Penelope Disick: Age, Life Facts And More

Some people have to grapple for their fame and others are famous whether they want to be or not. It’s safe to say that Penelope Disick falls into the latter category. Born to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, the little socialite has been making waves of her own.
While her parents haven’t particularly shoved her into the spotlight, it’s hard to stay out of it in a family like theirs. So, who is Penelope Disick and what’s the tween’s ‘shtick’? That’s something we’re delving into below.
Early Life And Family Background
Penelope Disick was born on July 8, 2012, in Los Angeles, California, to parents Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Growing up in the spotlight, she’s pretty much already been exposed to the world of fashion and glamour from a young age. With her mother being a prominent figure in the fashion industry and her father’s affluent lifestyle, her upbringing has been nothing short of luxurious.
Being a part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the tween is no stranger to fame and fortune. Surrounded by her famous aunts, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the young Disick has been exposed to an array of glamorous events and red-carpet appearances. This early exposure to the world of fashion undoubtedly played a significant role in shaping her unique sense of style.
Penelope Disick Has An Interesting Racial Cocktail
As far as her descent goes, Penelope Disick has a very interesting racial cocktail going on. On her mother’s side, she has Dutch, English, Irish, German, Scottish, and Armenian blood. Meanwhile, on her father‘s side, she’s got herself some Jewish-American blood. Altogether, hers is an interesting heritage.
She Has Been In A Handful Of Reality TV Shows
Being born into the Kardashian empire means a lot of things. But at the top of that list is tons of TV appearances. That has been Penelope Disick’s reality since she was in pull-ups. First and foremost, she’s part of the cast for the long-running show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She has also been on the family-centric show, Khloe And Kim Take Miami. Altogether, the cute little addition to the cast has charmed viewers and fans alike thanks to her many antics on the show. Needless to say, the Kardashian clan is a tight-knit one, and that translates to the siblings and cousins spending lots of time together. However, in the midst of all her public appearances, one thing is clear – Disick is still under a whole lot of parental guidance. In fact, some consider Kourtney Kardashian to be the most disciplined mom among her sisters, especially when it comes to raising her children.
She’s Somewhat Of A Social Media Influencer
Being a reality TV personality at such a young age has no doubt boldened the young Disick to excel in other areas. For instance, she has quite a huge social media presence, and no doubt she uses her powers for good. In December 2022, she posted a video of her hauling some tasteful beauty products from Sephora.
On the TikTok account she shares with her mother, she showcased products including Dr. Jart Cyro Rubber Masks, the Hollywood Contour Wand, and the TikTok-loved Beauty Highlighter Wand. There was also the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlighter as well as a pink Dior Backstage Blush. She topped that off with the K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask and a Ouai Treatment Mask. Altogether, her haul practically amounted to products worth more than $300 dollars. Also, it isn’t the first time she has shown off her makeup products on the social media platform. However, the video of her actually applying makeup ended up being taken down after her mother received backlash.
Penelope Disick Is Already Well-known For Her Fashion Sense
When you’re affiliated with a fashion-forward family like the Kardashians, there are a few things that run in the blood. At the top of that list is an impeccable dress sense. On that front, Penelope Disick is firing on all cylinders and has even become somewhat of a mini-fashion icon. She’s been known to wear some of the biggest brands including Gucci, Dolce and Gabbana, Armani, Fendi as well as Roberto Cavalli. Altogether, she’s already a trailblazer in her own right and it should be interesting to see what next she has to offer.