Posting a photo of the two on set, Stallone captioned: “Finally got to work with the great Samuel L Jackson on Tulsa King. It was a great day!” So, if their scene together only took one day to film, it could be that Jackson perhaps doesn’t appear until the very end. Or, his performance is a brief one to simply set up the premise of NOLA King.
What Is the Plot of This Samuel L. Jackson Series?
This crime drama will be based on a similar concept to the flagship series Tulsa King. By now, it comes as no surprise that Taylor Sheridan would release yet another spinoff show – the man just can’t stop. But as always, he is keeping things pretty hush in terms of the plot. However, reports are that the show will focus on Russell Lee Washington Jr., a character with a powerful criminal past who operates in the same criminal underworld as Dwight “The General” Manfredi. The mysterious character will be introduced to audiences in season 3 of Tulsa King, which is poised to return early in 2026. Reportedly, Jackson’s character will stop by the city and butt heads with Manfredi before ultimately heading south to take over New Orleans.
This initial confrontation in Tulsa appears to serve as both a standalone storyline for the main series and the origin story for the spinoff, establishing Washington’s motivations and criminal philosophy before he makes his move to Louisiana. And this is where the show gets its name, as “NOLA” is an acronym for New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s commonly used as a nickname for the city, particularly in written or online contexts. This title cleverly mirrors the original series while immediately establishing the geographic and cultural shift from the plains of Oklahoma to the jazz-filled streets of Louisiana. While specific plot details remain under wraps, the concept suggests we’ll witness Washington’s rise to power in New Orleans’ criminal underworld. Much like Tulsa King explored what happens when an East Coast mobster tries to build an empire in Oklahoma, NOLA King will likely examine how Washington adapts his criminal expertise to the unique cultural and territorial challenges of New Orleans.
NOLA King Has Already Faced Hurdles
According to Deadline, NOLA King has faced a bump in the road early in its pre-production phase. While Taylor Sheridan is set to helm executive producer duties, Dave Erickson (Fear the Walking Dead, Mayor of Kingstown) was initially positioned for the showrunner chair alongside writing Tulsa King season 3 and 4. However, he has stepped down due to a scheduling conflict, meaning Paramount+ are now on the hunt for a new showrunner. As of yet, NOLA King has not been formally greenlit by Paramount+, but with the search being on for a new maestro, it’s likely that it will receive the full go ahead soon.
Read Next: 5 Funniest Moments in Tulsa King
Follow Us