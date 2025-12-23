Kelsey Grammer Children: Meet the Actor’s Eight Kids and Their Unique Paths

With the recent birth of his eighth child at age 70, all of Kelsey Grammer children have been thrown back into the spotlight. Grammer is best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Dr. Frasier Crane, a role that spanned across two hit sitcoms, Cheers and Frasier. However, beyond his award-winning career and decades in the spotlight, Grammer is also a devoted father to a large and diverse family.
Over the years, Kelsey Grammer has welcomed eight children from several relationships. While some have naturally followed in his showbiz footsteps, others have chosen quieter lives away from fame. His children range in age from full-grown adults to a baby. Here’s a closer look at Kelsey Grammer’s eight children and the unique directions their lives have taken.
Spencer Grammer
Spencer Karen Grammer was born in Los Angeles, California, on October 9, 1983. Her middle name was named after her paternal aunt, Kelsey Grammer’s late younger sister, who was murdered by serial killer Freddie Glenn. Spencer Grammer is the only child of Grammer and his first wife, Doreen Alderman, to whom he was married from 1982 to 1990. Spencer followed closely in her father’s footsteps, having made her acting debut at age nine in an episode (“One Hugs, the Other Doesn’t”) of Cheers.
Having attended Columbia University School of the Arts and received an MFA in directing, Spencer has gone on to have a successful acting career. She’s best known for voicing Summer Smith on Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty and for playing Casey Cartwright on ABC Family’s comedy-drama series Greek. Spencer gave birth to Emmett in October 2011 with ex-husband James Hesketh. As of 2025, Emmett is Kelsey Grammer’s only grandchild.
Kandace Greer Grammer
After Kelsey Grammer and Doreen Alderman’s divorce was finalized, the veteran actor began dating then-hair and makeup stylist Barrie Buckner. Their relationship produced Grammer’s second child, Kandace Greer Grammer, who was born on February 15, 1992. Her middle name was reportedly named after Oscar-winning British-American actress and singer Greer Garson. Like her father and older half-sister, Kandace Greer also chose to have a professional acting career.
Before acting, Greer (her chosen professional name) did several pageants, including serving as Miss Golden Globe at the 72nd Golden Globe Awards in 2015. In her decade-long acting career, Greer Grammer is known for her roles on MTV’s teen comedy-drama series Awkward, a recurring role on The Middle, and Netflix’s 2021 erotic thriller Deadly Illusions. More recently, she joined the cast of the rebooted Frasier as Alice.
Mason Grammer
Kelsey Grammer’s second marriage to Leigh-Anne Csuhany lasted for about a year before it was annulled. The couple also had a miscarriage. Grammer married his third wife, dancer and model Camille Donatacci, in August 1997. The couple had their first child, Mason Grammer, through surrogacy in October 2001.
Over the years, Mason has become a rising star in the fashion world. Although she didn’t follow in her father’s footsteps, Mason began modeling as a teenager and quickly landed work with major brands and runway events. At age 15, she walked the New York Fashion Week runway. Although she hasn’t ruled out acting entirely, her main passions are modeling and fashion design.
Jude Grammer
Kelsey Grammer and Camille Donatacci welcomed their second child, Jude Gordon Grammer, in August 2004. Unlike his father and also his mother, who gained fame on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Jude has largely avoided the spotlight. While growing up in a high-profile family can be challenging, Jude has avoided the pressure of fame and kept a low profile. However, Jude and his father share a close bond, as he was part of his father’s groomsmen in his fourth wedding.
Faith Grammer
Faith Evangeline Elisa Grammer is Kelsey Grammer’s fifth child. She was born in July 2012. She was born to Grammer’s fourth wife, English flight attendant Kayte Walsh, whom he married in December 2010. Walsh, who’s 25 years younger than Kelsey Grammer, is the eldest daughter of English former professional soccer player Alan Walsh.
Faith Grammer’s birth marked a joyful new chapter in their lives, having had a miscarriage early in 2012. Her birth also came at a time when Kelsey Grammer was embracing a calmer, more family-oriented lifestyle after decades in the Hollywood spotlight. When Kelsey opened Faith American Brewery in 2017, he named it after his fifth daughter.
Kelsey Gabriel Grammer
Kelsey Grammer and Kayte Walsh welcomed their second child Kelsey Gabriel Elias Grammer in July 2014. Just like Kelsey’s other younger children, Gabriel has been kept away from the public eye. As he only turned 11 in 2025, there’s no telling if he would pursue the same career path as his father and older half-sisters.
Auden James Grammer
Kelsey Grammer welcomed his seventh child, Auden “James” Ellis Grammer, in November 2016. James is Kayte Walsh’s third child with the actor. The pregnancy and birth didn’t come as a surprise, as the couple had been vocal about adding another after the birth of their second. Like his other children, James is known by his middle name. He’s named after two poets, W.H. Auden and James Taylor. James’s nickname, Ellis, is the same as Kelsey Grammer’s great-grandfather’s name.
Kelsey Grammer and his wife, Kayte Walsh, welcomed their fourth child, and the actor’s eighth, in October 2025.
