What John Wick 4’s Post-Credits Scene Means

John Wick 4’s post-credits scene—and indeed the end of the movie itself, left the fate of the action thriller franchise up for debate. Of course, Keanu Reeves returned as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4, bringing death to his enemies in ways that lived up to the reputation of previous installments. This time, John Wick pits himself against the Marquis Vincent de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård) whilst in pursuit of his freedom from the High Table.
It is fair to say the 4th John Wick film is a strong reminder of what the media franchise is all about. Yet it ended with a dangling thread of possibilities. The critical and financial successes of Chapter 4 should help Lionsgate make up its mind about pursuing John Wick 5. While the future of the media franchise is far from being fully mapped out, the post-credits scene of John Wick: Chapter 4 hints at what fans should expect.
What Happened In John Wick 4’s Post-Credits Scene?
As John Wick: Chapter 4 wraps up, Wick and his friend Winston Scott (Ian McShane) had regained their freedom and were to head home when John Wick collapsed. He had died as a result of his injuries, or did he? The closing credits rolled and there comes a stringer that seems to introduce a future project of the John Wick franchise. The post-credits scene depicts John Wick’s old friend Caine (Donnie Yen) with a bouquet of flowers visiting his daughter whom he saved from De Gramont and the High Table trouble.
As Caine approaches his daughter, the camera cuts to Akira (Rina Sawayama) with a knife stealing her way toward Caine to kill him. Caine had killed her father Shimazu Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada) earlier in the film and she is poised to take revenge. The scene ends there, signaling that there might be more storyline built around Akira in the future.
What Akira Approaching Caine Means
What’s adduced from John Wick 4’s post-credits scene is the beginning of another cycle of action-packed violence; one that would likely revolve around Akira and Caine. It’s possible that the director Chad Stahelski only wanted to tie loose ends with the scene. But then, Caine’s words to Akira when he killed her father could be a hint at what’s to come. “I’ll be waiting for you,” he said to Akira who witnessed her father’s death. Although the post-credit scene suggests that Akira avenged her father, it also didn’t affirm she succeeded in her quest. This leaves Stahelski a path that would explain any future appearance of Caine.
It also teases the possibility of a John Wick spinoff starring Sawayama and Yen. Given the impressive opening of John Wick: Chapter 4, and Sawayama’s performance thereof, it’s a refreshing prospect that can’t be ruled out. As for John Wick 5, the seeming death of John Wick in Chapter 4 gives the impression that the curtain has fallen on the John Wick films. If so, fans of the legendary hitman would still get to see him in Ballerina, the first movie spin-off of the John Wick franchise.
