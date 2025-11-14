This Husky Who Was Rejected By A Breeder Because Of Her Funny Looks Is Now Going Viral

Most of us humans hold a very special spot in our hearts for all things fluffy and cute. Especially if that little something is man’s best friend. After all, how could anyone resist those adorable dogs waddling around wagging their tails in excitement, chasing around any object they can possibly find around the house or smashing into the glass door after seeing a bird outside. Not sure where this last one came from but you catch the drift. Sadly, not all silly dogs are loved unconditionally and some struggle to find their forever home despite having a great personality. Jubilee is one of those dogs that was blessed with an adorable personality yet her looks are so distinct, they’re not everyone’s cup of tea. Luckily, there’s a silver lining!
Jubilee The Cross-Eyed Husky was discarded by a breeder because of her looks and has been struggling to find a forever home ever since
Even though this unusual looking husky dog didn’t have much success in finding her forever home, Caroline Hilliard who used to work with her when she was in NC almost two years ago said she was always a sweet and very adaptable dog. “I loved her so much and wanted to adopt her, but I was glad to hear that she was going to a dog rescue. She was so shy but wanted to be loved. I hope she’s doing even better now. I’ll post some stuff I have of her, even though she was a lot skinnier (too skinny) back then.”
Image credits: HuskyHouse
Workers in the Husky House that she currently lives in say even though she may be quite shy around people, she has the biggest heart and loves them so much, she’d love to finally have her own human
Even though a lot of people commented about wanting to adopt this cute dog, Husky House didn’t get many official inquiries. One of the reasons could be that people live too far away and the animal shelter can’t arrange house visits with them to ensure the pup would really go to a loving home. “We do require home visits (unfortunately, not by Skype because not everyone is honest), but we do have previous adopters in other areas, so you can always try. Sadly, we’ve also taken the chance in adopting out of state and the adoption didn’t work out. The person called and demanded we pick up the dog or they were dumping her in a local shelter. So we’ve been forced to make sure it’s a reasonable distance in case we have to get there in a hurry.”
Image credits: HuskyHouse
While some people pointed fingers at her flaws, others expressed a wish to adopt her. What a silver lining!
Follow Us