6 Things You Didn’t Know Boston Strangler’s Chris Cooper

Raised on his father’s cattle ranch in Kansas City, Missouri, Chris Cooper has an impressive acting career spanning over four decades. He rose to prominence in the late 1990s, gaining recognition for his supporting roles in a string of major Hollywood films. His performances in movies such as The Bourne Identity, American Beauty, and Seabiscuit catapulted him to fame. In more recent times, he played Jack MacLaine in the historical crime drama Boston Strangler.
His exceptional performance in Adaptation earned him both the prestigious Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor. A mild-mannered and widely loved figure throughout the industry, Cooper’s body of work speaks for itself. It has established him as an excellent actor who often shines in supporting roles. Here we explore some interesting facts about his long and eventful life.
1. He Has a Background In Carpentry
During his time at Southwest High School in Kansas City, Chris Cooper actively engaged with a local theater company. He utilized his skills to assist in set construction and backstage operations. His proficiency in carpentry made it effortless for him to build sets and work behind the scenes. Following his high school graduation, Cooper took on the role of shop foreman for another repertory company, further honing his craft and overseeing the production’s workshop activities.
2. His Father Was a United States Air Force Doctor
His father, Charles Cooper, served as a United States Air Force doctor, adding an interesting aspect to his family upbringing. Growing up with a father in the military likely exposed Cooper to unique experiences. This connection to the Air Force and the healthcare profession may have influenced his portrayal of characters in government-related roles. It equally allowed him to draw upon personal insights. Cooper joined his family on a tour with the US Coast Guard Reserve to avoid being drafted to fight in Vietnam. He later left the family’s 1,280-acre Kansas cattle ranch to study Drama at the University of Missouri. At some point, he also considered focusing fully on the family ranch business.
3. Chris Cooper Spent 12 Years Doing Stage Work
Cooper dedicated a significant portion of his career to stage work. During that time, he amassed a remarkable twelve years of experience in theater. He further immersed himself in the world of live performances, honing his acting skills and captivating audiences with his compelling portrayals. Cooper’s stage experience allowed him to refine his technique and gain valuable insights. This contributed to the depth and authenticity he brought to his film performances. He made his Broadway debut in the 1980 production of Of the Fields Lately and has since appeared in off-Broadway plays The Ballad of Soapy Smith and A Different Moon.
4. He has Portrayed a Range of Government-Based Characters
Chris Cooper has showcased his versatility by portraying a diverse range of government-based characters throughout his career. Cooper has portrayed law enforcement officers, such as his notable role as Colonel Frank Fitts in American Beauty. He’s been a military officer in The Kingdom and a CIA operative in Syriana. These performances have demonstrated his ability to delve into the minds of individuals involved in matters of national security and power. He played a seasoned FBI agent in The Bourne Identity, a congressman in Capote, and a U.S. Senator in Jarhead. Through his portrayals of government-based characters, Chris Cooper has consistently delivered nuanced and riveting performances. His ability to humanize these roles and reveal their vulnerabilities has made his portrayals relatable and absorbing.
5. He Received an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Massachusetts Lowell
In recognition of his outstanding contributions to the arts, Chris Cooper was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 2016. This prestigious honor serves as a testament to his talent, dedication, and impact in the field of acting. Cooper’s body of work, characterized by memorable performances and a commitment to his craft, has entertained audiences and also inspired aspiring actors. The honorary doctorate from the University of Massachusetts Lowell solidifies Cooper’s status as a respected figure in the entertainment industry and acknowledges his significant artistic achievements.
6. Chris Cooper Almost Missed the Iconic Role in American Beauty
Chris Cooper almost missed out on the iconic role in the comedy-drama American Beauty. The role that would ultimately become one of Cooper’s most memorable characters almost eluded him. His wife played a crucial role in persuading him to accept the gig after initial hesitancy. Cooper’s performance earned him the prestigious Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. Meanwhile, the film itself achieved tremendous success, securing five Oscars, including the coveted Best Picture accolade.