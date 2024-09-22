Who is the Actress in the Old Navy Commercial?

While she is courting media attention for showing off her charismatic screen presence in the Old Navy commercials, Natasha Lyonne is one of the biggest names in Hollywood. She began her journey to fame as a child performer before gaining recognition for her acting exploits in the 1990s, including American Pie (1999). She has also graced the small screen with her talent, appearing on shows such as Orange Is the New Black (2013–2019), Russian Doll (2019–2022), and Poker Faces ((2023–present).
As one of the industry’s most talented leading ladies, Natasha Lyonne has numerous critically acclaimed movies and TV shows in her resume. Among other recognitions, she has won two Screen Actors Guild Awards. Lyonne has also earned nominations for five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Golden Globe Awards, and a Critics’ Choice Television Award. Nevertheless, it has not been a smooth ride to the top for the actress. Meet the talented actress in the Old Navy commercial.
Natasha Lyonne Has Appeared In Two Old Navy Commercials
The Russian Doll actress has appeared in her second Old Navy commercial to promote the clothing brand’s half-off sale starting on October 22, 2024. In the commercial, Natasha Lyonne is seen interacting with her doppelganger, dishing out compliments for her outfit. The comedic approach of Lyonne’s Old Navy commercials makes it more appealing and entertaining.
Starring in the Old Navy commercials further highlights Natasha Lyonne’s versatility, magical screen presence, and ability to connect with audiences. Her sharp wit and comedic chops take center stage in this memorable performance. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the commercials, the actress confessed to loving every bit of it. When asked if the filming was as fun as the ad, Lyonne said:
It was a lot of fun. I mean, it really comes from the team. It’s a very fun team to work with and a lot of ladies, which always makes me happy. I love that both of these have been high concept. Obviously, that’s a spirit I really enjoy. Anything that’s high concept but also comedic but also is aesthetically something I’m into, makes me happy because it’s just more fun to play with.
She Rose to Fame In The Late 1990s
Natasha Lyonne debuted on the screen as a child actress with an uncredited role in the 1986 film Heartburn. She later appeared on six episodes of Pee-wee’s Playhouse as Opal and spent the 1990s building her film career. Lyonne successfully transitioned from a child actress to play mature roles, gaining prominence in the late 1990s with appearances in films such as Everyone Says I Love You (1996), Slums of Beverly Hills (1998), But I’m a Cheerleader (1999), and American Pie (1999).
In 2001, Lyonne reprised her role as Jessica in American Pie 2 and appeared in Scary Movie 2 as Megan Voorhees. She portrayed Jessica again in American Reunion (2012), the fourth installment in the American Pie film series. Beyond the big screen, Lyonne got wider recognition portraying Nicky Nichols on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black (2013–2019). She is also known for her role as Nadia Vulvokov on Netflix’s Russian Doll (2019–2022). Lyonne has been starring in the main role of Charlie Cale on Peacock’s Poker Face since 2023.
In 2024, Natasha Lyonne landed a voice role on The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy and served as executive producer on the adult animated sci-fi comedy television series. Her film career has also seen exponential growth with credits in Ad Astra (2019), Irresistible (2020), DC League of Super-Pets (2022), and His Three Daughters (2023). Lyonne has many film projects in the works, including two voice roles in The Smurfs Movie and The Bad Guys 2 both expected to hit the theaters in 2025. She is also part of The Fantastic Four: First Steps (2025) cast.
Natasha Lyonne’s Career Suffered Derailment In The Early 2000s
After ending her era as a child star, things looked up for Natasha Lyonne until a career-damning drug addiction took a toll on her acting exploits. She was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and had other run-ins with the law involving inappropriate behavior towards her neighbors. This led to Lyonne being evicted by her landlord in 2005, the same year she was admitted to Beth Israel Medical Center in Manhattan.
Subsequently, she was treated for hepatitis C, infective endocarditis, and a collapsed lung. Natasha Lyonne was also treated for heroin addiction at the hospital and later checked into a drug and alcohol treatment center. She has been sober since December 2006 and with her career revived, she is back as one of Hollywood's multifaceted leading ladies in film and television series. Lyonne has been open about her struggles with addiction and recovery.
