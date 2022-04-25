Stone Cold, The Rock, The Undertaker, and Hulk Hogan: Who was Better?

Trying to pick out the top names in professional wrestling is tough since going by merchandise sales and fan input might be a good indication, but when pitting several different individuals against each other in popularity it’s tough considering that there are so many great names that are also great performers, and there are those who were hyped continually but weren’t that great in the ring. The four men listed above are those that have managed to stand out in a way that has been nothing short of legendary, with all respect to men such as Mick Foley, Sting, Ric Flair, and many, many others. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and The Undertaker were the type of performers that didn’t just step into the ring to give a good show, they knew how to work the crowd into a frenzy as well. Whenever the glass broke, people erupted upon realizing that the Texas rattlesnake was about to head to the ring, while the electrifying voice of The Rock asking if the crowd could smell what he was cooking received a similar reaction.
The heavy, tolling sound of bells that introduced the Undertaker were just as effective at getting people to stand up, and back in the day, before the Attitude Era, Hulk Hogan’s theme music would get people pumped as he made his way to the ring. Whenever he held up a hand to his ear to hear the Hulkamaniacs in the crowd, who were yelling and cheering as loud as they could for the Hulkster. In short, each man managed to enjoy a massive fanbase that saw them take on their roles as heels and faces over time. Of course, it was fair to say that the Undertaker never turned full face as he became more of an antihero at times, and put on a show that was easy to enjoy without picking sides. But who was the best?
That’s a tough question really since one would have to take in decades of performances, not to mention the way that fans tend to shift back and forth in terms of allegiance over the years. Plenty of fans know how to play the game since a character can be turned into a face or a heel rather quickly, but it takes a great deal of dedication to keep that character moving forward for a sustained period. Hulk Hogan was tearing it up before the Attitude Era as he was the ultimate face of the WWF for a long time. When the Undertaker came on the scene there was no doubt about what role he was going to play, though Stone Cold and The Rock were seen to change back and forth throughout the years. One thing that every man has in common though is the fact that the fans have been behind them in one way or another for much of their careers. Saying that any one of them gave way to the other wouldn’t be entirely accurate since the fact is that each man contributed something great to the business, and their legends might intersect, but it’s tough to say that any of them have managed to eclipse the other.
There are a few ways to put it, but one way that some folks might enjoy is that each wrestler created their own niche in the business that many others might have tried to emulate, but none could ever fully achieve. I can already hear the arguments stating that each man took their act from someone else, that they were inspired by others, and it’s easy to admit that this is likely true, at least in part. But the point is that each wrestler took their persona and made it work in a way that many others could not. Whether it was their personality, their mere presence, or the fact that people were thoroughly convinced by their act, all four men became titans in the business as their reputations grew and grew over the years. As to who became the most popular, well, it’s bound to be debated, but that’s kind of the point. The Undertaker has one of the most impressive records of many in the WWE, and despite the success of these four men, The Streak has been well-respected over the years.
On top of that, the Undertaker has defeated the other three men, and in turn, has been defeated over the years. But he’s also been lauded as being one of the men behind the scenes that acts as a leader and builds his fellow wrestlers up repeatedly. So at the end of the day, the Undertaker is without any doubt one of the most impressive wrestlers to ever step into the WWE ring, and thankfully, that takes nothing away from anyone else. Simply facing the Undertaker has elevated the career of many stars.