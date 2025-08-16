Soccer Team Forced To Take Down Announcement Of New Signing After Trolls Come After Her Appearance

A Scottish women’s football team has removed photos of their new signing, Skye Stout, after online trolls mocked the teenage player over her skin.
The 16-year-old joined Kilmarnock from Celtic, and the club proudly announced the big news on their social media platforms.
However, the posts featuring Stout’s photos and videos were later taken down after they became flooded with negative comments from grown men, as per Football Factly, which reported the news on X.
The comments targeted Strout’s skin condition, which is linked to acne.
Image credits: Kilmarnock Football Club
The athlete reportedly also deleted photos from her signing after reading the hateful remarks about her appearance.
Football Factly shared the news with their half a million followers, encouraging people to send messages of support and congratulations to the footballer.
Image credits: KilmarnockWFC
“Kilmarnock have been forced to delete a new signing post and video,” their post read, “because some sad and pathetic grown ‘men’ thought it was cool to make comments on her skin condition on what should have been the happiest day of her life, signing her first professional contract.
“Happiness has now been taken away from her and all trace of her signing removed from Killie’s social media pages. Let’s show Skye Stout some love from the entire football community and wish her a successful future.”
The hateful comments prompted the club to delete photos of the 16-year-old player
Image credits: Kilmarnock Football Club
“Definitely says more about these ‘men’ (term I use lightly ) then you lovely. Good luck lass, hope you smash your footy career,” one fan expressed.
Another woman shared her experience with a skin condition in her youth, which she said made her feel deeply insecure.
“I’m a Kilmarnock fan who suffered so badly with skin issues in my teens and early 20s that I didn’t want to leave the house, so major kudos to Skye for not letting it hold her back. She’s worth so much more than any of the faceless online trolls. Go on and smash it Skye, we’re lucky to have you.”
Stout, who joined from Celtic, appears to have deactivated her social media pages
Image credits: Kilmarnock Football Club
Another comment read: “No young player should have their special moment ruined by pathetic online ab*se. Skye, you’ve achieved something incredible, and the real football family is proud of you.”
Even former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf congratulated Stout on her achievement, writing on X, “Skye Stout has just signed for Kilmarnock, at 16 she has already achieved more than her trolls ever will.
“Imagine being a grown man ab*sing a 16-year-old? What a sad, pathetic, unhappy life these trolls have.
“Well done Skye, many more good people are rooting for your success!”
The trolling reportedly came from adult men and was widely condemned across the football community
Image credits: lauraemcl
“Someone doing something productive, worthwhile and perhaps even inspiring to others, good luck to her.”
The Scottish Women’s Football account stated that “misogyny has no place in our game” and stressed that women’s football still has to fight for “the respect and recognition that talented players like Skye deserve.”
Support poured in from fans, sports journalists, and even former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf
Image credits: KilmarnockWFC
The Spartans, a football club based in Edinburgh, wished Stout the best of luck with her new team and condemned the “cowards behind keyboards” responsible for the “vile” comments.
According to the Footy Feed, Sout had a classy response to her haters, saying she would “let my football do the talking.”
Image credits: KilmarnockWFC
Based in Kilmarnock, East Ayrshire, Stout’s new club competes in the Scottish Women’s Premier League, the highest level of league competition in women’s football in Scotland.
Founded in 1961, the club is the oldest women’s football club in the country.
Stout has reportedly deactivated her social media accounts following the online bullying.
Kilmarnock will face St. Johnstone on Sunday (August 17) for the first game of the season.
Netizens slammed the online bullies and congratulated the 16-year-old footballer on her signing
