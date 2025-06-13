George R. R. Martin Has Faith In The Studio & Director Behind The Elden Ring Movie

In June 2024, George R.R. Martin not-so-subtly addressed the rumours about an Elden Ring movie or TV series being in the works. Fast forward a year, and a live-action film adaptation of Elden Ring is confirmed to be in development at A24 Films, with Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation) taking up writing and directorial duties. George, who did the worldbuilding for Elden Ring, shared his thoughts on Alex and A24 Films on his official blog.
Elden Ring is a fantasy action role-playing game that was developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. It follows the story of the Tarnished, a banished warrior, who is tasked with collecting the Great Runes to reforge the Elden Ring and claim the title of Elden Lord.
While fans of the Elden Ring franchise had polarising reactions about the news, George took to Not A Blog and endorsed both the studio and the director working on the Elden Ring movie in a single sentence — “A24 is a kickass studio, and Alex Garland is a first-rate director.” Along with reacting to the news, George shared a YouTube video titled “Why the Elden Ring Movie WON’T SUCK – Director Reveals His TRUE Power Level” by Zayf the Scholar that discusses why Alex Garland is a great fit for writing and directing a live-action Elden Ring movie.
George R. R. Martin Will be a Producer on The Elden Ring Movie
The official announcement from Bandai Namco Entertainment listed George as one of the producers alongside Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich, and Vince Gerardis. While George’s role in the production of the Elden Ring film is still unclear, his short and sweet seal of approval should put the fans at a little bit of ease.
It is interesting to note that the official announcement had no mention of Hidetaka Miyazaki’s involvement in the project, who has always been very open to “another interpretation or adaptation of Elden Ring.” Even though Hidetaka didn’t object to a TV or movie adaptation, he explicitly said, “I don’t think myself, or FromSoftware, have the knowledge or ability to produce something in a different medium.”
So, while Hidetaka did help Elden Ring become 2022’s Game of the Year, he may not be as involved with the live-action adaptation of Elden Ring as George, who seems a lot more interested and invested in the movie.
The live-action Elden Ring movie will be Alex’s fifth collaboration with A24 Films, following Ex Machina, Annihilation, Civil War, and Men. Alex is reportedly eyeing the co-director and star of Warfare, Kit Connor, for a role in the Elden Ring movie.
|Elden Ring Movie
|Cast
|Not yet announced (fancasts are popular, but no official casting)
|Release Date
|Potentially 2027 (depends on filming start and script approval)
|Stream On
|Not yet announced
|Directed by
|Alex Garland
|Produced by
|A24 Films, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, Allon Reich,
|George R.R. Martin, Vince Gerardis
|Based On
|The video game Elden Ring (worldbuilding by George R.R. Martin)
|Plot Summary
|Not yet detailed (speculation includes Marika’s origin, The Shattering, or Vyke’s story)
|Musical Elements
|Not yet announced
|Current Status
|Confirmed to be in development (announced May 2025)
