Leonardo Dicaprio is an American movie actor and producer known for his powerful and versatile performances in various films. DiCaprio has been nominated for numerous awards throughout his career and has won an Academy Award, a BAFTA, and three Golden Globe Awards. Despite his success, there are still many lesser-known facts about him that may surprise his fans.
DiCaprio’s commitment to sustainability extends to his personal life, as evidenced by his plan to build an eco-resort and his efforts to reduce his carbon footprint. From his philanthropic work, eco-friendly initiatives, quirks, and unique experiences, there is much to learn about this Hollywood superstar. Whether you’re a longtime fan or simply curious about this A-list actor, plenty of interesting and unknown facts about his life, career, and personality may surprise you.
1. He was let go from his first television gig
DiCaprio made his TV debut as a child on Romper Room, but his behavior caused him to be fired. The future actor was unruly, slapping the camera and screaming during storytime, prompting the producers to give him his first pink slip. Despite this setback, he persevered and became one of his generation’s most successful actors.
2. His haircut was banned in Afghanistan
Reportedly, DiCaprio’s iconic hairstyle in the movie Titanic, which featured a 90s curtain cut, was banned in Afghanistan due to its perceived offensiveness to Islam. The hairstyle’s long bangs were thought to hinder individuals from bowing and saying their prayers properly. As a result, 22 barbers were reportedly jailed for giving their clients this haircut.
3. He is reportedly a vegetarian
Although DiCaprio has not publicly declared himself a vegan, he has been actively involved in the plant-based movement. He has invested in various plant-based companies, such as Califia Farms, HIPPEAS, and Løci, a vegan sneaker brand. Additionally, he has partnered with Beyond Meat and promoted their plant-based Beyond Burgers to his large social media following.
4. He got the worst actor award
In 2001, DiCaprio received the Golden Raspberry Award for ‘Worst Actor’ for his role in the film The Beach. The movie met with critical disappointment despite his notable acting abilities.
5. He adopted a baby girl in Africa
While filming Blood Diamond, DiCaprio collaborated with 24 orphaned children from Mozambique’s SOS Children’s Village. He formed a close bond with one of the girls, leading him to adopt her. Though he did not take her to New York but takes care of her expenses from a distance.
6. He owns an island
Environmentalist DiCaprio owns the 42-hectare Blackadore Caye island, located off the coast of Belize, that was facing deforestation and over-fishing. Despite protests and delays, he reportedly intends to develop the island into an environmentally sustainable resort.
7. He has an OCD
At 11, DiCaprio became aware of his obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). His OCD manifested through repetitive actions, such as touching objects a specific number of times to avoid feeling anxious. In addition, he had to step on sidewalk cracks in a certain way and knock on wood three times before leaving a room. While these actions may seem trivial, they were necessary for him to feel comfortable.
8. He jumped into a lake to save his pups
During an interview for the show Around the Table, DiCaprio revealed a daring rescue mission he had to undertake while filming the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up. DiCaprio said he had to jump into a frozen lake to save his two dogs, who had fallen into the water.
9. He had to undergo training for drugs
DiCaprio needed the training to pull off a convincing portrayal of Jordan Belfort in The Wolf of Wall Street, iconic scenes. Along with co-star Jonah Hill, DiCaprio met with an on-set drug expert and watched YouTube videos to gain inspiration for their roles.
10. A woman attacked him at a bar
In 2005, DiCaprio was attacked by a model named Aretha Wilson during a night out. Wilson reportedly slashed a bottle over DiCaprio’s head, landing him in the emergency room and 17 stitches. She later pleaded guilty to the offense and was sentenced to two years in jail. According to reports, Wilson mistook DiCaprio for her ex-boyfriend, leading to the violent attack.