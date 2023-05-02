8 Things You Didn’t Know About The White Lotus’ Simona Tabasco

Simona Tabasco is an Italian actress most known for her breakout role as Lucia in HBO’s critically acclaimed satire The White Lotus. Although already an established actress in her home country, Tabasco is yet to conquer international cinema. Given the praise she’s received since The White Lotus season 2, it seems like she’s on the right track to the stars.
Thanks to the charming and larger-than-life role of Lucia in The White Lotus, Tabasco is now the main talk of the town in Hollywood. She’s one of the show’s fan favorites, and viewers want to know more about her. So, here are eight facts that you probably didn’t know about Simona Tabasco.
1. Simona Tabasco Is From Napoli, Italy
Tabasco is originally from the wonderful Napoli in Italy. She was born on 5 April 1994, and she’s lived there for the majority of her life. She is very proud of her origins. Here’s what she said in an interview about it. “Naples is a city that by all means and in all ways forges you throughout your childhood and then when you grow up.”
2. She Has a Twin Brother
An interesting fact about Tabasco is that she has a twin brother. His name is Marco Tabasco, and they are very close. Their father is an advertising graphic designer, and their mother is an office worker.
3. She Is an Established Actress in Italy
Even though she’s considered an overnight success in Hollywood and worldwide, Tabasco is very much an established actress in her home country. As a matter of fact, she has been acting since she was 18 years old. She has a lot of fascinating projects in her portfolio, from TV dramas to short films and feature-length films. Some of her most famous works include Doc – Nelle tue mani, Fuoriclasse, È arrivata la felicità, Perez, and Luna Park.
4. She Has Starred in the Italian Medical Drama Doc – Nelle Tue Mani Alongside Beatrice Grannò
She’s most known for her leading role in the Italian medical drama Doc – Nelle Tue Mani. She played one of the main doctors on the show, Elisa Russo, a resident in internal medicine. Interestingly enough, her The White Lotus co-star Beatrice Grannò also starred in Doc – Nelle Tue Mani.
5. Simona Tabasco Made Her International Debut on the White Lotus
The role of Lucia in The White Lotus was Tabasco’s big break and the most significant role in her career. She made her international debut with this role and gained popularity not just in Italy but worldwide. Ever since she stole the show alongside her co-star Grannò, she’s become a pop culture icon, appearing in fashion shows, fashion magazines, and even a SKIMS campaign (prompted by Kim Kardashian herself).
6. She Is Set to Star Opposite Sydney Sweeney in the Upcoming Psychological Thriller, Immaculate
Good things are on the horizon for Simona Tabasco, and it’s all thanks to her great talent and charm. She even has a new movie coming up with none other than Sydney Sweeney (another alumni of The White Lotus). The movie is called Immaculate, and it’s a psychological thriller directed by Michael Mohan.
7. Simona Tabasco Made the Cut for Forbes 30 Under 30 List
Another interesting fact about Simona Tabasco is that she made the cut for Forbes magazine’s annual 30 Under 30 list. She was named one of Europe’s 30 most influential top young talents and biggest innovators in the entertainment industry. Judging by her international success so far, she really worked her way to the top and is finally receiving the recognition she deserves.
8. She’s Real-Life Best Friends With Her the White Lotus Co-star Beatrice Grannò
One of the most interesting facts about Simona Tabasco is her real-life friendship with The White Lotus co-star Beatrice Grannò. Not only do they know each for a long way and have collaborated before, but they’re also real-life besties, just like their characters Mia and Lucia. Interestingly enough, they didn’t know they both auditioned for TWL, so were surprised to hear they would play opposite each other in the American show. “We were both incredibly filled with emotions by the news. From that point on, our friendship blossomed on set. We worked well together before, but on this project especially. I also think that Mike didn’t know that we were friends when we did our auditions, but maybe he saw a spark or felt some connection between us that we then brought to set,” Tabasco recalls. Needless to say, their pairing was a match made in heaven and led to several iconic moments in the series.
