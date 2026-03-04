Every Original X-Men Trilogy Character and Actor Returning in Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday

When the first X-Men movie arrived in 2000, superhero films were still finding their footing. For many fans and audiences, the original X-Men trilogy was more than just a superhero franchise; it became the gateway to modern comic-book cinema. As such, the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday represents more than another Marvel Cinematic Universe installment but a collision of superhero generations.
The MCU has never been shy about rewriting its own rules. Multiverses, variants, and legacy characters have turned once-impossible crossovers into genuine possibilities. Avengers: Doomsday not only brings back everyone’s favorite Marvel superheroes, but it’ll also have Fox-era fans in a nostalgic state, watching these actors reprise some of their most iconic characters. Here’s every actor from the original X-Men trilogy who has been confirmed to make an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.
Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for theatrical release on December 18, 2026
Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier/Professor X
Patrick Stewart’s portrayal of Charles Xavier/Professor X remains one of the most respected performances in superhero cinema. His calm authority and emotional restraint helped ground the original X-Men trilogy. Charles Xavier wasn’t just a mentor figure to younger mutants but served as the moral compass of the entire franchise. Patrick Stewart gave the role gravity without turning it stiff or distant.
His return in Avengers: Doomsday feels both logical and significant. Since the MCU has already acknowledged multiversal variants of Xavier, integrating his presence is easier. While James McAvoy’s younger Charles Xavier character has its place in Marvel’s cinema history, Patrick Stewart’s version represents the philosophical heart of mutant-kind. That perspective becomes crucial in a large-scale Avengers conflict. If Doomsday explores ideological clashes, Professor X is essential. Even a quiet return could be just as impactful as a major action role.
Ian McKellen as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto
Fellow English actor Ian McKellen will also return as Erik Lehnsherr/Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday. His Magneto character is one of the genre’s most layered antagonists. McKellen’s portrayal balanced rage, grief, and tragic conviction. In the original X-Men trilogy, Magneto was never a simple villain. He was a survivor shaped by trauma and betrayal. Ian McKellen’s return as Magneto in Avengers: Doomsday raises the film’s emotional stakes.
Magneto thrives in stories where power meets ideology. His worldview often clashes with both heroes and villains. That tension fits naturally within an Avengers-level conflict. However, he’s capable of heroism when survival is at stake. It is this unpredictability that makes him dangerous and compelling. If Doomsday leans into moral gray areas, Magneto becomes indispensable. Even in a limited role, his presence reshapes the narrative. Few Marvel characters command attention the way Magneto does.
Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast
Kelsey Grammer’s Hank McCoy/Beast brought intellect and warmth to the X-Men universe. His version of Hank McCoy emphasized diplomacy over brute force. Beast often acted as the bridge between humans and mutants—a role that remains relevant in the MCU. While he joins the list, Grammer made his MCU debut in a cameo in The Marvels (2023), becoming the first original X-Men trilogy cast member to appear in the MCU.
Grammer’s return in a full role signals continuity rather than reinvention. His Beast fits seamlessly into multiverse storytelling. In a film like Avengers: Doomsday, his character is a welcome addition. Since the MCU often balances spectacle with exposition, Grammer’s calm delivery adds credibility to complex ideas. Hank McCoy’s return strengthens the story’s intellectual side.
Alan Cumming as Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler
Alan Cumming’s Kurt Wagner/Nightcrawler remains a fan favorite despite limited screen time as a supporting superhero character. Cumming’s performance emphasized vulnerability and faith. His empathy made Nightcrawler stand out from other mutants in the original X-Men trilogy. Nightcrawler’s abilities could serve narrative flexibility in Avengers: Doomsday. Teleportation allows for creative action and surprise moments. Yet his real strength lies in his conscience, often questioning violence, even when necessary. In a world-ending scenario like what Avengers: Doomsday offers, moral clarity matters. Nightcrawler’s presence would naturally ground the film’s spectacle.
Rebecca Romijn as Raven Darkhölme/Mystique
Few actors, in supporting roles, could step into a character and become a standard like Rebecca Romijn. The actress and former model defined Mystique long before modern motion-capture performances became standard. Her physical commitment shaped the character’s identity. Mystique’s fluid morality made her unpredictable.
Romijn’s version of Mystique leans more enigmatic than sympathetic. She operates on instinct and survival. Her approach contrasts with later interpretations of the character by Jennifer Lawrence. In Avengers: Doomsday, that difference could be valuable. Mystique thrives in stories involving deception and shifting alliances. Her powers allow her to exist anywhere undetected. Her abilities make her a wildcard in large-scale conflicts as she can destabilize plans from within.
James Marsden as Scott Summers/Cyclops
James Marsden introduced Scott Summers/Cyclops to movie audiences. Although his portrayal was often understated in the original trilogy, Marsden captured Scott Summers’ discipline and restraint. Cyclops is a soldier first, hero second—a seriousness that sometimes went overlooked. A return in Avengers: Doomsday offers a chance for reevaluation.
Cyclops excels in command situations. He understands tactics, sacrifice, and leadership under pressure. Those traits align with Avengers-level storytelling. Cyclops also represents responsibility without spectacle. He doesn’t seek attention or glory. While he might be an understated favorite, Marsden’s Cyclops is definitely a welcome addition in Avengers: Doomsday.
