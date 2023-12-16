Every year, as the holiday season approaches, a plethora of Christmas movies flood the screens, each with its own unique storyline and setting. However, amongst this vast array of options, there is a notable trend that many of these festive films are filmed and set in the heart of New York City. It seems as though the magical charm of Christmas blends seamlessly with the enchanting aura that this city exudes.
From the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to the bustling streets adorned with twinkling lights, New York City offers a picturesque backdrop for a truly captivating holiday movie. Its well-lit avenues and festive atmosphere create an instantly recognizable setting that has become synonymous with the celebration of Christmas. Whether it’s a romantic comedy or a heartwarming family tale, there is something undeniably magical about experiencing the holiday spirit against the vibrant backdrop of New York City. So, here are the top 5 Christmas movies set in New York.
5. Serendipity (2001)
Serendipity is a hidden gem of a romantic comedy that often goes under the radar compared to other Christmas-themed movies. The film follows the story of Jonathan (John Cusack) and Sara (Kate Beckinsale), who meet by chance during a holiday shopping spree. Instantly drawn to each other, they spend a magical night wandering the streets of New York City. Both in relationships at the time, they decide to leave their connection up to fate. So, they write their names and phone numbers on a five-dollar bill and a book, respectively, hoping that if fate wants them to be together, they will find each other again.
Several years pass, and both Jonathan and Sara are engaged to different people, but they can’t shake off the memory of that incredible night in New York. The movie beautifully portrays their relentless pursuit of each other, showcasing their dazzling chemistry and the powerful force of destiny. While Christmas serves as a warming backdrop for this touching romantic comedy, Serendipity transcends the genre’s typical tropes. It delicately intertwines the magic of the holiday season with themes of love, fate, and the power of timing.
4. Scrooged (1988)
The 1988 classic Scrooged is not your typical adaptation of Charles Dickens‘ classic story, A Christmas Carol. Set in modern-day New York City, the film follows Frank Cross (Bill Murray), a cynical television executive with a heart as cold as ice. As Christmas approaches, Frank is visited by three comical ghosts who show him the error of his ways and the importance of love and kindness.
What sets Scrooged apart from other adaptations is its unique blend of comedic horror elements that work harmoniously to create a captivating and entertaining narrative. Furthermore, Bill Murray’s performance as Frank Cross is undeniably outstanding, showcasing his sharp comedic timing and impeccable acting skills at the peak of his career in the late 80s. With Murray’s charisma and wit, Scrooged brings a fresh and hilarious twist to this beloved story, making it a must-watch during the holiday season.
3. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
The 1994 remake of the movie Miracle on 34th Street is a beloved timeless classic that perfectly captures the essence of the Christmas season in New York City. The film revolves around a little girl named Susan Walker (Mara Wilson), who meets a man claiming to be the real Santa Claus, portrayed by Richard Attenborough. As Susan’s disbelief in miracles and Santa Claus is put to the test, the film beautifully portrays the power of faith and the importance of embracing the Christmas spirit.
With its heartwarming storyline and stellar performances, Miracle on 34th Street has become a staple Christmas movie that resonates with audiences of all ages. The film masterfully showcases the festive atmosphere of New York City during the holiday season, capturing the magic and enchantment that fills the air. From the stunning Christmas displays at department stores to the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the film perfectly captures the essence of Christmas in the bustling city.
2. Elf (2003)
Released in 2003, the iconic Christmas movie Elf quickly became a beloved holiday classic. The film follows Buddy, a human who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a baby and raised by Santa’s elves. When Buddy discovers the truth about his origins, he embarks on a journey to New York City to find his real father and spread Christmas cheer. Portrayed by the hilarious Will Ferrell, Buddy’s childlike innocence and charm captivated audiences and shot Ferrell to superstardom. With its heartwarming storyline, unforgettable quotes, and Ferrell’s comedic flair, Elf has continued to win the hearts of both young and old alike. Over two decades later, the movie’s popularity has only grown, drawing in new audiences every holiday season and solidifying its place as a classic Christmas film.
1. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
Home Alone hit movie theaters in 1990 and quickly became a glaring success. With its family theme and its barrage of action and laughs, it’s easy to see why the movie resonated with both kids and adults. As a result, Home Alone became an iconic Christmas movie. So, following such triumph, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York landed in movie theaters in 1992. Taking the premise of the first movie and placing the action into New York City gave Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) a bigger arena for his tricks and traps as he bumps into the sinister burglars Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern).
Although many moviegoers consider the first Home Alone movie to be the best in the series, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York managed to take the action to new heights. With a larger budget and more elaborate stunts, this film truly pushed the boundaries of comedic chaos. What sets it apart and makes it feel even more like a Christmas movie is its setting in New York during the holiday season. The bustling city becomes a winter wonderland, and the film cleverly incorporates iconic Christmas landmarks, including the dazzling Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree, adding an extra layer of festive spirit to the story.
