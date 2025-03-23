7 Things You Didn’t Know About Tatiana Maslany

Known for her ability to transform into a wide range of characters, Tatiana Maslany has always captivated audiences with powerful performances. Whether on television, film, or stage, Maslany’s dedication to her craft has earned her critical acclaim and a growing, devoted fanbase. Her dedication to storytelling extends far beyond acting, revealing a creative spirit that influences multiple aspects of her life.
Throughout her three-decade career, Tatiana Maslany has constantly challenged herself by taking on projects that push her artistic boundaries. Beyond her on-screen success, Maslany’s journey in Hollywood is filled with surprising twists and lesser-known achievements. From her early beginnings, and personal life, to her amazing career, here are 7 things you probably didn’t know about Tatiana Maslany.
1. Tatiana Maslany Was First Taught to Speak German Before Learning English
The actress was born Tatiana Gabrielle Maslany in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Her mother, Renate Maslany (née Kratz), has German ancestry and is of Austrian, Romanian, Polish, and Ukrainian descent. Although the actress was born and raised in Canada, as a toddler, Tatiana Maslany was exclusively taught to speak German by her mother. Also, with her maternal grandparents around them in Regina, Maslany was only spoken to in German, which inadvertently helped reinforce the language.
While her father worked as a woodworker, Maslany’s mother worked as a French-English translator and interpreter. Tatiana Maslany didn’t speak English until she started school. She was also enrolled in a French immersion elementary school, which helped her learn French. Although somewhat of a polyglot when she was a child, Maslany isn’t as fluent in German, French, and Spanish as she was growing up.
2. Actor Daniel Maslany is Her Younger Brother
Tatiana Maslany is the first child of her parents. She has two younger siblings, actor Daniel Maslany and Michael Maslany, an animator. Maslany and her siblings were all raised together in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. Fans of Canadian television would recognize Daniel Maslany from playing Detective Llewellyn Watts in the Canadian drama series Murdoch Mysteries. A more recent project of his was playing Michael in the Elliott Page-led 2023 movie Close to You.
3. Tatiana Maslany Has Performed Since Since She was Four
Although her professional career began in 1995, she began dancing at age four. Maslany was always an active child, causing her parents to enroll her at the local community theater and musicals when she was age nine. Besides enjoying her time at the theater, Maslany also actively participated in her high school productions. As a student of Dr. Martin LeBoldus High School, Tatiana Maslany often traveled around Canada for paying active jobs.
With her parent’s permission, she traveled, worked, and returned to school in Regina. Her love for acting made her take a gap year after graduating high school. Although she began studying German, Ancient Greek, Philosophy, Psychology, and Film, at the University of Regina, Maslany dropped out after a semester to pursue her true passion in acting. For a decade, Maslany performed comedic improvisation as a member of several improvisational theaters. At age 20, Maslany settled in Toronto, Canada, with hopes of pursuing a professional acting career.
4. Tatiana Maslany Played Mary in a BBC Drama Series
Among her many early roles, Tatiana Maslany once portrayed Mary, the Mother of Jesus, in a TV show. The Nativity was a BBC British four-part series about the re-telling of the Nativity of Jesus. Maslany played the protagonist is one of her many unpopular and underrated roles. The Nativity received generally positive reviews, with critics praising Maslany’s performance.
5. Orphan Black Was Tatiana Maslany’s International Breakout Role
By the time the Canadian science fiction thriller series Orphan Black premiered on March 30, 2013, Tatiana Maslany had raked in several credits in film and television. However, Orphan Black was her first major role on television. In the show, Maslany plays multiple characters, most notably Sarah Manning. With the show revolving around her character discovering she’s one of many clones, Maslany played over a dozen different characters. Each character had distinct personalities, accents, and mannerisms. Unsurprisingly, Maslany’s performance was widely praised and earned the actress an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2016.
Her casting as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk in the Disney+ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law didn’t exactly come as a surprise to those who know her talent. Despite several negative comments about the series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law generally received positive reviews. Joining the MCU, albeit in a TV series, ultimately raised Tatiana Maslany’s profile in Hollywood. The show originally aired its 9 episodes from August 18 to October 13, 2022, as the last series in the MCU Phase Four.
6. She Has Also Worked Extensively Off-Screen
Besides her impressive and growing credit in film and television, Tatiana Maslany also performs on stage. Since her professional stage debut in 1995, Maslany has continued to work in theater, balancing her passion between stage and screen. In 2023 she played Max in the Broadway production of Grey House and starred in Pre-Existing Condition play, performed at the Connelly Theater, in New York City.
So far, she has lent her voice in two video games, Orphan Black: The Game (2017) and Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia (2020). Tatiana Maslany has also worked with audiobooks, voicing several iconic characters. She voiced Dodge in Locke & Key, narrated as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games audiobooks, and narrated the Orphan Black: The Next Chapter audiobook. Maslany has also starred in several music videos and made podcast appearances.
7. Tatiana Maslany is Married to Brendan Hines
Tatiana Maslany married actor Brendan Hines in August 2022. Hines is an American actor and singer, who has worked more extensively in television than on the big screen. He’s famous for playing Eli Loker on Fox’s crime drama Lie to Me (2009–2011), Superian in The Tick (2016–2019), and Josh Bennett on Locke & Key. Hines has had recurring and guest roles in notable TV shows, including Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008), Castle (2011), Scandal (2012), and Suits (2014). He also appeared in MacGyver (2018–2019), Brilliant Minds (2024), and Chicago Med (2025).
Follow Us