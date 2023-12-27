Top 8 Actors Quentin Tarantino Has Worked With the Most

Quentin Tarantino is one of American cinema’s top, most successful filmmakers. Considering the filmmaker’s career began in the late 80’s, Tarantino has long etched his name in the history of cinema. It’s easy to spot a Tarantino film from a mile away, with his films often characterized by extended dialogue, profanity, and stylized violence.
Over the years, Tarantino has worked with numerous A-list actors, sometimes having them in an ensemble cast. Interestingly, Quentin Tarantino has mostly worked in film, with only two credits as a director in television. With over 10 feature films in his directorial credits, these are the top 8 Quentin Tarantino’s frequent collaborators.
Bruce Dern – 3 Movies
Quentin Tarantino first cast the Academy Award-nominated actor Bruce Dern in a minor role as the owner of the Carrucan Plantation in his film Django Unchained (2012). Dern had more screen time in Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight (2015), where he played General Sanford “Sandy” Smithers. Dern’s third collaboration with Quentin Tarantino was in the filmmaker’s 2019 comedy-drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Omar Doom – 3 Movies
Quentin Tarantino’s 2007 slasher movie Death Proof was Omar Doom‘s first work with the filmmaker. Doom was cast as a member of the Basterds unit, Omar Ulmer, in Tarantino’s war film Inglourious Basterds (2009). A decade later, Omar Doom was also part of the cast of Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).
Kurt Russell – 3 Movies
Actor Kurt Russell has also collaborated with Quentin Tarantino three times in his career. They first worked together in 2007, with Russell cast in the lead role as Stuntman Mike McKay in Death Proof (2007). Russell was part of the ensemble cast of Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight (2015) and played Randy Miller and the film’s Narrator in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).
Uma Thurman – 3 Movies
Quentin Tarantino’s most prominent collaboration in Uma Thurman‘s career was casting her as the Bride in the two-part Kill Bill film. Having played the character in Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003), she reprised the role in Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004). However, the Kill Bill films wasn’t the first time Uma Thurman and Quentin Tarantino had worked together. Their first collaboration was in Tarantino’s crime film Pulp Fiction (1994), where she was cast as Mia Wallace. The role helped launch Uma Thurman’s career, giving her international recognition.
Tim Roth – 5 Movies
Popular “Brit Pack” English actor Tim Roth is also a frequent collaborator of Quentin Tarantino. Roth’s first work with Tarantino was as part of the ensemble cast in Reservoir Dogs (1992). Although he used an American accent in Reservoir Dogs (1992), he returned to his natural British accent in Pulp Fiction (1994). Quentin Tarantino was one of four directors who directed the anthology black comedy film Four Rooms (1995). As the film’s main character, Tarantino directed him in the director’s segment, “The Man from Hollywood.” Roth’s next appearance in a Tarantino film was a decade later in The Hateful Eight (2015). Although Tim Roth was cast in a minor in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), his scenes were cut out. However, Roth was still given credit.
Michael Madsen – 5 Movies
Michael Madsen is one of Quentin Tarantino’s top collaborators, having worked with the director in five of his films. Madsen was also part of the ensemble cast of Reservoir Dogs (1992). He was also one of the antagonists in Tarantino’s Kill Bill films. Michael Madsen played Joe Gage/”Grouch” Douglass in The Hateful Eight (2015) and a minor role as Sheriff Hackett on Bounty Law in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).
Zoë Bell – 7 Movies
Actress, stunt woman, and stunt coordinator Zoë Bell has collaborated with Quentin Tarantino six times. She first worked with Tarantino in the Kill Bill films. She played herself in Death Proof (2007) and appeared in all of Tarantino’s films. These other Quentin Tarantino films include Inglourious Basterds (2009), Django Unchained (2012), The Hateful Eight (2015), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).
Samuel L. Jackson – 6 Movies
Like Zoë Bell, Samuel L. Jackson has starred in six of Quentin Tarantino’s films. Jackson first collaborated with Tarantino in the filmmaker’s third feature film, Pulp Fiction (1994). Starring alongside Pam Grier, Bridget Fonda, Michael Keaton, and Robert De Niro, Samuel L. Jackson played Ordell Robbie in Tarantino’s Jackie Brown (1997). Jackson joined the cast of Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004) and did an uncredited voice role in Inglourious Basterds (2009). Samuel L. Jackson also starred in Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained (2012) and The Hateful Eight (2015).
