As in every year before, the celebrities who died in 2025 were among pop culture’s biggest names. From people who dominated our screens, playlists, and conversations for years, to sports icons, 2025 has had its fair share of shocking deaths. Their deaths left fans and audiences reeling and nostalgic for moments that defined their fame.
From rising stars to veteran entertainers whose careers spanned decades, each loss hit differently. Their deaths, ranging from sudden losses to long battles with illness, remind us how fragile even the brightest stars can be. With over 150 recorded deaths in the entertainment industry this year, the article revisits 15 celebrities who died in 2025, recounting the achievements that defined their legacies.
1. David Lynch — January 15, 2025
Visionary filmmaker David Lynch was one of the most shocking deaths of 2025. Known for his surreal storytelling, Lynch redefined cinema with masterpieces such as The Elephant Man (1980), Blue Velvet (1986), and Mulholland Drive (2001). David Lynch passed away on January 16, 2025, at the age of 78. The filmmaker reportedly died from cardiac arrest driven by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The condition was brought on by a lifetime of smoking, with dehydration listed as a contributing factor. He died at his daughter’s home, having been evacuated from his home due to the Southern California wildfires.
2. Gene Hackman — February 18, 2025
The five-time Academy Award-nominated actor Gene Hackman passed away at age 95. According to the official autopsy, Hackman died of severe atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease (heart disease), with advanced Alzheimer’s disease cited as a significant contributing factor. Gene Hackman’s death was recorded around February 18, 2025, based on the last activity on his pacemaker. Authorities reported that he had been living in a state of declining health for some time.
3. George Foreman — March 21, 2025
George Foreman always stood out for his extraordinary dual legacy as a two-time world heavyweight champion, an Olympic gold medalist, and a successful entrepreneur. Born in Texas in 1949 and rising to Olympic dominance in golf and boxing, Foreman became a household name for his records and his work as a Christian minister. George Foreman passed away on March 21, 2025, at a hospital in Houston. His family didn’t disclose his cause of death or if he had been battling any illness.
4. Val Kilmer — April 1, 2025
Val Kilmer stands out in the list of celebrities who died in 2025 for his decade-long battle with illness. His death marked the end of an era, beginning from breakout roles like Iceman in Top Gun (1986) to the Caped Crusader in Batman Forever (1995). Val Kilmer, who died at age 65, had his cause of death officially reported as pneumonia. He also had underlying complications, including acute hypoxemic respiratory failure, chronic respiratory failure, and squamous-cell carcinoma at the base of his tongue.
5. Julian McMahon — July 2, 2025
Renowned Australian actor Julian McMahon, one of the notable celebrities who died in 2025, passed away on July 2, 2025, at age 56. The late actor battled with metastatic head and neck cancer that eventually spread to his lungs. McMahon built a dynamic career, from his beginnings as a model to starring roles such as Cole Turner on Charmed (2000–2005) and Dr. Christian Troy on the FX medical drama Nip/Tuck (2003–2010). On the big screen, he’s remembered for portraying Victor von Doom/Doctor Doom in Tim Story’s Fantastic Four films.
6. Michael Madsen — July 3, 2025
Among the celebrities who died in 2025, Michael Madsen’s death at age 67 stands out for its suddenness and legacy. Madsen was found unresponsive in his Malibu home, with the veteran actor’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrest triggered by cardiomyopathy, coronary artery disease, and chronic alcoholism. With a career spanning four decades, Michael Madsen is best remembered for his menacing turn as Mr. Blonde in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs (1992), and later roles in Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).
7. Malcolm-Jamal Warner — July 20, 2025
Malcolm-Jamal Warner, best known for playing Theo Huxtable on the NBC sitcom The Cosby Show (1984–1992), was pronounced dead on July 20, 2025, at the age of 54. His death is tragic, as it was preventable. While vacationing with friends in Costa Rica, Warner was caught in a strong current and drowned. According to his official autopsy report, the actor, who was confirmed dead on the beach, died from accidental asphyxia by submersion (drowning).
8. Ozzy Osbourne — July 22, 2025
After a long, storied career, Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath, passed away on July 22, 2025, at age 76. According to a report filed by his family, Osbourne’s official cause of death was out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and acute myocardial infarction. He also has coronary artery disease and long-standing Parkinson’s disease, which were listed as contributing factors. Ozzy Osbourne’s death marks another significant moment in music history and offers a poignant reminder of the fragility of life.
9. Hulk Hogan — July 24, 2025
Another high-profile name on the list of celebrities who died in 2025 is none other than pro wrestler Hulk Hogan. The wrestler passed away on July 24, 2025, at the age of 71. The official cause of death was acute myocardial infarction (heart attack), with medical records also revealing a history of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and atrial fibrillation. Hogan’s death came shortly after a major spinal surgery in May 2025, which resulted in rapidly declining health.
10. Terence Stamp — August 17, 2025
The legendary English actor Terence Stamp died on August 17, 2025, at age 87. Born in London in July 1938, Stamp rose to acclaim with his Oscar-nominated debut in Billy Budd (1962) and achieved global recognition as the villain General Zod in the Christopher Reeve-led Superman films. At the time of his death, Stamp’s cause of death was not immediately known. Since then, no official cause has been publicly confirmed.
11. Giorgio Armani — September 4, 2025
Also joining the list of celebrities who died in 2025 is the iconic, legendary Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani. The fashion mogul passed away on September 4, 2025, at the age of 91. While his death came as a huge loss to many, Armani’s health had reportedly been on a decline in the months leading up to his death. He died in his Milan home, with the cause of death reported as liver failure.
12. Diane Keaton — October 11, 2025
Just when Hollywood thought death had claimed enough of its icons in 2025, news of Diane Keaton’s death came as a shock to many. The Oscar-winning actress, Diane Keaton, passed away on October 11, 2025, at the age of 79. Her family later confirmed the cause of death as pneumonia. Although her death came as a surprise to many, especially given her very private approach to her declining health, Keaton’s legacy on screen and in theater lives on in every frame she left behind.
