When Can You Watch Ranbir Kapoor-Led ‘Animal’ on Netflix?

Animal, a Ranbir Kapoor-led Bollywood film has been making waves at the box office ever since its release on December 1, 2023, in theaters all over the world. Over at the OTT front, Netflix subscribers eagerly wait for its premiere. The film’s Pakistan-based audience, in particular, will only be able to watch the film once it is released on the streaming giant (as Bollywood films don’t usually run in the country’s theaters despite both countries sharing the same language).
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film’s director, revealed that they had to cut 8-9 minutes of the footage from the film for its theatrical run. However, Netflix’s extended cut is expected to have all the scenes — so even those who have watched the film in theaters have a reason to keep an eye out for the streaming release. So when does Animal premiere on Netflix? Let’s find out!
When Does Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Premiere on Netflix?
Animal is having a blast at the box office — the film has raked in about $110 million worldwide. This makes it a gem for theater owners and stakeholders in general who don’t want it to be out of the big screen just yet. Animal is about to close in on the 4-week theatrical window soon. However, it’s highly likely that the theatrical run will continue for another 2-4 weeks. So with that in mind, it is safe to say that the film will be available to stream on Netflix early 2024. However, since the OTT release date has not yet been officially announced, the expected OTT release window could fluctuate.
Animal’s Box Office Score Speaks Volume About Ranbir Kapoor’s Star Power
Kapoor’s Animal has illustrated the actor’s extraordinary star power with its impressive performance at the box office. The film’s global box office collection recently surpassed $110 million, highlighting Kapoor’s international appeal. Domestically, Animal has been able to rake in over $65 million. These figures, translating to a substantial amount, are crawling close to Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s lifetime worldwide haul of $130 million (which is the most recent Indian box office hit). Animal currently stands as the ninth-highest-grossing Bollywood film ever.
Animal is a dramatic thriller centered around the complex relationship between a father (played by Anil Kapoor) and his son. The story follows Vijay (Ranbir Kapoor), the son of a wealthy businessman, who craves his father’s attention and love throughout his life. This craving turns into an obsession and leads Vijay down a path of violence and revenge when his father is attacked. So while the film is booming at the box office for the right reasons, the earnings from VOD platforms and the subsequent digital release are yet to arrive and will likely hold more good tidings for the film.
Animal’s Songs Have Been Released on YouTube
Bollywood films are famous for their music — so as you wait for Animal to hit Netflix, you can check out all of its songs, along with their videos on YouTube. These soundtracks include “Hua Main,” “Satranga,” “Papa Meri Jaan,” and “Arjan Vailly.” There’s also “Jamal Kudu,” a special track used for Bobby Deol‘s character in the movie — which has gone viral lately and can be heard on every other TikTok from India these days. In fact, one of the reasons why Animal has been able to generate so much hype within its target audience is because of this very song.
Other Films Like Animal That You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now
If you enjoyed Animal or have been waiting for it to hit Netflix and you are looking for similar films on the platform, consider watching Sanju and Kabir Singh. Sanju another Ranbir Kapoor starrer, is a biographical drama that follows the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. It showcases Kapoor’s versatile acting skills and follows an excellent real-life story of the veteran actor. Kabir Singh, on the other hand, directed by Vanga (who also directed Animal), is a dramatic and intense love story known for its raw portrayal of emotions and complex characters — very much similar to Animal when it comes to the lead male’s character arc. Both films offer strong performances from Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor, making them great choices for fans of Animal.
