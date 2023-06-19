Kim Kardashian: Best Moments on Keeping Up With the Kardashians

In 2021, the TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end, marking the close of an era. However, the famous family from America did not stay away from the public eye for long. After the last episode of the reality series, it was soon announced that a new TV show titled The Kardashians would air on Hulu in April 2022.
Over the 20 seasons of the show, viewers got to see all kinds of exciting and dramatic moments, especially involving Kim Kardashian. To help you, we’ve picked out five key episodes that stand out from the rest. These episodes are recognised as some of the most iconic from Keeping Up With the Kardashians and widely recognized as some of the show’s best moments.
Episode 4 of Season 1: “Birthday Suit”
This is one of the most iconic scenes from early episodes of the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians that has left a significant mark on popular culture. This event involves Kim Kardashian, who back then was mostly recognized for being Paris Hilton‘s friend and her infamous video. During this particular episode, Kardashian is seen modeling for Playboy magazine under the watchful eyes of her mother and manager, Kris Jenner. As she, who was just starting to become a figure of attractiveness, poses without any clothes, Hugh Hefner, the well-known Playboy founder, is present. Kris compliments Kim, saying she’s “doing amazing, sweetie.” Even though this part was shown in 2007, people still remember it today.
Episode 1 of Season 3: “Free Khloé”
Khloé Kardashian‘s journey to jail after being caught driving drunk is made to look humorous, despite creating several unforgettable scenes. Khloé, Kim, and Kris are sitting together in the car, with Kim Kardashian busy taking selfies with her digital camera. Kris, worried, tells her off with a famous line: “Kim, can you stop taking selfies? Your sister is going to jail.” Some background for this episode: Khloé got caught for drunk driving in Season 1 and was given a warning. Her short stay in jail happens when she breaks this warning, and Kris over-dramatically compares this to her own trial experience.
Episode 11 of Season 6: “Getting to Know You”
“Kim, there’s people that are dying” is easily one of the best and most notable moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. This moment goes back to when Kim’s soon-to-be husband, Kris Humphries, came on a family trip to Bora Bora. He didn’t get along with Kim’s family from the start. But, this didn’t matter much because Kim and Kris’s marriage only lasted 72 days. Kris, who likes to joke around, threw Kim into the sea, making her lose an earring. Kim was really upset about it. Kourtney, who’s always cool and collected, said the now-famous words in her usual calm way.
Episode 1 of Season 16: “Chicago Loyalty”
This episode is about Kim Kardashian’s journey with her ex-husband Kanye West, a relationship that has sparked many online debates recently. The two started dating in 2012, following Kim’s short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries. Kanye made his affection for Kim known in his song Theraflu, which was released around the same time they started dating. This episode highlights a time when Kim and Kanye dealt with a fight about how to handle a problem between Kanye and Rhymefest. Oddly enough, it was a crystal that made them fix everything, giving them a huge lesson in getting along and saying sorry.
Episode 12 of Season 20: “The End, Part 2”
When they said the twentieth season of the show would be the last, everything changed to help wrap things up for the fans. They also showed a bit of what’s next for the family. The last episode of Keeping up With the Kardashians had some of the show’s best moments, with the family putting stuff into a time capsule and thinking back on the last many years. Kim opens up about her personal life and her split with Kanye West. It wasn’t some huge issue that led to their separation, but rather small things that added up over time. Just like, Kim wished she had someone to exercise with and watch her favorite TV shows with. In a conversation with Kris Jenner, she expressed that turning 40 made her think about her life and what she wanted from it.