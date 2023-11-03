6 Top Rosie Perez Roles In Television

Actress Rosie Perez has done exceptionally well for herself since filmmaker Spike Lee offered the actress her first major film role in Do the Right Thing (1989). She was born to a merchant marine seaman and a Puerto Rican mother. Perez, who was one of ten children by her mother, was raised in foster care, group homes, and her paternal aunt.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, Perez is known for her heavy Brooklyn accent – one of her distinctive trademarks as an actress. Over the years, Perez has worked on numerous projects in film and television. In television, she has appeared as a guest, recurring, and main cast of several shows. Highlighting her talents on the small screen, these are the top 6 Rosie Perez roles in television.
Widows (2002)
Until 2002, Rosie Perez had made numerous appearances on television in several TV shows. However, her first major casting on television was in the American remake of the British crime drama Widows. Perez was cast as Linda Perelli, one of the wives of the armed robbers. Widows (2002) was an ABC miniseries that aired from August 6 to August 27, 2002. A more popular adaptation of the series was director Steve McQueen‘s 2018 movie of the same name. It starred Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, and Elizabeth Debicki, as the wives, and Cynthia Erivo, as a recruit.
Lipstick Jungle (2008–2009)
Lipstick Jungle was based on Candace Bushnell‘s 2005 novel of the same name. The comedy-drama follows the personal and professional lives of three successful and powerful women who are best friends. Wendy Healy (Brooke Shields) was the former president of a top production company, Parador Pictures, Nico Reilly (Kim Raver) was Bonfire magazine’s editor-in-chief, and Victory Ford (Lindsay Price) was a top fashion designer.
Set in New York City, each woman, irrespective of their busy schedules, remains supportive of each other. Rosie Perez’s recurring character, Dahlia Morales, was introduced in Lipstick Jungle season 2. The character is introduced in the first episode (“Chapter Eight: Pandora’s Box”) when Victory Ford hires a publicist to help brand her business. Perez stays until the end of the season (the show’s finale), with her last appearance in “Chapter Twenty: La Vie En Pose.”
Search Party (2016)
Rosie Perez was cast in a recurring role on the TBS/HBO Max dark comedy series Search Party. Perez plays Lorraine De Coss, a real estate agent. The character is introduced in season 1, episode 2 (“The Woman Who Knew Too Much”) after Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat) meets her in the police station bathroom. Lorraine is the first person who admits to having seen the missing girl, Chantal Witherbottom (Clare McNulty). All Search Party‘s five seasons were received with rave reviews from critics and viewers.
Bounty Hunters (2017–2019)
Rosie Perez was cast as a co-lead in the British comedy-drama Bounty Hunters. She played the American bounty hunter, Nina Morales, from New York. Nina works together with the English, mild-mannered Barnaby Walker (Jack Whitehall) to save each of their families from the Mexican cartel. Bounty Hunters premiered on October 25, 2017, and ran for two successful seasons. It aired its finale on April 4, 2019. As part of the lead cast, Perez appeared in both seasons.
The Flight Attendant (2020–2022)
HBO Max’s dark comedy mystery thriller The Flight Attendant was one of the platform’s highest-rated series when it premiered. Actress Kaley Cuoco plays the lead character as an alcoholic, carefree flight attendant. Rosie Perez was cast in a supporting role, playing Megan Briscoe. Megan was Cassie’s friend and the flight team leader. However, as the series progresses, Megan is revealed to have secrets of her own. The Flight Attendant, an easily binge-able series, has 16 episodes across 2 seasons. The show aired from November 26, 2020, to May 26, 2022.
Human Resources (2022–2023)
Rosie Perez is no stranger to voicing characters in animated TV shows. Earlier in her career, she has voiced several characters in shows like Happily Ever After: Fairy Tales for Every Child (1995–2000), Little Bill (1999), Go, Diego, Go! (2005–2011), and Dora the Explorer (2010). Others include The Cleveland Show (2012–2013), Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero (2014–2017), Elena of Avalor (2017–2019), Maya and the Three (2021), and Big City Greens (2022).
Perez joined the cast of Netflix’s adult animated sitcom Human Resources in a recurring role from season 1. She voiced the character of Petra the Ambition Gremlin. The character represents human ambitions. She is a gremlin with green skin and plum-purple eyes. In 2023, Rosie Perez voiced the character in a guest appearance on the original series Big Mouth.