Jordan Donica is an American actor and singer who exudes a strong passion for the arts. He has a way of owning his roles in different productions he has worked on. Perhaps the most notable role of his career so far, Jordan Donica garnered international acclaim for his role in Charmed. Before Charmed, he made other television appearances in Curb Your Enthusiasm where he played two roles, and Blue Bloods as Joshua Taylor. While he gained major recognition after his television debut in 2017, Donica has been making great exploits in the theater.
Jordan Donica began his journey in the entertainment industry as a child actor. He started from the stage and has been consistent in his upward trajectory through the ranks. As a stage actor, he has credits in different productions of Jesus Christ Superstar, Romeo and Juliet, and Camelot to mention a few. While the bulk of his work is on stage, Donica is gradually building his television profile but he is yet to make a big screen appearance as of the time of writing this piece. Learn more about the Charmed actor through the following facts.
1. Jordan Donica Was Born In 1994
An American by nationality, Jordan Donica was born on April 18, 1994, in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was raised by a single mother named Kelly Donica and nothing is known about his biological father in the public space. Nevertheless, his physical features give him away as someone from a mixed background with possibly African and Caucasian ancestry.
2. He Began Performing In Theaters at Age Six
Jordan Donica was merely six years old when he discovered his love for the performing arts. He started in local theaters around him and by the time he tuned eight years old, he was sure he wanted to carve a career in musical theater. The decision was influenced by a touring production of The Phantom of the Opera he saw with his cousin as a young child. The thrilling moments he experienced at the concert made him decide to pursue a career as a performer.
3. Jordan Donica Is an Otterbein University Alum
Resolved to make it big as a performer, Jordan Donica channeled his education toward the performing arts. After graduating from Roncalli High School, he enrolled in Otterbein University where he earned a BFA in Musical Theatre following his graduation in 2016. Donica graduated cum laude with college production credits in plays such as Les Misérables, Dames at Sea, and Into the Woods.
4. He Made his Broadway Debut in 2016
Fresh out of college, Jordan Donica made his Broadway debut in the 2016 production of The Phantom of the Opera. He performed as Raoul, Vicomte de Chagny in the historic project from 2016 to 2017 and reprised the role at the Majestic Theater in 2022. In 2017, Donica went off-Broadway to play two roles – the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in Hamilton’s first productions in Los Angeles and San Francisco. He returned to Broadway with a role in My Fair Lady in 2018.
Jordan Donica joined the cast of New York City Center Encores! production of Into the Woods as Rapunzel’s Prince in 2022. He appeared as Sir Lancelot in the 2019 production of Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater and reprised the role in a 2023 Broadway revival opposite Phillipa Soo. The talented actor was nominated for a Tony Award in the category of Best Featured Actor in a Musical for the performance.
5. Jordan Donica Portrayed Jordan Chase in Charmed From 2019 to 2022
The actor launched his screen career in 2017 with Curb Your Enthusiasm. Jordan Donica made a guest appearance in Blue Bloods when he portrayed Joshua Taylor in a 2019 episode of the police procedural series. The same year, he was cast as a series regular in Charmed. Donica joined the cast of Charmed as Jordan Chase in season 2 and reprised the role in season 4. His stint on the show spanned from 2019 to 2022 and during this period, he continued to perform in stage productions.
6. Jordan Donica is Over Six feet Tall
The Indiana native is undeniably athletically built. Jordan Donica stands at a height of six feet 4 inches (1.93m). His other body statistics are not available to the public but he has the perfect body for a movie star.