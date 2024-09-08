Alternate history movies are rare to come by. However, when executed properly, they can become iconic. Alternate history movies explore “what if” scenarios by reimagining real-life events, often altering the course of history to create engaging narratives. These films may change timelines, reinterpret significant occurrences, or completely rewrite the past to reflect artistic vision or commentary. The central premise is to speculate on how the world might look had particular events unfolded differently—such as winning or losing wars, shifting political landscapes, or the presence of key figures.
Filmmakers in this genre face the critical challenge of striking a delicate balance between crafting a compelling story and remaining respectful to the real-life events they draw from. They must engage viewers with imaginative plots while being mindful of the historical significance and emotional weight behind the actual events being altered. When done well, alternate history films provoke thought and conversation about history’s fragility and the myriad ways in which our world could have evolved. So, here’s our pick of the 5 best alternate history movies.
5. Never Let Me Go (2010)
Never Let Me Go, a critically acclaimed film from 2010, explores a hauntingly poignant narrative centered around three A-list stars: Andrew Garfield, Carey Mulligan, and Keira Knightley. Set in a dystopian world where human clones are raised for organ donation, the story follows Kathy (Mulligan), Tommy (Garfield), and Ruth (Knightley) as they grapple with their purpose and the existential questions surrounding their predetermined fates. As they navigate their relationships and confront the harsh realities of their lives, the film subtly imagines a future that many viewers perceive as eerily plausible, prompting introspection about the nature of humanity and the fragility of life. The emotional depth of the characters, combined with the film’s reflective themes, encourages audiences to question their own mortality, making Never Let Me Go not just a tale of loss and longing, but a profound meditation on the essence of existence itself.
Watch Never Let Me Go on Apple TV+
4. Yesterday (2019)
Danny Boyle‘s Yesterday is one of the more uplifting and light-hearted alternate history movies existing within the realm. The plot follow Jack Malik (Himesh Patel), a frustrated and struggling musician who is just about ready to give up on his dreams of making it big. However, when he wakes up in a world where he is the only person alive to remember the iconic music of The Beatles, everything changes. He soon realizes he has awoke in a world where the band never even existed. To that, Jack decides to pass off the legendary music as his own and becomes an overnight sensation in the process. As he enjoys the throws of fame and money, he soon starts to struggle with feelings of imposter syndrome and questions his morals as he identifies as a fraud. While it has its euphoric moments, Yesterday is much more of a poignant tale about staying true to your path and not letting societal pressures get a grip of you and change your identity.
3. Inglourious Basterds (2009)
After spending years in the crime genre, Quentin Tarantino delivered his first war movie with the Oscar-winning Inglourious Basterds. The film stands out above other war movies for many reasons. Firstly, the Pulp Fiction director’s sharp and iconic dialogue and extended scenes are still present, making the movie feel like a true Tarantino vehicle. Secondly, the movie explores a timeline that changes the course of history. The plot focuses on a group of Jewish soldiers who are on an undercover mission to bring down the Nazi government. When they cross paths with a young woman who also wants revenge for her slain family, they team up to take down the Nazis at a movie premiere where every major Nazi officer is expected to be in attendance. Inglourious Basterds transcends genres as it dabbles in action, drama, and comedy. It has become iconic for its shock ending that creates a fictional end to World War II.
Watch Inglourious Basterds on Prime Video
2. The Woman King (2022)
The Woman King, released in 2022, is a captivating historical drama that revolves around the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit that defended the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 19th century. Led by General Nanisca, played by Viola Davis, the film showcases the powerful women who fought against colonial oppression and navigated the complexities of loyalty, strength, and sacrifice as they trained a new generation of warriors in the face of formidable challenges. Despite its stirring portrayal of female empowerment and resilience, the film faced criticism for historical inaccuracies, particularly regarding the representation of the Dahomey Kingdom’s involvement in the slave trade. However, this artistic reinterpretation was intentional; the film stands out as one of the best alternate history movies in recent years, using its narrative to spark broader discussions about gender, power, and the potential for change in history. By blending historical elements with imaginative storytelling, The Woman King invites audiences to reflect on the narratives we construct around the past and the strength inherent in rewriting those stories.
1. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)
In 2019, Quentin Tarantino once again showcased his ability to change history whilst also intertwining his own fictional characters into the mix. Set during the summer of 1969, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood closely follows Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his long-time friend and stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Once a famous TV star, Dalton has found himself in the realm of supporting actors who crop up for guest appearances in popular TV shows. However, he believes he has a ticket to movie stardom as his new neighbors are Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) and her husband Roman Polanski (Rafal Zawierucha).
What Tarantino did creatively with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood saw him tread grounds he hadn’t walked upon before. By using the infamous murders of Tate and her friends as a lingering backdrop, Tarantino built tension with the audience’s knowledge of what happened that fatal night on Cielo Drive, Los Angeles. As Cliff crosses paths with the Manson family in one of the movie’s most nail-biting scenes, the viewer can’t help but feel this event will come back on him later in the picture. To that, the chaotic climax of the movie sees Tarantino save the day with his writing as the despicable Mason family come face-to-face with Cliff instead of Tate and her friends. Want to read more about Tarantino’s movies? Here are the top 8 actors he has worked with the most.
Follow Us