6 DreamWorks Animated Movies That Failed to Impress Audiences

DreamWorks animated movies have become a staple of modern cinema, often going head-to-head with Disney and Pixar in shaping childhood memories. Co-founded by Steven Spielberg in 1994, DreamWorks Animation Studios has consistently delivered some of the most beloved family films. From The Prince of Egypt (1998) to the Shrek franchise, Madagascar films, Kung Fu Panda movies, How to Train Your Dragon films, and Megamind movies, DreamWorks animated movies have been juggernauts at the Box Office.
However, not every film from the studio has reached those same heights. While there have been more hits than flops, there have been titles that just didn’t resonate with audiences. These films struggled to capture the magic that DreamWorks is known for. With several upcoming sequels and new entries, here’s a look at the few DreamWorks animated movies that were commercial flops.
1. The Road to El Dorado (2000)
Production Budget: $95 Million
Box Office Earnings: $76.4 Million
The Road to El Dorado was DreamWorks Animations’ third released feature-length film. The animated adventure-comedy followed two charming Spanish con artists, Tulio (Kevin Kline) and Miguel (Kenneth Branagh). The duo accidentally stumbled upon a map leading to the legendary lost City of Gold, El Dorado. After a series of misadventures, they find El Dorado, where the natives mistake them for gods.
The duo wrestles with the temptation of wealth, the challenge of keeping up their godly façade, and their budding friendship with a local woman named Chel (Rosie Perez). However, despite its colorful animation and strong voice cast, The Road to El Dorado failed to impress audiences and became a Box Office flop. Although initially seen as a misfire from DreamWorks Animation, the film has since gained a cult following after re-evaluation.
2. Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003)
Production Budget: $60 Million
Box Office Earnings: $80 Million
To date, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas (2003) remains one of the biggest box-office bombs of all time. While the story of Sinbad remains a beloved childhood tale, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas failed to capitalize on its popularity. It was criticized for departing from its Arabic origin. Its story reimagines Sinbad (Brad Pitt) as a charming rogue who finds himself caught in a high-stakes adventure.
When he’s framed for stealing the magical Book of Peace, Sinbad must journey across treacherous seas and mythical lands to clear his name. Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas also starred Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michelle Pfeiffer as a part of its star-studded cast. Despite the cast, fluid animation, and an epic storyline inspired by myth, Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas struggled to resonate with audiences. While DreamWorks had hoped to launch another successful animated franchise, the film instead became a cautionary tale in the studio’s history.
3. Flushed Away (2006)
Production Budget: $149 Million
Box Office Earnings: $178.3 Million
Flushed Away was one of those DreamWorks animated movies that seemed promising but ended up as one of the studio’s biggest misfires. The film followed Roddy St. James (Hugh Jackman), a spoiled pet rat living in luxury in a London apartment. His life gets turned upside down when he’s flushed down the toilet into the sewers.
In the sewers, Roddy discovers an entire underground city, Ratropolis. There, he meets Rita Malone (Kate Winslet), a scrappy scavenger rat. Together, they team up to stop the evil Toad (Ian McKellen) and his henchmen from destroying the sewer city during the halftime of the 2006 FIFA World Cup final match. Although it received generally positive reviews, it flopped at the Box Office, indicating it didn’t resonate with general audiences.
4. Turbo (2013)
Production Budget: $127–135 Million
Box Office Earnings: $282.6 Million
Turbo had all the potential for greatness but somehow failed to impress audiences. Although it had a budget exceeding $100 million and managed to rake in twice its budget, it was still a flop, especially when marketing costs are considered. Its storyline is centered around a garden snail named Theo Turbo (Ryan Reynolds), who dreams of becoming the fastest racer in the world. After a freak accident involving nitrous oxide, Theo, remaining himself “Turbo,” gains incredible speed.
With the help of his quirky snail friends and a taco stand owner, Turbo enters the Indianapolis 500. Joining Reynolds in the star-studded voice cast were Paul Giamatti, Michael Peña, Samuel L. Jackson, Bill Hader, Snoop Dogg, Maya Rudolph, and several others. While DreamWorks was aiming for another Cars-style hit, audiences weren’t sold on the concept of a racing snail. Critics pointed out that the film was formulaic, borrowing heavily from other underdog sports movies and Pixar-style storytelling without offering much originality.
5. Spirit Untamed (2021)
Production Budget: $30 Million
Box Office Earnings: $42.7 Million
DreamWorks Animation’s 2002 Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron was a success. However, despite the built-in fan base and nostalgia, the 2021 standalone sequel Spirit Untamed failed to excite audiences. What’s most shocking is that with its $30 million production budget, it is DreamWorks’ cheapest movie. Yet, its disappointing Box Office earnings make it the studio’s lowest-grossing film.
6. Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken (2023)
Production Budget: $70 Million
Box Office Earnings: $46.2 Million
The 2023 Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is one of DreamWorks Animation’s lowest-grossing releases ever, second only to Spirit Untamed. The comedy centers on Ruby (Lana Condor), a shy high school student who feels out of place at her high school, Oceanside High. When she defies her overprotective mother and ventures into the ocean, Ruby discovers she’s the descendant of a legendary line of sea Kraken warriors whose mission is to protect the ocean from evil mermaids. From the name confusion to having strong competitors at the Box Office, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken had little or no chance at being a hit. Having learned from their mistakes over the years, audiences can keep fingers crossed with the exciting upcoming DreamWorks animated movies.
