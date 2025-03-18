3 Questions That Need Answering in Tulsa King Season 3

Taylor Sheridan‘s hit gangster series Tulsa King returned to the small screen in 2024 for its second season. The series marked the first TV role for Hollywood megastar Sylvester Stallone, starring as Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi. Season 1 landed in 2022 and was quickly green lit for another go around when it proved popular.
Tulsa King season 2 saw Dwight build his empire to even greater heights as he attempted to streamline into some legitimate operations. However, he made some new enemies in the form of the Kansas mob, a corrupt land owner, and a ruthless Chinese gang. This season generated 13.6 million global viewers on Paramount+ across its 10 episodes, leading to a series renewal, as confirmed on Stallone’s official Instagram. So, as we anticipate Tulsa King season 3, here are some questions that need answering.
Is Dwight Finished with the Kansas Mob?
Season 1 of Tulsa King saw Dwight settle into his new environment after being exiled by his New York City crime family. When he took over a local marijuana store, he soon bumped heads with a local biker gang. After eliminating the competition and expanding, Dwight found himself up against the Kansas mob, led by Bill Bevilaqua (Frank Grillo). Bill insisted that his territory had been encroached upon and demanded a cut, but Dwight wasn’t ready to roll over.
This arc ran through the entire season as both sides started to take each other’s men out. However, when they realized they were up against the same competition with the Chinese gang, they joined forces to reign supreme. A deal was met, however, Bill stated in an episode that he will at some point kill Dwight. When speaking with Collider in November 2024, Grillo let it out of the bag that he’ll likely be returning for Tulsa King Season 3, saying: “And it looks like we’re going to go do Season 3.” But, will he be friend or foe this time around?
Will Armand Stay True to the Tulsa King?
Sylvester Stallone quickly proved he could play a likeable gangster when Tulsa King landed in 2022. By injecting humor into the role, Stallone has crafted a nuanced character that is easy to root for despite being a criminal and a killer. However, his darker side comes out from time to time. Early in season 1, Dwight spotted Armand, a New York City Mafia member who turned informant and who is now living in the witness protection programme in Tulsa. At first, Dwight intended on killing him but soon brought him into his crew. By season 2, Armand’s whole life had crumble due to his wife discovering his real identity thanks to the Dwight’s presence. With his life in shambles, Armand turned on Dwight, selling information to his competition, land baron Cal Thresher (Neal McDonough) and his triad accomplices. He then robbed Dwiht’s safe at the club and took off.
Deciding better of it, Armand returned and sought Dwight’s forgiveness. After helping Dwight defeat the Chinese gang by setting them up, he was welcomed back into the unit. However, like all of the mob movies and shows have taught us, the criminal underworld is a murky place and people turn on each other constantly. Armand has already turned informant once before, and Dwight is the reason he lost his wife and children. So, revenge could still be on his mind in season 3.
Will Dwight Become an Informant in Tulsa King Season 3?
Tulsa King season 2 ended on a huge cliffhanger. Despite going completely legit by the end of the season, Dwight was still nabbed in the middle of the night by an FBI agent. Taken to a murky room, he was told “you work for us now.” In the world of the Mafia, becoming an informant is pretty much a guaranteed death sentence. So, it’s hard to imagine these agents expect this of Dwight. Plus, he has already proven his unwillingness to cooperate with law enforcement by doing 25 years of hard time in prison without rolling on his New York family. So, what do these people want from Dwight?
Throughout the show, Dwight has tangled with all kinds of criminals. He has parted ways with his New York crew, killed off a bunch of criminal bikers, Chinese gangs, and members of the Kansas mob. However, by the end of season 2, his relationships are all tied off and neatened out. Chickie, the former leader of New York, is dead. Bevilaqua is on his good side, and Dwight’s ties with the DEA have died a cold death with Stacy Beale leaving town. This means these FBI agents are likely rogue and are wanting something from Dwight that isn’t exactly legal. The question is – who is this mysterious agent, and more importantly, who will play him in season 3? In the last frame of the final episode, we only hear is voice, so casting is left wide open. As of yet, there have been no casting announcements for Tulsa King season 3. However, based on the show’s growing popularity, it will likely bag some well-known names.
Follow Us