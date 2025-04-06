Who is Uzo Aduba? Everything to Know About ‘The Residence’ Star Actress

The highly acclaimed American actress Uzo Aduba is best known for her transformative roles in film and television. Throughout her career, Aduba has consistently impressed audiences and critics alike with her ability to bring depth and humanity to a wide range of characters. Unarguably underrated, She remains one of her generation’s most talented actresses.
Although playing Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren in Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black was her breakthrough role, Aduba has since moved on to several other major projects. She currently leads Netflix’s recent mystery drama series The Residence as Cordelia Cupp, a consultant for the Metropolitan Police Department. For audiences and new admirers who missed her performance in Orange Is the New Black, here’s everything to know about the super-talented actress, Uzo Aduba.
Uzo Aduba’s Parents Are Nigerians
Both of Uzo Aduba’s parents are Igbo, from the eastern part of Nigeria. The actress was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on February 10, 1981. Her full first name is Uzoamaka, which is literally translated in her parents’ native language as “the road is good.” Uzo Aduba spent her entire growing years in Massachusetts, attending Medfield High School in Medfield.
While in school, students and teachers struggled with pronouncing her name, which greatly troubled the young Aduba. She stated she once informed her mother to change her name to “Zoe” so others could easily pronounce her name. Her mother reassured her, quite sternly, that “If they can learn to say Tchaikovsky, and Michelangelo, and Dostoyevsky, they can learn to say Uzoamaka.” After graduating High School, Aduba attended Boston University and studied Classical Voice.
She Competed in Track and Field at the University
Uzo Aduba has always been an active and energetic child. For many who knew the actress while she was young, it was no surprise that she became a successful athlete and participated in track and field at Boston University. However, she wasn’t the only athletic child in the family, and Aduba referred to her family as a “sports family” in an interview. Uzo Aduba’s younger brother, Obi Aduba, was a member of the University of Massachusetts Amherst hockey team. He also played hockey professionally for six seasons. While at Boston University, Uzo Aduba represented the university in several competitions.
Uzo Aduba Began Her Career in Theater
About a decade before her screen debut, Uzo Aduba landed what many could consider her early breakthrough role on stage. In 2003, Aduba joined the Translations of Xhosa production at the Olney Theatre Center for the Arts. Her performance received critical praise and earned the then-young actress a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Play at the Helen Hayes Award.
Since then, Aduba has continued to work extensively in theater, transitioning between screen and stage. A few of Aduba’s most notable plays include The Seven (2006, 2008), Eclipsed (2009), Venice (2013), and The Maids (2016). In 2022, Uzo Aduba was nominated for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play at the 75th Tony Awards for her performance in Clyde.
Uzo Aduba Had Just Quit Acting Before Landing Her Breakthrough Role
After about a decade in theater, Uzo Aduba decided she needed to transition to screen. Like many young and unknown actresses, Aduba spent the summer of 2012 auditioning for several roles. However, one that stood out, for which she hoped she would land, was Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. Without getting feedback from most of the auditions, Aduba soon lost hope.
After a month with no meaningful response from any of the auditions, Aduba made the painful decision to quit acting and redirect her passion to another career. However, about 45 minutes after she decided to quit, she received a call from her agent informing her she had been cast in Orange Is the New Black. However, Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren wasn’t the role Aduba had auditioned for. The casting director and producers felt Uzo Aduba was a better fit to play Crazy Eyes and cast her for that character instead. Although initially surprised, Aduba later admits Crazy Eyes was perfect for her.
Uzo Aduba is Married to Robert Sweeting
Robert Sweeting is an American filmmaker and writer. Although he’s yet to make his directorial debut, Sweeting has produced a short film. Uzo Aduba and Robert Sweeting married in 2020 in a secret ceremony in New York. It wasn’t until September 12, 2021, that Aduba announced she was married. A visibly pregnant Aduba walked the red carpets at the 2023 Tony Awards, where she formally announced that they were expecting. Uzo Aduba and her husband welcomed their first child, a daughter, on November 12, 2023.
Uzo Aduba is Also Known for Her Advocacy Work
Beyond her artistic achievements, Uzo Aduba has dedicated her time and money to representing underrepresented voices in the entertainment industry. She’s an influential figure who has continued to advocate for causes both on and off the screen. Uzo Aduba has been recognized for her commitment, with one such honor given to her by Heifer International: becoming their first-ever celebrity ambassador to Africa in 2018.
She’s a Multi-Emmy Award Winner
For someone with a decade-long career, having faced setbacks in her early career, Uzo Aduba is proof that talent and resilience can take one far in Hollywood. Aduba has received five Primetime Emmy Award nominations and three wins. She won twice for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in Orange Is the New Black and once for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work in Mrs. America. With her new show already receiving generally positive reviews from critics and audiences, Uzo Aduba may be on her way to receiving another Emmy nomination and win.
Follow Us