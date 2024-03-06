7 Signs Brendan Fraser’s Comeback is Legit

Oh, How the Mighty Have Risen Again
Remember the 90s? Brendan Fraser was the guy with the Midas touch, swinging through jungles and uncovering mummies. Then, as if hit by an ancient curse, he vanished into the Hollywood mist. But hold onto your fedoras, folks, because our boy Brendan is back. And not just in a ‘remember me?’ kind of way. We’re talking a full-blown, red-carpet-walking, headline-snatching comeback.
Whale, Whale, Whale, Look Who’s Back
First up on our comeback tour is ‘The Whale’, where Fraser plays a reclusive English teacher with more layers than an onion – and I’m not just talking about the prosthetics. Critics are eating up his performance like it’s award-season candy.
Because when Brendan Fraser isn’t busy playing Cliff Steele (aka Robotman) on the HBO Max series, he’s busy being nominated for Best Actor for his powerfully intense performance in The Whale. If that’s not a sign of a legit resurgence, I don’t know what is.
Scorsese and DiCaprio Give Nods to Fraser
Next stop: ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. When Martin Scorsese decides you’re good enough to share screen space with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro – well, let’s just say that’s not your average Tuesday.
Martin Scorsese has tapped Fraser for a role in his upcoming western Killers of the Flower Moon, now in the thick of shooting in Oklahoma. That’s right, folks – Brendan ‘George of the Jungle’ Fraser and Marty ‘Goodfellas’ Scorsese in the same sentence.
Batgirl Whoopsie
Brendan was all set to bring Firefly to life in ‘Batgirl’, but alas, Warner Bros. decided to play supervillain and axed the movie faster than you can say ‘reboot’. Still, it’s worth noting that Fraser was cast as a baddie in a DC flick – which means he’s still got it. Plus, if you can spin getting cut from a superhero movie into a positive thing, you’re definitely doing something right.
Doom Patrol to the Rescue
Ah, ‘Doom Patrol’. This gem of a show has Brendan voicing a grumpy robot with a heart of gold – and people are loving it.
Brendan Fraser plays Cliff Steele (aka Robotman) on the HBO Max series ‘Doom Patrol’. It’s quirky, it’s fun, and it’s got Brendan Fraser in it. What more do you want?
The Internet Is Rooting for Brendan
The interwebs have spoken: they adore Brendan Fraser. Viral clips of interviews and fan interactions show that social media is rallying behind him like he’s an underdog sports team in a feel-good movie. The support is real; it’s palpable; it’s like virtual group hugs all around.
The Transformation Station
Brendan didn’t just stroll back into Tinseltown; he transformed for it. For ‘The Whale’, he became unrecognizable – and I mean that in the best way possible.
I needed to learn to absolutely move in a new way. I developed muscles I did not know that I had, says Fraser about his physical metamorphosis. Talk about commitment!
Awards Season Is Buzzing
Last but certainly not least: awards buzz. It’s one thing to have your fans cheering you on; it’s another to have industry bigwigs nodding their heads in approval. With talks of nominations and wins floating around like confetti at a parade, it looks like Brendan’s return isn’t just legit – it’s award-worthy.
The ‘Fraser-verse’ Conquers All
In conclusion, let’s face it: Brendan Fraser has done more than just claw his way back into our hearts – he’s practically reinvented himself while doing so. From critically acclaimed indie flicks to working with legendary directors and causing social media meltdowns – this guy is showing us all how to ‘Fraser-verse’ your career trajectory. And honestly? We’re here for it.
